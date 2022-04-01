AirIQ Receives 2022 Canadian Business Award for Second Year in a Row

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / AirIQ Inc. ("AirIQ") (TSXV:IQ), a leader in IoT based asset management solutions for over 25 years, today announced that once again, for the second year in a row, the Company has received a Canadian Business Award, this year for the ‘Most Innovative GPS Tracking Solutions Provider 2022'. In 2021 the Company received two Canadian Business Awards for ‘Best Fleet Operator North American Telematics Platform' and ‘Customer Driven Solutions Provider of the Year'.

The 2022 award was presented by Corporate Vision Magazine as part of their annual celebratory magazine recognizing businesses that ‘have pushed the envelope in innovation and have evolved with new technology to give their customers and clients the finest quality of products and services'.

"We are very proud to win an award for the second year in a row," stated Mike Robb, President and Chief Executive Officer of AirIQ," as it validates AirIQ's core commitment to be a leader in the fleet asset management telematics field, and our agility to adapt in the changing economy," continued Mr. Robb.

Corporate Vision Magazine is dedicated to recognizing the companies, teams, and individuals who have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence in their field, remain innovative, and provide the most outstanding products and services to clients in a number of key industries across the business landscape.

The Company also announced that Andrea Felstead has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective as of March 31, 2022. The Company wishes Andrea all the best in her future endeavours and appreciates her contributions as it continues the process of finding her replacement.

About AirIQ

AirIQ (TSXV: IQ) is celebrating it's 25th anniversary of its founding in 1997 and is a pioneer in IoT based asset management solutions. AirIQ's solutions allow commercial businesses to reliably, effectively and efficiently monitor assets in near real time. The Company develops iOS and Android mobile and web-based applications, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be readily integrated with existing software. AirIQ solutions are mixed fleet capable and provide fleet reporting, maintenance, compliance, safety and analytics utilizing multiple hardware options including a fully integrated video telematics camera solution and a battery powered solution for non-powered assets. For additional information on AirIQ please visit the Company's website at www.airiq.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter and Instagram.

Story continues

About Corporate Vision Magazine

Corporate Vision is published monthly with the mission to deliver insightful features from across the global corporate world. Launched with an eye towards bettering business practices across the board, Corporate Vision focuses on spotlighting advances in the HR, marketing, coaching, and recruitment spheres, with the goal to shine a light on the gatekeepers of better business. Those that help build, through no small amount of creativity and expertise, to develop an altogether more productive and more efficient world of work.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information based on management's best estimates and the current operating environment. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, AirIQ's operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "hope", "goal", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. These statements are based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking statements, including AirIQ's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Such forward-looking statements are as of the date which such statement is made and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from future results expressed, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in market and competition, technological and competitive developments and potential downturns in economic conditions generally. Therefore, actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Other than as may be required by law, AirIQ disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of such information, future events or otherwise.

For more information please contact:

AirIQ Inc.

Michael Robb

President and Chief Executive Officer

(905) 831-6444

mrobb@airiq.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: AirIQ Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/695270/AirIQ-Receives-2022-Canadian-Business-Award-for-Second-Year-in-a-Row



