The Aircraft Sensors Market is projected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2022 to USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. The aviation industry is witnessing major transformations in terms of technological advancements in aircraft models. This has given rise to improvements in the sensor networks used in aircraft.

New York, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Sensors Market by aircraft type, Application, Sensor Type, End Use, Connectivity and Region - Global Forecast to 2027"


More electric and hybrid electric aircraft are part of the future of the aviation industry, with their adoption rate expected to significantly increase in the future.
In the last 10 years, there have been significant advancements in technologies used in aircraft sensors.These technologies have enhanced the flight control capabilities and situational awareness levels of pilots while increasing the comfort level of passengers.

They have resulted in the improvement of overall operational efficiency of both, commercial and military aircraft, making them better suited to carry out critical and complex air missions as well as maintain effective day-to-day operations of military and commercial airlines, respectively.

Fixed Wing segment to witness largest market share in the forecast period
By Aircraft Type, the fixed wing segment is expected to growth the highest in the forecast period.The increase in air traffic is driving the demand for commercial aircraft across all regions.

The increasing air traffic is also driving the need to ensure safety and health of these aircrafts.Hence advanced and efficient sensors solutions are required to ensure health and safety of these aircraft.

This is one of the major factors driving the need for aircraft sensors.

Temperature Sensors to witness highest growth in the forecast period.
Based on Sensor type, the Temperature sensors are witnessing highest growth in the forecast period.Temperature sensors are widely used for application in fuel temperatures, outside air temperature, cabin temperature, cargo temperature, and turbine inlet temperature.

Increasing air traffic, higher operating costs, and greater performance demands have made precision air data measurements necessary for safety and maximum performance. Thus, accurate and reliable total temperature measurement is essential for the efficient operation of aircraft.

Break-up of profile of primary participants in the aircraft sensors market:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 55%, and Tier 3 – 25%
• By Designation: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 25%
• By Region: North America – 60%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 10%, South America– 5%, and RoW – 5%

Major players operating in the aircraft sensors market include Honeywell (US), TE Connectivity (US), Meggitt PLC (UK), AMETEK Inc. (US), and Safran (France)among others. These key players offer aircraft sensors and services to different key stakeholders.

Research Coverage:
This research report categorizes the aircraft generator market on the basis of aircraft type (Fixed-wing, Rotary-wing, UAVs, AAM), Application (Engine, Aerostructures, Fuel & Hydraulic, Cabin), Sensor Type, End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), and Region.These segments have been mapped across major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa.

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the aircraft sensors market.A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; new product launches; mergers; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; and recent developments associated with the sustainable aviation fuel market.

In addition, the startups in aircraft sensors market ecosystem are covered in this report to provide usable insights and developments happening in the emerging market of aircraft sensors.

Reasons to buy this report:
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall aircraft sensors market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on aircraft sensors market offered by the top players in the market
• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches, contracts, agreements, and expansion plans in the aircraft sensors market.
• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the aircraft sensors market across varied regions.
• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aircraft sensors market.
• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the aircraft sensors market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05057825/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


