Airflow Sensor Market Is Expected To Reach USD 3,140 Million by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 3.4% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·7 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, during the forecast period, the market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 7.3%.

Farmington, March 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Air Flow Sensors Market Size Is Anticipated To Be Evaluated At US$ 2,242 Million In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach US$ 3,140 Million In 2030. The Sales Of Air Flow Sensors Are Likely To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.4% In The Forecast Period. A mass air flow sensor is a part of a car that is between the engine and the air filter. It measures the mass air flow or controls how much air goes into the engine. The engine control unit is in charge of giving the engine the right amount of fuel and air, which requires information about how air flows through the engine. The market for mass air flow (MAF) sensors is likely to grow as more and more auto parts and accessories are sold and bought. Airflow sensors are now a standard part of cars because more and more people want fuel-efficient cars. This is likely to increase the demand for airflow sensors in the near future.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Airflow Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type (Vane Airflow Sensor, Karman Vortex Airflow Sensor, Hot Wire Airflow Sensor, Hot Film Airflow Sensor), By Flow Range (Up to 10 SLPM, Up to 50 SLPM, Above 50 SLPM), By Application (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Market Dynamics:

As OEM airflow sensors become more common in some automotive applications, the size of the airflow sensor market is likely to grow. The growth of the airflow sensor market is also due to the fact that manufacturing plants have a lot of airflow sensors that can be changed.

Airflow sensors are in high demand because there are more companies selling them and they can measure flow accurately. Also, the growing demand for sensors in developing countries is a major factor in the growth of the airflow sensors market share.

In air purification systems, there are different kinds of air flow sensors that are used for things like cleaning fluids and moving them. This is likely to increase the demand for air flow sensors and grow their market share over the next few years.

Airflow sensors are expected to change the market because they can be used for so many different things and last for a long time. Also, sales of airflow sensors are likely to be boosted by the growing use of analogue and digital formats for control, display, recovery, and switching functions in different applications.

Manufacturers of airflow sensors face a number of problems that are likely to slow down demand and the growth of the global airflow sensors market. These problems are the high cost of airflow sensors, the need to improve operations, and unplanned outages.

Many cars with automatic transmissions use air flow sensors to help the driver know when to shift. This makes things hard for people who sell airflow sensors and slows the growth of their market share.

Regional Outlook:

During the forecast period, the market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 7.3%. In 2020, this region had the biggest share of the global market for airflow sensors, with about 35% of the total market share.

During the time frame of the forecast, the airflow sensor market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 7.1%. In 2020, Europe had about 30% of the global market share for airflow sensors, which made it the second-largest market share in the world. The growth of the European market is due to the fact that smart building technologies are becoming more popular, the demand for HVAC systems is rising, and the automotive and aerospace industries are already well-established.

The airflow sensor market is also growing quickly in the Asia-Pacific region, with a CAGR of about 8.2% expected over the next few years. In 2020, this region had about 25% of the global airflow sensor market, which made it the third largest market share. The Asia-Pacific market is growing because there is more demand for HVAC systems, the auto industry is growing, and more people are becoming aware of how important it is to monitor air quality.

During the time frame of the forecast, the airflow sensor market in Latin America is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 6.7%. In 2020, about 5% of the global market for airflow sensors came from Latin America. The Latin American market is growing because there is more demand for HVAC systems and the automotive and aerospace industries are growing.

During the forecast period, the CAGR for the Middle East and Africa is expected to be around 5.9%. This region had a small share of the global airflow sensor market in 2020, making up about 5% of the whole market. The Middle East and Africa market is growing because there is more demand for HVAC systems and because the automotive and aerospace industries are growing in the area.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/128566

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2031                       

USD 3,140 Million

By Type

Vane Airflow Sensor, Karman Vortex Airflow Sensor, Hot Wire Airflow Sensor, Hot Film Airflow Sensor, Others

By Flow Range

Up to 10 SLPM, Up to 50 SLPM, Above 50 SLPM, Other

By Application

Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Other

By Companies 

Bosch, Honeywell, Analog Devices, Denso, TE Connectivity, K&N Engineering, CARDONE Industries, Elta Automotive Ltd, POSIFA Microsystems Inc, IM GROUP

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Bosch, Honeywell, Analog Devices, Denso, TE Connectivity, K&N Engineering, CARDONE Industries, Elta Automotive Ltd, POSIFA Microsystems Inc, IM GROUP, and others.

By Type

  • Vane Airflow Sensor

  • Karman Vortex Airflow Sensor

  • Hot Wire Airflow Sensor

  • Hot Film Airflow Sensor

  • Others

By Flow Range

  • Up to 10 SLPM

  • Up to 50 SLPM

  • Above 50 SLPM

  • Others

By Application

  • Commercial Vehicles

  • Passenger Cars

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • 3D Metrology Market - The Global 3D Metrology Market Size Was Valued At USD 11.54 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 12.60 Billion In 2022 To USD 38.97 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 17.5% During The Forecast Period.

  • Air Conditioning System Market - The Global Air Conditioning System Market Is Estimated At USD 123 Billion In 2023 And Is Forecast To Surpass USD 198 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.8% During 2023-2031.

  • Embedded Security Market - The Global Embedded Security Market Size Was Valued At USD 8.04 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 8.23 Billion In 2022 To USD 17.03 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 10.9% During The Forecast Period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


