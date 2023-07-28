Airesis SA's (VTX:AIRE) Revenues Are Not Doing Enough For Some Investors

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x Airesis SA (VTX:AIRE) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Capital Markets companies in Switzerland have P/S ratios greater than 2.9x and even P/S higher than 16x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

How Has Airesis Performed Recently?

The recent revenue growth at Airesis would have to be considered satisfactory if not spectacular. It might be that many expect the respectable revenue performance to degrade, which has repressed the P/S. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

Airesis' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling revenue, and importantly, perform much worse than the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 4.0% gain to the company's revenues. Ultimately though, it couldn't turn around the poor performance of the prior period, with revenue shrinking 4.9% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 15% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that Airesis is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. However, we think shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Bottom Line On Airesis' P/S

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Airesis confirms that the company's shrinking revenue over the past medium-term is a key factor in its low price-to-sales ratio, given the industry is projected to grow. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Given the current circumstances, it seems unlikely that the share price will experience any significant movement in either direction in the near future if recent medium-term revenue trends persist.

