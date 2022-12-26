Aircraft Seat Actuation System Global Market Report 2022: Flourishing Aviation Sector Bolsters Growth
Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market
Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aircraft seat actuation system market size reached US$ 645 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,040 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.29% during 2021-2027.
Aircraft seat actuation systems provide comfort and safety to passengers and pilots. They assist in optimizing weight, kinetics, and intelligence, and providing smooth, ergonomic seat motion. They also aid in improving connectivity for passengers and pilots and offering higher performance and smart maintenance concepts.
They comprise electronic control units, linear and rotary actuators, passenger seat control units, wiring harnesses, and lumbar massage systems. As aircraft seat actuation systems are light, silent, reliable, compact, and customizable, their demand is escalating around the world.
Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Trends:
Due to inflating disposable incomes, there is a significant increase in premium air travel worldwide. This, in confluence with the flourishing aviation industry, represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the growing need for maintenance and retrofitting of existing aircraft is also driving the market. Moreover, the increasing procurement of commercial and military aircraft across the globe is offering lucrative growth opportunities to leading market players.
Furthermore, aircraft manufacturers are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to enhance the efficiency, size, and intelligence of aircraft seat actuation systems and ensure a comfortable and luxurious flying experience for passengers. They are also focusing on reducing the basic operating empty weight (OEW) of the aerial vehicle by using lightweight equipment and furniture.
This, along with technological advancements, such as 3D printing and fiber-reinforced composites to make lighter and cost-effective seat actuators, is impelling the growth of the market. Other major factors, including the rising demand for lightweight cabin products and the growing number of low-cost airlines, are anticipated to impel the market growth in the coming years.
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
148
Forecast Period
2021 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (Million) in 2021
Million645 Million
Forecasted Market Value (Million) by 2027
Million1040 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
8.2%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global aircraft seat actuation system market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, seat class, mechanism, component, aircraft type and end use.
Breakup by Type:
Electro-Mechanical
Hydraulic
Pneumatic
Breakup by Seat Class:
Business Class
Economy Class
Premium Economy Class
First Class
Breakup by Mechanism:
Linear
Rotary
Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Actuator
In-seat Power Supply
Passenger Control Unit
Electronic Control Unit
Others
Software
Breakup by Aircraft Type:
Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)
Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)
Very Large Aircraft (VLA)
Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
Aftermarket
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
