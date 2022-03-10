U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,223.50
    -51.75 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,861.00
    -404.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,529.50
    -205.25 (-1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.30
    -27.00 (-1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.57
    +4.87 (+4.48%)
     

  • Gold

    2,002.30
    +14.10 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    26.21
    +0.39 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1051
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9830
    +0.0350 (+1.80%)
     

  • Vix

    33.60
    -1.53 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3165
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0880
    +0.2290 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,001.62
    -3,119.20 (-7.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    874.46
    -52.89 (-5.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.95
    -95.77 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
JUST IN:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

Airline Hydraulics Corporation Announces Expansion Into South Carolina

Airline Hydraulics Corp.
·2 min read

The new 15,000-square-foot technology hub and distribution center will supply local industrial inventory and technical support.

Airline Hydraulics New Location in Spartanburg, SC

Airline Hydraulics New Location in Spartanburg, SC
Airline Hydraulics New Location in Spartanburg, SC

SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airline Hydraulics Corporation (Airline), a leading distributor of machine automation, fluid power, and machine safety products, will open a new warehouse and technology center at 120 Corporate Drive, Suites G-J, Spartanburg, S.C. The expansive 15,000-square-foot facility will increase Airline's ability to supply technical solutions in the Southeast as they have in the Northeast for over 73 years. As a result, industrial consumers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee will have increased component supply and availability, highly technical application support, and be visited by Airline's mobile technology showcase, the Tech Traveler.

Eaton, a multinational provider of electrical and industrial power management solutions, is one of the leading manufacturers supporting Airline's expansion. Amaris Johnson, Southeast Director of MOEM sales for Eaton Corporation, comments, "The Eaton and Airline partnership experienced tremendous success over the last seven years. We're excited to expand that success and partner with Airline Hydraulics in driving new business opportunities in the OEM (original equipment manufacturing) and industrial end user marketplace of the Carolinas."

Tim Phillips, local to York County, S.C., is now Airline's Southeast Regional Sales Manager, leading Airline's Southern team of technical experts and supporting personnel. Tim adds, "As someone familiar with Airline and the Carolinas, this is an exciting time for our business partners. We look forward to reinforcing current and building new, long-lasting relationships with our customers, suppliers, employees, and communities with our Southern expansion."

­Airline continues to set new standards as they bring its business model South as one of the most significant fluid power and automation solutions providers in the Northeast. Visit their expansion news page for more information and updates, including an open-house event planned for later this year.


About Airline
Airline Hydraulics Corporation, a 100% employee-owned company, serves all industries utilizing fluid power and machine automation. In business since 1949, Airline specifies, stocks, and supports high-end components from Bosch Rexroth, Eaton, HYDAC, SKF/Lincoln, SMC, Omron, Phoenix Contact, and hundreds of other leading manufacturers. Customers also rely on Airline, an ISO 9001 certified company, for custom engineering, manufacturing & assembly, service and repair, machine safeguarding, and other value-add services. With offices located throughout the Eastern regions of the U.S., Airline experts are ready to help industry leaders become more educated, competitive, and cost-effective in today's rapidly changing marketplace.

Media Contact
Jessica Katz
Airline Hydraulics Corporation
jkatz@airlinehyd.com
267-541-1866

Related Images






Image 1: Airline Hydraulics New Location in Spartanburg, SC


Photo of building with Airline Hydraulics logo and Tech Traveler parked out front.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise, and Carnival Stocks Sailed Higher Today

    Shares of cruise line operators Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), and Carnival (NYSE: CCL) all jumped in early trading Wednesday. As of 12:36 p.m. ET, Royal Caribbean stock was up a strong 6.5%, Norwegian was showing a 9.6% gain, and Carnival had actually put up a double-digit percentage gain -- 10.1%.

  • Royal Caribbean Makes a Huge Change Customers Will Love (Carnival Won't)

    Royal Caribbean and Carnival endlessly try to outdo each other. It's a lot for any passenger to take in, which is why the largest Carnival and Royal Caribbean ships have traditionally sailed seven-day itineraries — you simply need that long to take everything in. Carnival only has one ship, the Mardi Gras, in its top-class with a second one, the Celebration on the way.

  • The 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now That the Market Is in Correction Territory

    Since general market sentiment has been dragging unaffected stocks down, investors can search in the bargain bin for successful businesses that have been sold off indiscriminately. Two stocks I believe fit this description are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). The parent company of many dominant services, such as the Google search engine and YouTube, Alphabet's products are used by billions of people around the globe.

  • Why Airline Stocks Are Soaring Higher Today

    On Wednesday, oil prices pulled back from 14-year highs and then, sure enough, airlines got a lift. Shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) led the way, up as much as 13%, while shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), and Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) all traded up at least 5%.

