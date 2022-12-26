Aircraft Seat Actuation System Global Market Report 2022: Flourishing Aviation Sector Bolsters Growth

Company Logo

Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aircraft seat actuation system market size reached US$ 645 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,040 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.29% during 2021-2027.



Aircraft seat actuation systems provide comfort and safety to passengers and pilots. They assist in optimizing weight, kinetics, and intelligence, and providing smooth, ergonomic seat motion. They also aid in improving connectivity for passengers and pilots and offering higher performance and smart maintenance concepts.

They comprise electronic control units, linear and rotary actuators, passenger seat control units, wiring harnesses, and lumbar massage systems. As aircraft seat actuation systems are light, silent, reliable, compact, and customizable, their demand is escalating around the world.



Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Trends:



Due to inflating disposable incomes, there is a significant increase in premium air travel worldwide. This, in confluence with the flourishing aviation industry, represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the growing need for maintenance and retrofitting of existing aircraft is also driving the market. Moreover, the increasing procurement of commercial and military aircraft across the globe is offering lucrative growth opportunities to leading market players.

Furthermore, aircraft manufacturers are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the efficiency, size, and intelligence of aircraft seat actuation systems and ensure a comfortable and luxurious flying experience for passengers. They are also focusing on reducing the basic operating empty weight (OEW) of the aerial vehicle by using lightweight equipment and furniture.

This, along with technological advancements, such as 3D printing and fiber-reinforced composites to make lighter and cost-effective seat actuators, is impelling the growth of the market. Other major factors, including the rising demand for lightweight cabin products and the growing number of low-cost airlines, are anticipated to impel the market growth in the coming years.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (Million) in 2021 Million645 Million Forecasted Market Value (Million) by 2027 Million1040 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global aircraft seat actuation system market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, seat class, mechanism, component, aircraft type and end use.



Breakup by Type:

Electro-Mechanical

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Breakup by Seat Class:

Business Class

Economy Class

Premium Economy Class

First Class

Breakup by Mechanism:

Linear

Rotary

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Actuator

In-seat Power Supply

Passenger Control Unit

Electronic Control Unit

Others

Software

Breakup by Aircraft Type:

Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global aircraft seat actuation system market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global aircraft seat actuation system market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the seat class?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mechanism?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the aircraft type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global aircraft seat actuation system market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market



6 Market Breakup by Type



7 Market Breakup by Seat Class



8 Market Breakup by Mechanism

9 Market Breakup by Component



10 Market Breakup by Aircraft Type



11 Market Breakup by End Use



12 Market Breakup by Region



13 SWOT Analysis



14 Value Chain Analysis



15 Porters Five Forces Analysis



16 Price Analysis



17 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Astronics Corporation

Buhler Motor GmbH

Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies Corporation)

Crane Aerospace & Electronics (Crane Co.)

Kyntronics

Mesag System AG

Moog Inc.

NOOK Industries INC.

Rollon S.p.A.

Safran.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jstpdi

