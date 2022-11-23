Aircraft Seating Market by Class, End Use, Aircraft Type, Materials, Components and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Seating Market by Class (Business, First, Premium Economy, and Economy), End Use (OEM, Aftermarket, and MRO), Aircraft Type (NBA, WBA, RTA and Business Jets), Materials, Components and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global aircraft seating market size is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2022 to USD 8.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2027.

Increasing number of premium economy seats

Major airlines are increasing the number of premium economy seats in aircraft owing to their increasing popularity as an alternative to first class and business class seats. The premium economy class has been designed as a class between the first and business class to bridge the gap between the sardine style economy experience and the opulence of the business class. It offers wider seats, more legroom and finer dining and ismade for travellers who are unable to afford business class.

The premium economy class is major attraction for passengers as it is less expensive than business class and more comfortable than economy class. This has increased the rate of air travel as passengers wish to fly in comfort at the minimum cost. Thus, air traffic will increase, which will demand more arcraft and subsequently a greater number of aircraft seats.

Major airlines offer some level of premium service; Qatar Airways (Qatar), Ethihad (UAE), and Emirates (UAE). However, Emirates has announced a new premium class to be rolled out by December 2022. On the other hand, Sinagpore Airlines had initially wiped out first class Cabins until October 2021 and later resumed the services from March 2022 along with newly added premium economy seats. These changes reflect a shift in trends that place business as the new first class and the premium economy as the new business class.

Based on end use, the OEM segment of the aircraft seating market accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end use, The OEM segment is expected to be projected to have the highest CAGR for the aircraft seating market during the forecast period. The OEM segment in the aircraft seating market growth is attributed to the increase in number of aircraft deliveries and increasing restructuring of aircraft seats by airlines to increase the seat capacity.

Story continues

Based on Region, the North American segment of the aircraft seating market is projected to have the largest market share in 2022.

Based on the region, the North American region of the aircraft seating market is projected to grow at a rate of 7.3%. The presence of major OEM players in this region is driving the market. Major aircraft seating OEM manufacturing companies of North America, including HAECO (Hong Kong), Collins Aerospace (US), Adient Aerospace (US).

Based on Aircraft Type: The Narrow Body Aircraft is the fastest-growing segment of the aircraft seating market.

Based on aircraft type, the narrow body aircraft segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the aircraft seating. The increase in passenger traffic creates demand for economy seats in narrow body aircraft.

Major players operating in the aircraft seating market are Safran (France), Collins Aerospace (US), Geven S.p.A. (Italy), RECARO Aircraft Seating (Germany), and HAECO (Hong Kong).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Players in Aircraft Seating Market

4.2 Aircraft Seating Market, by End Use

4.3 Aircraft Seating Market, by Class

4.4 Aircraft Seating Market, by Aircraft Type

4.5 Aircraft Seating Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Seats Installed with Ifec Systems

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Premium Economy Seats

5.2.1.3 Maintenance & Retrofitting of Existing Aircraft

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Shortage of Profitable Airlines in Emerging Economies

5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Norms and Product Certification Procedure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise of Low-Cost Airlines

5.2.3.2 Growing Urban Air Mobility Platforms

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Regulations to Install 16G Seats in All Aircraft

5.2.4.2 High Installation Cost of Ifec Systems

5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.3.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Aircraft Seating Market

5.4 Aircraft Seating Market Ecosystem

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Use Case Analysis

5.6.1 Use Case: Creating Efficient Seating Structures to Benefit Customers

5.6.2 Use Case: Aircraft Seating with Increased Leg Room

5.6.3 Use Case: Interspace Lite Seat Adaptation

5.7 Value Chain Analysis of Aircraft Seating Market

5.8 Pricing Analysis

5.8.1 Average Selling Price of Aircraft Seating, by Class

5.9 Volume Data

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.13 Trade Data Analysis

5.14 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Advanced Material

6.2.2 Lightweight Aircraft Seat

6.2.3 In-Flight Entertainment (Ife) Technology

6.2.4 Titanium Seat

6.2.5 Smart Seats

6.3 Supply Chain Analysis

6.4 Impact of Megatrends

6.4.1 Implementation of Sustainability

6.4.2 3D Printed Seats Using Latticing

6.5 Innovations and Patent Registrations

7 Aircraft Seating Market, by End Use

7.1 Introduction

7.2 OEM

7.2.1 Increase in Aircraft Orders to Drive Segment's Growth

7.3 MRO

7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Seat Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul by Airlines

7.4 Aftermarket

7.4.1 Seat Upgrading to Boost Growth of Aftermarket Segment

8 Aircraft Seating Market, by Class

8.1 Introduction

8.2 First Class

8.2.1 First-Class Seat Components

8.2.1.1 Structures

8.2.1.1.1 New Additional Features for First-Class Seat Structures

8.2.1.2 Foams

8.2.1.2.1 New Developments in Aircraft Seat Foam

8.2.1.3 Actuators

8.2.1.3.1 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Seat Actuation Systems

8.2.1.4 Electrical Fittings

8.2.1.4.1 Provision of Usb Ports Along with AC/DC Power Outlets

8.2.2 First-Class Seat Materials

8.2.2.1 Cushion Filling Materials

8.2.2.1.1 Use of Polyurethane, Neoprene, and Polypropylene Foam in First-Class Seats

8.2.2.2 Structure Materials

8.2.2.2.1 Use of Plastic Moldings to Reduce Overall Weight of Aircraft

8.2.2.3 Upholsteries & Seat Covers

8.2.2.3.1 Use of Leather in First-Class Seat Upholsteries

8.3 Business Class

8.3.1 Business Class Seat Components

8.3.1.1 Structures

8.3.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Thinner Structure for Business Class Seats

