Aircraft Switches Market - 2022-2026 | Modernization and Upgrade of Commercial Aircraft Cabin Designs to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Switches Market by End-user (OEM and Aftermarket) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Aircraft Switches Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the aircraft switches market from 2021 and 2026 is USD 392.09 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The aircraft switches market report is segmented by End-user (OEM and Aftermarket) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Europe will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, Canada, China, France, and Germany is the key market for aircraft switches in Europe. In Europe, France and Germany are the most important marketplaces for Aeroplan swaps. The market in this area will increase at a quicker rate than the markets in North America and MEA.

Another prospective market for aircraft swaps is North America. Over the projected period, the booming aviation industries in countries such as the United States and Canada would aid the expansion of the aircraft switches market in North America.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Aircraft Switches Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist aircraft switches market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the aircraft switches market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the aircraft switches market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aircraft switches market vendors

Related Reports:

UV Lamp Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Smart Railway Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Aircraft Switches Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 392.09 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.38

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AMETEK Inc., Barantec Inc. , C and K COMPONENTS LLC, Curtiss Wright Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Hydra Electric Co., ITT Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Safran SA, TE Connectivity Ltd., and TransDigm Group Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Aftermarket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AMETEK Inc.

  • 10.4 Curtiss Wright Corp.

  • 10.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.7 ITT Inc.

  • 10.8 Parker Hannifin Corp.

  • 10.9 Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • 10.10 Safran SA

  • 10.11 TE Connectivity Ltd.

  • 10.12 TransDigm Group Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aircraft-switches-market---2022-2026--modernization-and-upgrade-of-commercial-aircraft-cabin-designs-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301505354.html

SOURCE Technavio

