U.S. markets open in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,820.00
    -8.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,243.00
    -128.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,787.25
    -44.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,187.90
    -12.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.77
    -0.76 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.10
    -17.30 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    26.85
    -0.83 (-3.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2105
    -0.0081 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.16
    +7.82 (+36.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3896
    -0.0117 (-0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.4270
    +0.1970 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,142.04
    -3,130.47 (-6.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.01
    -12.13 (-1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,582.14
    -69.82 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.26 (-3.99%)
     

From Airline to Landline: United Offers Seamless Travel from Denver International Airport to Breckenridge and Fort Collins

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New luxury bus collaboration allows customers to fly into DEN, have their bags and ski equipment automatically transferred and be driven to Breckenridge and Fort Collins

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United announced today that it is making it easier for customers to travel to Breckenridge and Fort Collins, Colorado with convenient year-round ground transportation service connecting through its Denver hub. This is the first time Breckenridge has ever been served by an airline and will be Fort Collins' first global network carrier service in 25 years.

Beginning March 11, United will start daily service to Breckenridge (QKB) and on April 1, will start four-times daily service to Fort Collins (FNL). The airline is teaming up with Landline – a premium ground transportation company – to offer connecting service to these popular destinations through Denver International Airport (DEN). Customers can book their travel on united.com starting today, selecting Breckenridge or Fort Collins as their destination.

"United's new service from Denver to Breckenridge and Fort Collins is just one example of how we are identifying opportunities to innovate our route network to get people where they want to go with ease and convenience," said Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of Domestic Network Planning and Scheduling. "Our customers tell us that national parks and ski destinations are important to them and we are proud to partner with Landline to offer a unique, seamless way to help them get there."

"With this new service, customers can start their day anywhere in United's global network and arrive slope side in Breckenridge minutes from the main gondola," said Landline's co-founder & CEO David Sunde. "At the same time, in Fort Collins we are creating global connectivity for the first time in 25 years. These new routes exemplify our mission to redefine the airport by making it mobile and multimodal. We could not be more thrilled to have United's commitment to innovation and passion for customer service backing this new endeavor."

Added Landline co-founder & President Ben Munson, "We have worked closely with the United team to create a stress-free connecting experience in Denver. Customers will love our spacious leather seating, onboard streaming entertainment and free Wi-Fi."

Customers connecting to Breckenridge or Fort Collins at Denver will transfer to the Landline service from an assigned gate in Concourse A, remaining within the secure airside area of the terminal. Checked-in baggage will be transferred directly from the plane to the bus. Customers originating in Breckenridge or Fort Collins will be required to pass through security on transit in DEN.

Click here for b-roll highlighting customer experience

Keeping customer wellbeing at the forefront, United and Landline will be implementing a wide variety of cleaning and safety measures as part of the new service, all of which have been reviewed by the Cleveland Clinic. These measures include:

  • Back-to-front boarding;

  • Reducing seat capacity on Landline's service to enable social distancing onboard;

  • Requiring mandatory use of masks onboard for customers aged two and over;

  • Electrostatically spraying ahead of each departure and sanitizing high touch areas;

  • Implementing a UV disinfection air filtration system launched by OEM (Prevost) on all vehicles;

  • Providing United CleanPlusSM sanitizing wipes to each customer; and

  • Requiring customers to complete a 'Ready to Fly' checklist at check-in, acknowledging they don't have symptoms for COVID-19 and agreeing to follow our policies.

In addition, United MileagePlus ® members will be able to accrue Premier qualifying points (PQP) and redeemable miles on services to both destinations.

Denver remains one of United's fastest growing hubs with daily departures around 80% of 2019 levels – the highest among United hubs. United currently serves more than 160 destinations from Denver and operates more than 360 flights per day – the most comprehensive route network of any carrier in Denver – and offers more flights to more Colorado destinations than any other airline.

United service to Breckenridge

From

To

Depart

Arrive

Frequency

Effective

Denver

Breckenridge

11:15 a.m.

11:15 a.m.

11:15 a.m.

1:45 p.m.

2:00 p.m.

1:35 p.m.

Mon-Thurs,
Sat

Fri

Sun

March 11

Breckenridge

Denver

2:15 p.m.

2:25 p.m.

1:55 p.m.

4:45 p.m.

4:45 p.m.

4:45 p.m.

Mon-Thurs,
Sat

Fri

Sun

March 11

Schedule subject to change

United service to Fort Collins

From

To

Depart

Arrive

Frequency

Effective

Denver

Fort Collins

9:45 a.m.

1:25 p.m.

6:00 p.m.

7:25 p.m.

11:00 a.m.

2:40 p.m.

7:15 p.m.

8:40 p.m.

4x daily

April 1

Fort Collins

Denver

7:30 a.m.

9:10 a.m.

11:20 a.m.

5:15 p.m.

8:45 a.m.

10:25 a.m.