8.3.1.2 Foams

8.3.1.2.1 Eight-Sided Foam Spring in Business Class

8.3.1.3 Actuators

8.3.1.3.1 Provision of Quiet Seat Motion in Business Class Seats

8.3.1.4 Electrical Fittings

8.3.1.4.1 Essential Parameter in Business Class Seats

8.3.2 Business Class Seat Materials

8.3.2.1 Cushion Filling Materials

8.3.2.1.1 Use of Foam with Fire-Blocking Textile

8.3.2.2 Structure Materials

8.3.2.2.1 Use of Alloys and Resins in Electrical Fittings

8.3.2.3 Upholsteries & Seat Covers

8.3.2.3.1 Use of Genuine or Artificial Leather to Enhance Customer Experience

8.4 Premium Economy

8.4.1 Premium Economy Class Seat Components

8.4.1.1 Structures

8.4.1.1.1 Additional Amenities Attracting Passengers

8.4.1.2 Foams

8.4.1.2.1 Use of Memory Foam in Premium Economy Seats

8.4.1.3 Actuators

8.4.1.3.1 High Demand for Seat Actuation Systems in Premium Economy Class

8.4.1.4 Electrical Fittings

8.4.1.4.1 Rising Demand for Configured Seats with Electrical Fittings in Premium Economy Class

8.4.2 Premium Economy Class Seat Materials

8.4.2.1 Cushion Filling Materials

8.4.2.1.1 Demand for Polypropylene, Neoprene, and Silicon

8.4.2.2 Structure Materials

8.4.2.2.1 Increasing Use of Composites and Plastic Moldings

8.4.2.3 Upholsteries & Seat Covers

8.4.2.3.1 Use of Polyester and Nylon Seat Upholsteries

8.5 Economy

8.5.1 Economy Class Seat Components

8.5.1.1 Structures

8.5.1.1.1 Demand for Lighter Seat Structure

8.5.1.2 Foams

8.5.1.2.1 Use of Foams to Make Thinner Economy Seats

8.5.2 Economy Class Seat Materials

8.5.2.1 Cushion Filling Materials

8.5.2.1.1 Less Usage of Cushion Filling Materials

8.5.2.2 Structure Materials

8.5.2.2.1 Use of Titanium Seats in Economy Class

8.5.2.3 Upholsteries & Seat Covers

8.5.2.3.1 Use of Fabric, Cotton, and Fr Polyester

9 Aircraft Seating Market, by Aircraft Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

9.2.1 Increase in Passenger Traffic Creates Demand for Economy Seats in Narrow Body Aircraft

9.3 Wide Body Aircraft (Wba)

9.3.1 Demand for Wba in Ultra-Long-Range Travel Sector

9.4 Business Jets

9.4.1 Innovation in Business Class Seat Architecture

9.5 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

9.5.1 Increasing Demand for Turboprop Aircraft to Drive Market

10 Aircraft Seating Market, by Seat Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 9G

10.2.1 9G Seats No Longer in Use

10.3 16G

10.3.1 16G Seats Mandatory for All Passenger Aircraft

11 Aircraft Seating OEM Market: Regional Analysis

12 Aircraft Seating Mro Market: Regional Analysis

13 Aircraft Seating Aftermarket: Regional Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2021

14.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Players, 2021

14.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

14.4.1 Global Company Evaluation Matrix, 2021

14.4.1.1 Stars

14.4.1.2 Pervasive Players

14.4.1.3 Emerging Leaders

14.4.1.4 Participants

14.4.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (SME)

14.4.2.1 Progressive Companies

14.4.2.2 Responsive Companies

14.4.2.3 Starting Blocks

14.4.2.4 Dynamic Companies

14.4.2.5 Competitive Benchmarking

14.5 Competitive Scenario and Trends

14.5.1 Product Launches

14.5.2 Deals

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Key Players

15.2.1 Safran

15.2.2 Collins Aerospace

15.2.3 Recaro Aircraft Seating

15.2.4 Jamco Corporation

15.2.5 Haeco

15.2.6 Geven S.P.A.

15.2.7 Afi Klm E&M

15.2.8 Lufthansa Technik

15.2.9 Stelia Aerospace

15.2.10 Zim Aircraft Seating

15.2.11 Acro Aircraft Seating

15.2.14 Thompson Aero Seating Limited

15.2.15 Expliseat

15.2.16 Adient Aerospace

15.2.17 Jpa Design

15.3 Other Players

15.3.1 Inseat Solutions

15.3.2 Tsi Seats

15.3.3 Mac Interiors

15.3.4 Mirus Aircraft Seating

15.3.5 Ipeco Holdings Ltd.

15.3.6 Pitch Aircraft Seating Systems

15.3.7 Airgo Design

15.3.8 Molon Labe Seating

15.3.9 Pac Seating Systems

15.3.10 Iacobucci Hf Aerospace

15.3.11 Optimares S.P.A.

15.3.12 Intech Aerospace

15.3.13 Unum

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uaoy6n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg







Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircraft-seating-market-by-class-end-use-aircraft-type-materials-components-and-region---global-forecast-to-2027-301686406.html

SOURCE Research and Markets