From Airline to Landline: United Offers Seamless Travel from Denver International Airport to Breckenridge and Fort Collins

New luxury bus collaboration allows customers to fly into DEN, have their bags and ski equipment automatically transferred and be driven to Breckenridge and Fort Collins

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United announced today that it is making it easier for customers to travel to Breckenridge and Fort Collins, Colorado with convenient year-round ground transportation service connecting through its Denver hub. This is the first time Breckenridge has ever been served by an airline and will be Fort Collins' first global network carrier service in 25 years.

Beginning March 11, United will start daily service to Breckenridge (QKB) and on April 1, will start four-times daily service to Fort Collins (FNL). The airline is teaming up with Landline – a premium ground transportation company – to offer connecting service to these popular destinations through Denver International Airport (DEN). Customers can book their travel on united.com starting today, selecting Breckenridge or Fort Collins as their destination.

"United's new service from Denver to Breckenridge and Fort Collins is just one example of how we are identifying opportunities to innovate our route network to get people where they want to go with ease and convenience," said Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of Domestic Network Planning and Scheduling. "Our customers tell us that national parks and ski destinations are important to them and we are proud to partner with Landline to offer a unique, seamless way to help them get there."

"With this new service, customers can start their day anywhere in United's global network and arrive slope side in Breckenridge minutes from the main gondola," said Landline's co-founder & CEO David Sunde. "At the same time, in Fort Collins we are creating global connectivity for the first time in 25 years. These new routes exemplify our mission to redefine the airport by making it mobile and multimodal. We could not be more thrilled to have United's commitment to innovation and passion for customer service backing this new endeavor."

Added Landline co-founder & President Ben Munson, "We have worked closely with the United team to create a stress-free connecting experience in Denver. Customers will love our spacious leather seating, onboard streaming entertainment and free Wi-Fi."

Customers connecting to Breckenridge or Fort Collins at Denver will transfer to the Landline service from an assigned gate in Concourse A, remaining within the secure airside area of the terminal. Checked-in baggage will be transferred directly from the plane to the bus. Customers originating in Breckenridge or Fort Collins will be required to pass through security on transit in DEN.

Keeping customer wellbeing at the forefront, United and Landline will be implementing a wide variety of cleaning and safety measures as part of the new service, all of which have been reviewed by the Cleveland Clinic. These measures include:

Back-to-front boarding;

Reducing seat capacity on Landline's service to enable social distancing onboard;

Requiring mandatory use of masks onboard for customers aged two and over;

Electrostatically spraying ahead of each departure and sanitizing high touch areas;

Implementing a UV disinfection air filtration system launched by OEM (Prevost) on all vehicles;

Providing United CleanPlus SM sanitizing wipes to each customer; and

Requiring customers to complete a 'Ready to Fly' checklist at check-in, acknowledging they don't have symptoms for COVID-19 and agreeing to follow our policies.

In addition, United MileagePlus ® members will be able to accrue Premier qualifying points (PQP) and redeemable miles on services to both destinations.

Denver remains one of United's fastest growing hubs with daily departures around 80% of 2019 levels – the highest among United hubs. United currently serves more than 160 destinations from Denver and operates more than 360 flights per day – the most comprehensive route network of any carrier in Denver – and offers more flights to more Colorado destinations than any other airline.

United service to Breckenridge From To Depart Arrive Frequency Effective Denver Breckenridge 11:15 a.m. 11:15 a.m. 11:15 a.m. 1:45 p.m. 2:00 p.m. 1:35 p.m. Mon-Thurs,

Sat Fri Sun March 11 Breckenridge Denver 2:15 p.m. 2:25 p.m. 1:55 p.m. 4:45 p.m. 4:45 p.m. 4:45 p.m. Mon-Thurs,

Sat Fri Sun March 11 Schedule subject to change

United service to Fort Collins From To Depart Arrive Frequency Effective Denver Fort Collins 9:45 a.m. 1:25 p.m. 6:00 p.m. 7:25 p.m. 11:00 a.m. 2:40 p.m. 7:15 p.m. 8:40 p.m. 4x daily April 1 Fort Collins Denver 7:30 a.m. 9:10 a.m. 11:20 a.m. 5:15 p.m. 8:45 a.m. 10:25 a.m. 12:35 p.m. 6:30 p.m. 4x daily April 1 Schedule subject to change

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of UAL is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

About Landline

Landline is building the future of travel by seamlessly connecting air and ground transportation networks, bringing the airport right to your front door. By integrating with Landline's platform, airlines can access new markets and create custom designed check-in experiences for their customers by offering one-click, one-price multimodal itineraries. Follow Landline on Twitter (@ridelandline).

