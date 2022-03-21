Aircraft Switches Market - 2022-2026 | Modernization and Upgrade of Commercial Aircraft Cabin Designs to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Switches Market by End-user (OEM and Aftermarket) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aircraft Switches Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the aircraft switches market from 2021 and 2026 is USD 392.09 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The aircraft switches market report is segmented by End-user (OEM and Aftermarket) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Europe will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, Canada, China, France, and Germany is the key market for aircraft switches in Europe. In Europe, France and Germany are the most important marketplaces for Aeroplan swaps. The market in this area will increase at a quicker rate than the markets in North America and MEA.

Another prospective market for aircraft swaps is North America. Over the projected period, the booming aviation industries in countries such as the United States and Canada would aid the expansion of the aircraft switches market in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Aircraft Switches Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft switches market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the aircraft switches market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the aircraft switches market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft switches market vendors

Aircraft Switches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 392.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.38 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMETEK Inc., Barantec Inc. , C and K COMPONENTS LLC, Curtiss Wright Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Hydra Electric Co., ITT Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, TE Connectivity Ltd., and TransDigm Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AMETEK Inc.

10.4 Curtiss Wright Corp.

10.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

10.7 ITT Inc.

10.8 Parker Hannifin Corp.

10.9 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

10.10 Safran SA

10.11 TE Connectivity Ltd.

10.12 TransDigm Group Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