  • Amazon Shoppers Love This Soft Travel Blanket That Easily Attaches to Your Luggage

    It’s only $26 and comes in five different colors.

  • The Maldives Just Made It Easier for Vaccinated Travelers to Visit — Here's How

    Travelers no longer need a PCR test but will still need a Traveler Health Declaration form.

  • Why Buying Property in These 5 Southern Vacation Destinations Could Be a Great Investment

    Real estate can be one of the best investments for generating consistent income, but real estate investors often focus on long-term rentals with leases of a year or longer. While there is something to...

  • After 106 Years, A Famous Polar Expedition Ship is Found in Remarkable Condition

    Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance, which sank in 1915, was discovered in the Antarctic. See video and photos of the wreck here.

  • I've Traveled To Over 35 Countries, And These Are The 17 Most Delicious Cities I've Ever Visited

    As someone who lives to travel and eat, I'll never forget these.View Entire Post ›

  • Airlines Are Now Warning You to Prepare for Rising Prices—Here's Why

    After two years of grappling with the COVID pandemic, many Americans have finally decided to plan vacations and trips as virus-numbers continue to fall significantly. But what was expected to be an easy rebound year for air travel with COVID-based restrictions and cancellations being lifted might not be that anymore. A new major issue is forcing airlines to take a look at their ticket prices, so you might need to start preparing for the potential of rising costs. Read on to find out why U.S. car

  • If You Hear This on Your Flight, It May Be an Emergency, Pilot Warns

    Bad flight experiences can come in many different forms. Some involve sitting next to an overly talkative seatmate. Others come at the hands of a dreaded delay or cancelation. But fortunately, experiencing an actual emergency that puts your safety in jeopardy on an airplane remains an exceedingly rare situation in the skies. Even anxiety-inducing bumps and jostles on board are something that both cockpit and cabin crews are well prepared to deal with or avoid entirely. However, if you hear a pil

  • Why These Nasdaq Travel Stocks Jumped Wednesday

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has suffered more than most other major market benchmarks, having dropped enough to meet the official definition of a bear market earlier this week. Among the biggest winners on the Nasdaq early Wednesday afternoon were travel stocks. Many companies in the travel industry have been under pressure throughout the past couple of years, and the recent escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine into a full-blown invasion made investors feel a lot less comfortable about the prospects for the immediate future.

  • Airbnb Steps Up Its Efforts to Help Ukraine Via Hosting Hack

    As Ukraine faces multiple attacks and a humanitarian crisis, Airbnb has waived guest and host fees for bookings in the country.

  • Plane carrying Trump made emergency landing over weekend: Reports

    A plane carrying former President Donald Trump made an emergency landing in New Orleans on Saturday evening. A source said the plane experienced engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico.

  • European, trans-Atlantic flight bookings fall after Ukraine invasion - ForwardKeys

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stalled a travel recovery for airlines and led to a 23% fall in flight bookings within Europe and a 13% fall in trans-Atlantic bookings in the first week, travel data firm ForwardKeys said on Thursday. The data, which compared bookings from Feb. 24 to March 2 to the week before Russia launched what it described as a "special operation" in Ukraine, is an early indicator of consumer confidence for travel heading into the peak summer season. Rising inflation and oil prices are also dampening the economic outlook and carriers including Lufthansa, Qantas Airways and Japan's ANA Holdings have warned ticket prices may need to rise to cover increased costs.

  • Canadian carriers see spring flying boost, but costs cloud horizon

    Canadian carriers are seeing a bounce in spring travel after a slump due to the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, with the country's largest airport bracing for its busiest travel day since the onset of the pandemic this Friday. But just as COVID-19 shows signs of ebbing, surging oil prices due to the Russian-Ukraine crisis and high regulatory costs are casting shadows ahead of the busy summer vacation season. But after rules eased in February, flights to some sun destinations rebounded in March to levels similar to those seen before Omicron hit winter travel, data from airline data company Cirium suggest.

  • Do you remember these airlines in Miami? Looking back at Eastern, National and Pan Am

    Do you remember Eastern Airlines? National Airlines? Pan American World Airways? They all had a major presence in Miami. See old pictures of the planes and airport terminals.

  • Ireland Removes All COVID-19 Travel Restrictions for Visitors

    Ireland will not require travelers to show proof of vaccination, proof of recovery, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

  • Budget Airline Brings Breeze of Good News for Las Vegas Casinos

    Budget carrier Breeze is seriously expanding its footprint, announcing 35 routes to 10 new cities, including a hugely important leisure destination.

  • What you need to know about Avelo, RDU’s newest airline

    The Texas-based Avelo is a new low-cost airline. It is offering service between Raleigh, North Carolina, and New Haven, Connecticut.