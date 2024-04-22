Airline ETFs Soar; Cannabis Funds See Boost
An airline and travel-focused ETF snatched first place for last week's top performers as the travel industry continues to boom after its post-pandemic slump.
The U.S. Global JETS ETF (JETS) gained 5.3% over the week. The fund's performance came as shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc (UAL) jumped 10% on Wednesday after the company announced positive earnings and revenue figures. UAL is the third largest holding in the $1.3 billion fund, after Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) and American Airlines Group (AAL). After their Covid-19 pandemic era slump, airlines are getting their slice of their current bear market. The JETS ETF is up 12% overall year to date, according to etf.com data.
The $75 million Themes Airline ETF (AIRL) was also in the top three performers for last week, gaining 4%. United Airlines is a holding in the fund, weighted at about 4% of the ETF.
Cannabis ETFs also topped this week's performers. The Amplify U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) and the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) were both up about 3% over the week, according to etf.com data. The gains came as marijuana producer stocks have seen a boon from positive sentiment that cannabis federal reform may get passed. Last week's performance reflects the overall boost the industry has seen this year. The AdvisorShares ETF beat the S&P 500 in the past six months.
10 Top ETF Weekly Performers
Ticker
Name
Weekly Performance
Weekly Volume
AUM ($, mm)
5.31%
17,455,066
1,289.91
4.79%
792,347
75.68
3.89%
2,501
0.51
2.94%
62,848
116.75
2.89%
38,715,843
1,064.50
2.11%
59,064
13.19
2.11%
171,164
120.91
2.03%
345,043
798.91
2.02%
26,018
28.48
1.98%
33,297,268
845.49
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges. Leveraged and inverse ETFs are excluded.