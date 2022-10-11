Aircraft Window Frame Market to Garner $250.5 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Rise in aircraft deliveries and surge in the application of lightweight materials in the production of aircraft window frames to drive the global aircraft window frame market trends. Favorable government policies and initiatives for promoting domestic aircraft services will create new growth opportunities for the global industry. Based on region, the Asia-Pacific sub-continent contributed toward the highest market share in 2021.

Portland, OR, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft window frame market amassed revenue of $136.3 million in 2021, and is expected to hit $250.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of changing industry trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, key investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive space. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to enhance their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

Aircraft Window Frame Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $136.3 Million Market Size in 2031 $250.5 Million CAGR 6.3% No. of Pages in Report 258 Segments Covered Aircraft Type, Product Type, Material Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Rise in aircraft deliveries and surge in application of lightweight materials in the production of aircraft window frames. Growing need for replacing old aircraft supplements. Opportunities Favorable government policies and initiatives for promoting domestic aircraft services. Use of low-cost carriers in developing countries. Restraints Oscillating costs of raw materials. Congestion and Delay in air traffic.

Covid-19 Scenario

The Covid-19 pandemic created a negative impact on the growth of the global aircraft window frame market as the supply chain of raw materials used for manufacturing aircraft window frames was severely disrupted.

The pandemic outbreak severely affected air passenger traffic across the globe, thereby reducing flight activities and affecting airline cash flows. This, in turn, hindered the growth of the global industry.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global aircraft window frame market based on aircraft type, product type, material type, application, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

In terms of aircraft type, the narrow body segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the overall share of the global aircraft window frame market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant position during the forecast timespan. However, the regional and business jet segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

On basis of the product type, the cabin segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to 90% of the overall aircraft window frame market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. Nonetheless, the cockpit segment is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast timeframe.

Based on the application, the passenger aircrafts segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global aircraft window frame market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. Furthermore, the cargo aircrafts segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific sub-continent contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global aircraft window frame market share. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is set to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. In addition, the Europe aircraft window frame market is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast timespan. The report also analyzes regions including the LAMEA and North America.

Key participants in the global aircraft window frame market examined in the research include ACE Advanced Composite Engineering GmbH, Aerospace Plastic Components, Bayern Innovativ GmbH, Control Logistics Inc., Gentex Corporation, GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Lee Aerospace, LP Aero Plastics Inc., Perkins Aircraft Services, Plexiweiss GmbH, PPG Industries, Inc., Saint-Gobain S.A., SIFCO Industries Inc., SkyArt.com, Tech-Tool Plastics Corporation, The Nordam Group LLC, and Llamas Plastics, Inc.

The report evaluates these major players in the global aircraft window frame industry. These players have executed a gamut of major business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer bases, new product launches, strategic alliances, and joint ventures for expanding product lines across global markets. The market research report supports the performance monitoring of each segment, the positioning of each product in respective segments, and the impact of new technology and product innovations on the overall market size.

