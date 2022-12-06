U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,008.50
    +5.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,036.00
    +50.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,817.00
    +11.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.60
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.29
    +0.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.90
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.16 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0499
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.75
    +1.69 (+8.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2205
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8800
    +0.1950 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,024.92
    -300.02 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.14
    -9.08 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.06
    -8.48 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy
·8 min read

The Aircraft Sensors Market key players include Honeywell International, Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Ametek, Inc., General Electric Company, Meggitt PLC, Safran S.A., Woodward Inc.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Aircraft Sensors Market.

Exactitude Consultancy explores the current market and new opportunities in the growing Aircraft Sensors Market.

The global Aircraft Sensors Market size is expected to grow at 5.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 6.8 billion by 2029 from USD 4.2 billion in 2020.

Overview:

The pressure in hydraulic systems for braking, moving control surfaces, and lowering and raising the landing gear is precisely monitored by aircraft pressure sensors.

Through instruments and gauges or an onboard computer, sensors and transducers in aircraft systems continuously communicate information like fuel pressure and oil temperature back to the flight crew. Particularly in the hydraulic systems for braking, moving control surfaces, and lowering and raising the landing gear, pressure is monitored by aircraft pressure sensors. As they give the pilot the data, they need to make decisions or the system’s computer the information it needs to maintain the proper pressure or temperature, sensors are essential for the safe operation of the aircraft. Pilots of contemporary commercial aircraft control the aircraft using pressure switches and sensors.

Such anomalies are discovered by the aircraft's sensors, which notify the pilot. The aviation industry is now interested in airplane sensors as a result of such events. Automation has increased the number of sensors in an aircraft, which increases the precision of the functions the aircraft is designed to do. The development of microelectromechanical system (MEMS) technology has had a big impact on the world market. Additionally, a number of market possibilities are anticipated to arise in the upcoming years as a result of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry's increasing use of sensors. Market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the development of sophisticated sensors and a rise in demand for wireless sensors for industrial and governmental applications.

Get a Live Sample of Aircraft Sensors Market ->

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4648/aircraft-sensors-market/#request-a-sample

Segmentation:

  • Based on the platform the global Aircraft sensors market is divided into fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-blade aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The fixed-wing aircraft segment is anticipated to be the largest due to the growing global fleet of aircraft.

As a result of the increased usage of UAVs in the military for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and combat applications, the UAV segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth.

Fixed-wing aircraft are further categorized into commercial and military types in this sector. As more planes are delivered and more people fly, there is a rising need for commercial airplanes. As a result, the market for aircraft sensors is anticipated to rise as a result of the rising demand for fixed-wing aircraft.

  • Based on Sensor type the global Aircraft sensors market is divided into Temperature sensors, pressure sensors, force sensors, speed sensor sensors, torque sensors, accelerometer sensors, flow sensors, position sensors, proximity sensors, GPS sensors, gyroscopes, radar sensors, smoke detection sensor, angle of attack (AOA) sensor, level sensor, vibration sensor, airspeed & altitude sensor.

  • Based on application the global Aircraft sensors market is divided into Engine, Turbine, APU, Flight Controls and Actuation, Landing Gear & Brakes, Environmental Control Systems, Doors & Slides, Cabin, Galley, And Cargo, Cockpit Controls.

Due to expanding aircraft deliveries and enhanced avionics integration in next-generation aircraft, the cockpit control, and flight control & actuation system are predicted to remain the most common application.

The engine, turbine & APU, and landing gear & brakes segments are anticipated to grow throughout the forecast period as a consequence of increasing maintenance and flight hours of aircraft, leading to an increase in MRO demand.

The cabin, galley, and cargo categories are anticipated to play a significant role in market growth as a result of the rising demand for passenger safety and convenience.

