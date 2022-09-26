Aircraft Switching Market is expected to Touch $3.45 Billion by 2029, Size, Trends, Strategies, Regional Overview | Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Aircraft Switching Market Is Predicted To Develop Significantly As A Result Of Trends Such As Uber Drive, Rising Demand for Urban Air Taxis, and Increased Interest in Learning to Fly Planes Combined

The global Aircraft switches market is expected to grow at 4.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 3.45 billion by 2029 from USD 2.40 billion in 2020.

Aircraft switches , primarily cockpit switches, have come a long way in recent years. The digitization of aircraft is also driving major changes in the design, customization, and use of switch technology. This has already led to the introduction of LCDs, which outperform traditional rotary and push-button switches. In addition, new designs are increasingly using touchscreen models. Touchscreen models are more intuitive, but can be less reliable due to their digital nature. The market challenge is to build trust in new products while developing technology that offers small, diverse offerings.

The introduction of next-generation aircraft with built-in digital interfaces is expected to reduce pilot workload and improve reliability. Simultaneously, due to the growing number of air commuters worldwide, the procurement of new aircraft has increased at a rapid pace. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), there will be 8.2 billion air passengers worldwide by 2037.

Several airlines are attempting to expand their fleets. In addition, the high demand for aircraft for a variety of applications, such as personal planes and flight schools, will fuel the growth of the aircraft switches market in the coming years. However, airlines are rapidly adopting touchscreens to improve the travel experience of both pilots and passengers.

The increasing aircraft demand from flight schools and high passenger traffic to drive growth in the aircraft switches market.

Company Usability Profiles

Furthermore, the trend of upgrading existing/older aircraft is rapidly gaining traction in the current commercial aircraft industry.

The Aircraft switches market key players include Safran (France), Curtiss-Wright (US), Esterline Technologies (US), Honeywell (US), Meggitt (UK), and United Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace) (US). Honeywell, which specializes in aircraft switches, has developed a limit, toggle, push-button switches for commercial and military aircraft.

Growth Insights

The use of touchscreen technology to replace manual switches may stifle growth.

Touchscreen models that are more intuitive are increasingly being used in new aircraft control designs. The increasing development of technologies that are small in size and offer a variety of functions is expected to reduce demand for traditional aircraft switches. Because of the growing demand for touchscreens to improve the consumer experience, traditional switches on the passenger side are expected to be phased out. The growing use of touchscreens for entertainment, communication, and other purposes is expected to stymie the market for traditional switches. Conventional switches, on the other hand, will not be completely eliminated from the pilot’s side. The use of touchscreens in the cockpit does not provide safety in turbulence. As a result, traditional cockpit switches for flight control and other critical functions are unlikely to be eliminated.

Aircraft Switching Market Segmentation Market Indicators: Details by Type Automatic Limit

Pressure

Network

Flow

Temperature

Relay Manual Selector

Rocker

Push

Toggle Historical Data: 2017-2021 by Application Cockpit

Cabin

Avionics

Engine And Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)

Aircraft Systems Forecast Period: 2022-2029 by End-User Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket Base Year: 2020 by Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa CAGR: 4.1% Market Size in 2020: US $ 2.40 Bn.

































































North America shares 36% of the total market. North America is expected to be the largest market for aircraft switches. As the demand for commercial aircraft grows, aircraft manufacturers are expanding their product lines, resulting in a significant demand for aircraft switches. Thus, in the current scenario, increasing aircraft orders and supplies are a significant advantage for the commercial aircraft switches market. Furthermore, the trend of upgrading existing/older aircraft is rapidly gaining traction in the current commercial aircraft industry.

