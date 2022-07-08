Aircraft Seating Market to record USD 13.07 Bn growth | Driven by growing demand for commercial aircraft | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Aircraft Seating Market by Aircraft Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 13.07 billion. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 18.74% during the forecast period. The market will witness maximum growth in Europe owing to high investments in R&D in the aerospace domain.

The global aircraft seating market is fragmented and competitive. Vendors in the market are focused on the adoption of new technologies and planning their investments as per changing market trends in order to benefit from emerging opportunities and thrive in the long run. Technavio identifies ACRO Aircraft Seating Ltd., Adient Plc, Airbus SE, Causeway Aero, Aviointeriors Spa, Collins Aerospace, EnCore Corporate Inc., Expliseat SAS, Geven Spa, JAMCO Corp., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd, Mirus Aircraft Seating Ltd., RECARO Holding GmbH, Thales Group, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., TSI Seats Inc., ZIM AIRCRAFT SEATING GmbH, Safran SA, and Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. as some of the major market participants.

Although the growing demand for commercial aircraft, the need for cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort, and growing investments in military aircraft will offer immense growth opportunities, the impact of COVID-19 on the aviation industry, supply chain complexities, and issues pertaining to seat design and layout will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Aircraft Seating Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global aircraft seating market is segmented as below:

Aircraft Type

The commercial aircraft segment will have the largest share of the market. The increasing number of air travelers is encouraging airline operators to add more aircraft to their fleet. This is creating high growth opportunities for cabin interior designers and MRO providers that have been collaborating with airlines to design and integrate newer seat variants in their fleet. The market growth in the commercial aircraft segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

About 33% of the overall market growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The increase in cabin retrofitting activities by airline operators is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increase in air travel activities in the region is contributing to the growth of the aircraft seating market in Europe.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our aircraft seating market report covers the following areas:

Aircraft Seating Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the aircraft seating market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aircraft seating market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Aircraft Seating Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft seating market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aircraft seating market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aircraft seating market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft seating market vendors

Aircraft Seating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 18.74% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 13.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.51 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACRO Aircraft Seating Ltd., Adient Plc, Airbus SE, Causeway Aero, Aviointeriors Spa, Collins Aerospace, EnCore Corporate Inc., Expliseat SAS, Geven Spa, JAMCO Corp., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd, Mirus Aircraft Seating Ltd., RECARO Holding GmbH, Thales Group, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., TSI Seats Inc., ZIM AIRCRAFT SEATING GmbH, Safran SA, and Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Aircraft Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Aircraft Type

5.3 Commercial aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Military aircraft - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Aircraft Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ACRO Aircraft Seating Ltd.

10.4 Airbus SE

10.5 Aviointeriors Spa

10.6 Collins Aerospace

10.7 Geven Spa

10.8 JAMCO Corp.

10.9 John Swire and Sons Ltd.

10.10 Safran SA

10.11 Thompson Aero Seating Ltd.

10.12 ZIM AIRCRAFT SEATING GmbH

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