  • Based on Connectivity the global Aircraft sensors market is divided into Wired Sensors and Wireless Sensors

  • Based on end-user the global Aircraft sensors market is divided into OEM and Aftermarket

Regional Analysis:

In terms of geography, the Aircraft sensors market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is anticipated to be the largest segment during the forecast period, as it is the manufacturing capital of the aerospace industry due to the presence of many aircraft OEMs and sensor manufacturers. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rise of the aviation industry due to increasing air travel. Moreover, the growing demand for new aircraft deliveries boosts the demand for aircraft sensors. In North America, the usage of commercial and business aircraft, as well as military aircraft, is increasing, owing to factors like the high influx of immigrants, and working professionals, the region is a major tourist attraction, and it strengthens air defense. This has led to an increase in the frequency of aircraft running, thereby increasing the scheduled maintenance. The developments in regional and commercial aircraft programs will result in the growth of the aircraft sensor market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rise of the aviation industry due to increasing air travel. Moreover, the growing demand for new aircraft deliveries boosts the demand for aircraft sensors. The developments in regional and commercial aircraft programs will result in the growth of the aircraft sensor market.

Europe is predicted to have healthy growth during the forecast period owing to a rise in investments in UAV developments. Moreover, increasing commercial applications of drones are fueling the market. Furthermore, as the demand for new aircraft deliveries grows, so does the demand for aircraft sensors. The growth of the aircraft sensor market will be fueled by developments in regional and commercial aircraft programs. Air traffic is also increasing in these countries, contributing to the increasing size of the fleet in the region. The increased fleet size will also contribute to aftermarket services in the region.

Browse Premium Report with TOC ->

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4648/aircraft-sensors-market/

Drivers:

The growing use of UAVs by the military for worldwide Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) activities is anticipated to boost the expansion of the aircraft sensors industry. Additionally, the market is anticipated to grow as a result of the increased usage of UAVs in missions that pose a risk to human life and the rising desire for contemporary warfare tactics.

Restraints:

Regarding the use of electronic components for the aviation industry, there are severe standards and regulations that must be followed. Manufacturers must adhere to rules set forth by the Federal Aviation Administration regarding safety and design considerations (FAA). The FAA's regulations will prevent the market from expanding.

Opportunities:

Sensor networks and the Internet of Things are now developing quickly and attracting more and more attention. Wireless sensor networks are widely used in a variety of industries. It is an essential part of the IoT sensor layer and acts as a key infrastructure for IoT development. This is being used in the aviation industry to advertise a range of services, from enhancing passenger convenience to enhancing the safety of the aircraft, resulting in creating a large potential for the growth of the market.

Key Competitors:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken a leadership position while trying to establish their market through innovative marketing strategies. These leading firms focus on expanding by developing new products or partnering with other companies for strategic initiatives that will help them conquer markets they occupied previously and make gains where it matters most- at home (geographic).

Honeywell International, Inc. (US), TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland), Ametek, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Meggitt PLC (UK), Safran S.A. (France), Woodward Inc. (US), Thales Group (France), and Zodiac Aerospace (France)

Key Questions answered:

The research report has been written keeping in mind the following stakeholders: the current companies in the Biopharmaceutical companies, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical companies, Biotechnological companies, Oncology research Centers, Investors, End-user companies, and Research institutes.

The key questions answered in the report are:

  1. What is the market size and forecast of the Aircraft sensors market?

  2. Who are the key competitors/Players in this market?

  3. What are the key segments of the Aircraft sensors market?

  4. Which segment dominates the Aircraft sensors market?

  5. What are the types of sensors used in an aircraft?

  6. What factors are driving the global Aircraft sensors market?

  7. Which is the dominating region in the Aircraft sensors market?

  8. What are the major applications for Aircraft sensors?

Related reports:

Aircraft Mounts Market

The global aircraft mounts market is expected to grow at an 8.83% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 912 million by 2029 from USD 426 million in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/11196/aircraft-mounts-market/

Inertial Navigation System Market

The global inertial navigation system market is expected to grow at a 4.19% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 13.2 billion by 2029 from USD 9.12 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10820/inertial-navigation-system-market/

Aerospace Materials Market

The global Aerospace Materials Market is projected to reach USD 69.37 billion by 2029 from USD 34.41 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7710/aerospace-materials-market/

Aircraft Switches Market

The global Aircraft switches market is expected to grow at 4.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 3.45 billion by 2029 from USD 2.40 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/4714/aircraft-switching-market/

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitude consultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com


Recommended Stories

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • Oil Markets In Flux As Embargo Deepens; China, India Demand Russian Discounts

    Oil markets swung into a massive redrawing of trade routes Monday as EU's embargo of Russian oil took full effect.

  • Energy Stocks Are A Big Buy Right Now

    Oil prices are currently down by more than 30% from their 52-week highs, but analysts still see opportunity in energy stocks

  • 3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth

    On top of strong dividend growth, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in 2022, outperforming the general market handily.

