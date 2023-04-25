Aircraft Propeller System Global Market Report 2023: Surging Demand for Lightweight and Fuel-Efficient Aircraft Boosts Growth

Company Logo

Global Market for Aircraft Propeller System

Global Market for Aircraft Propeller System

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Propeller System - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aircraft Propeller System Market to Reach $395 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Aircraft Propeller System estimated at US$298.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$395 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Variable Pitch, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$309.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fixed Pitch segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $81.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Aircraft Propeller System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$81.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$81.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 16 Featured) -

Aerosila

Airmaster Propellers Ltd.

Dowty Propellers

Fp Propeller Srl

Hartzell Propeller Inc.

Hercules Propellers Ltd.

McCauley Propeller Systems

MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH

Ratier-Figeac

Sensenich Propeller Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Whirlwind Propellers

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Story continues

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 231 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $298.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $395 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Precision, Wear-Resistance and Durability Advantages Make Propeller Systems a Must-Have Element in Military, Civil and Commercial Aircrafts

Rising Number of Aircraft Deliveries: Business Case for Aircraft Propeller Systems Market

Global Aircraft Deliveries for the Years 2018 and 2020

Global Plane Deliveries for the Period 2013 to 2017

Narrow-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing

Wide-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing

Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the Period 2018-2037

Global Aircraft Fleet: Number of Deliveries for the Years 2018, 2020, 2024 and 2028

Turboprop Aircraft Propeller System: The Fastest Growing Sub-Category

Aircraft Propeller System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Global Turboprop Aircraft Propeller Systems Market: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for Lightweight and Fuel-Efficient Aircraft Boosts Growth of Aircraft Propeller Systems Market

Global Ultralight and Light Aircraft Market Aircraft: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Billion by Region for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Increasing Demand for UAVs in Military and Civil Sectors Drives Market Growth

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (Military Drones) Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Million by Type for the Years 2019 and 2025

Global Civil UAS Market: Annual Production in Units for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Increasing Number of Deliveries of Special Light-Sport Aircraft (SLSA)

Aircraft Propeller Systems to Find Increasing Adoption in Solar-Powered Aircraft: A Futuristic Opportunity

Propeller Vibration Trend Monitoring, 3D Printed Propellers and Other Unique Technology Advancements to Drive Significant Market Growth

Product Overview

Aircraft Propeller System: An Overview

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aerosila

Airmaster Propellers Ltd.

Dowty Propellers

Fp Propeller Srl

Hartzell Propeller Inc.

Hercules Propellers Ltd.

McCauley Propeller Systems

MT-Propeller Entwicklung GmbH

Ratier-Figeac

Sensenich Propeller Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Whirlwind Propellers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7msaz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