  • Microsoft could take on FTC over $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses why Microsoft is fighting to acquire Activision Blizzard and where it could lead the Big Tech company.&nbsp;

  • PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers in Headquarters Roles

    The layoffs will affect the company’s beverage business and its snacks and packaged-foods business, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers

    The market for old oil tankers is booming, and it's all down to efforts by Western nations to curb trade in Russian crude. As Western shipping and maritime services firms steer clear of Russian oil to avoid falling foul of sanctions or harming their reputations, new companies have leapt into the void, and they're snapping up old tankers that might normally be scrapped. It also banned companies and individuals in the bloc from providing financing, brokerage, shipping and insurance services to ship Russian oil elsewhere if the crude was bought above a price cap of $60 a barrel that came into effect on Monday.

  • Streaming: Hulu CEO predicts major acquisitions by platforms within 2 years

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss the timeline for consolidation by competitors within the streaming space.

  • Texas’s Crypto Mining Boom Is Starting to Look More Like a Bust

    (Bloomberg) -- The digital gold rush in Texas is losing its luster as Bitcoin miners grapple with financial woes, leaving behind what some fear will be a wasteland of unfinished sites and abandoned equipment. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is Getting the Last LaughAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Fallin

  • What the OPEC+ oil production cut means for gas prices

    The decision from OPEC+ to maintain output cuts of two million barrels per day could impact the decline in gas prices, which is an average of $3.40 per gallon.

  • Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg to Take Over Consumer Unit After Executive Exit

    Consumer division leader Manon Brouillette departed after less than a year amid weak wireless subscriber growth.

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    With commodity prices losing steam this year, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat. Stocks like FCX, SCCO and FQVLF are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their growth prospects.

  • California Lawmakers to Consider Penalties on Oil Companies to Fight High Gas Prices

    A draft of the proposal released by Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out a framework that would set an annual maximum profit margin for oil refiners.

  • U.S. Natural Gas: Analysis of the EIA's Weekly Inventory Data

    Despite some hiccups along the way, natural gas prices have appreciated significantly in 2022, lifting shares of companies like RRC, EQT and CRK.

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Drops Most Since July 2021 as Crypto Winter Cuts Profitability

    Bitcoin miners are being caught between rising costs and the lower price of bitcoin.

  • 12 Asian countries ranked in top 25 deadliest popular travel destinations

    In a list of the 50 most visited countries in the world ranked for their safety, 12 of the 25 deadliest destinations were Asian countries. Despite dominating various guides and lists of must-visit travel destinations, Asian countries did not fare well in a recent safety index published by insurance comparison website The Swiftest. The ranking was determined through seven factors: homicide rate, road traffic death rate, poisoning death rate, unsanitary conditions mortality rate, life years lost due to communicable diseases, life years lost due to injury and natural disaster risk.

  • Investors bet China's rally on easing COVID curbs will be furious but fleeting

    Investors piling into China's tourism, catering and beverage stocks as Beijing eases strict COVID-19 curbs are also keeping an eye on the exits, factoring in risks of a surge in infections early next year that could hit consumption and production. Many investors say that stocks of drugmakers and medical equipment companies, however, will likely get a more lasting lift from China's bumpy journey towards an eventual economic opening. China's stocks and currency have jumped and global banks have turned more bullish on its prospects, as Beijing moved towards a more targeted zero-COVID policy while reducing virus testing and quarantines, after it was confronted by widespread anti-lockdown protests.

  • Best-selling cars: the UK’s most popular models in November

    UK car registrations jump 23.5% according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

  • $5.8 billion battery manufacturing center is taking shape in Western Kentucky

    Ford’s goal is to build 2 million electric vehicles a year by 2026. The Kentucky battery manufacturing plants will be a key component of that production.

  • Biden to 'Continue to Evaluate Market Needs' After Price Cap on Russian Oil

    The White House on Monday said it believes a price cap on Russian crude will lock in a global discount for such oil and hinted that the U.S. and its allies could tweak the $60-a-barrel limit should energy markets shift. "We believe that stability in the market is what matters," said John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council. "The president will continue to evaluate market needs as appropriate." Some analysts believe the [price cap and corresponding sanctions](https://