12:35 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

4x daily

April 1

Schedule subject to change

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of UAL is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

About Landline

Landline is building the future of travel by seamlessly connecting air and ground transportation networks, bringing the airport right to your front door. By integrating with Landline's platform, airlines can access new markets and create custom designed check-in experiences for their customers by offering one-click, one-price multimodal itineraries. Follow Landline on Twitter (@ridelandline).

United Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/United Airlines)
United Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto/United Airlines)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/from-airline-to-landline-united-offers-seamless-travel-from-denver-international-airport-to-breckenridge-and-fort-collins-301236202.html

SOURCE United Airlines

Recommended Stories

  • Why United Airlines Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) traded down more than 5% on Thursday after the airline said its board has authorized it to sell more shares. In a regulatory filing, United said its board has authorized it to issue up to 37 million shares "at the market." An at-the-market offering gives United and the banks it is working with a lot more flexibility over how many shares are sold and at what price, as opposed to a formalized secondary offering in which the company would sell a predetermined number of shares at a fixed price.

  • British Airways Parent Sees Some Hope After $9 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- British Airways parent IAG SA said there are grounds for optimism about air travel this summer, after posting its first annual loss in almost a decade.The airline group reported an operating loss of 7.43 billion euros ($9 billion) in 2020, according to a statement Friday. While Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego expressed growing confidence that a recovery will take shape, IAG said it can’t provide an outlook for the current year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter air travel.Carriers specializing in long-haul routes have suffered the worst of the downturn, with the International Air Transport Association predicting some inter-continental markets could take years to revive. Airlines such as London-based IAG are counting on so-called Covid passports to help spur a quicker rebound as vaccine rollouts accelerate in countries including the U.K.“We have seen a big increase in flight and holiday bookings for the summer following the U.K. government announcement,” Gallego said on a media call. “Vaccination development, international common standards and digital health passes will be key.”Shares of IAG traded 4.4% higher as of 9:28 a.m. in London, taking gains this year to 22% after they lost almost two-thirds of their value in 2020.IAG’s operating loss included exceptional charges of 3 billion euros against plane retirements, restructuring and fuel-hedging measures.The company has had to cut jobs, borrow money and sell stock to stay afloat, with BA particularly hard because of its reliance on a trans-Atlantic market that’s still virtually closed.Comeback PlanThe carrier group had 10.3 billion euros in liquidity at the start of 2021, it said in a presentation. IAG won’t need any additional funding and will be focused on how to capture demand as it returns, Chief Financial Officer Steve Gunning said.“If there is a strong summer, and there is increasing confidence of that, it’s a case of how quickly you can ramp up capacity and introduce additional seats,” Gunning said on the call.While countries work on plans to restore flights, short-haul specialists such as EasyJet Plc are expecting a quicker rebound as the U.K.’s inoculation program helps lift leisure bookings.“A question mark still hangs over when it will be practical for British nationals to take foreign holidays again,” said Jack Winchester, an analyst at Third Bridge Ltd. “This is holding back a dam of pent up demand, and IAG will be desperate to see that unleashed.”Norwegian AirNorwegian Air Shuttle ASA separately reported a full-year loss of 23 billion kroner ($2.7 billion). Fourth-quarter impairment costs related to aircraft purchases helped to drive up the total.The Scandinavian carrier is restructuring under an examinership process in an Irish court and will offer a detailed plan next week.Norwegian Air has said it plans to raise new funding in late March or early April, and focus on regional flights with smaller aircraft. The carrier has turned away from the low-cost, long-haul business that put price pressure on major carriers like British Airways, which counds on North America for about 30% of its capacity.IAG attempted to purchase Norwegian Air in 2018 but dropped the plan after its bids were rejected and losses mounted at the smaller company.(Updates with CFO, analyst comments from eight paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Hits Highest in More Than a Year With Global Supply Draining

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest in more than a year amid optimism of swiftly depleting global oil inventories.Futures in New York closed 0.5% higher on Thursday. The oil futures curve continues to signal a tighter market. U.S. crude inventories are near the lowest levels in about a year, while exports of five key crudes in the North Sea fields are seen slumping in April. As a result, crude timespreads are strengthening in a bullish structure known as backwardation.“Looking forward in the market, we’re seeing a significant backwardation, which signals that there is an anticipation of an easing of virus restrictions coming,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “The market is looking toward more normal inventories heading into the summer, if we don’t see a flooding of markets.”U.S. crude futures are up nearly 22% in February with expectations of shrinking supplies and as economies worldwide begin to reopen, signaling a further rebound in consumption. Still, the market is facing a possible supply increase in April from OPEC+. The producer group meets next week to discuss its strategy with key members differing on the path forward.See also: North Sea Oil Field Work to Cut Supply From Already Tight Market“By the summer, leisure travelers who haven’t been able to travel who are now vaccinated,” will be driving an uptick in demand, said Jay Hatfield, CEO at InfraCap in New York. “Supply is not going to respond like it has in the past,” with U.S. production likely remaining restrained.Shale explorers reported almost 6 million barrels of combined oil-output losses during the freeze last week. Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Pioneer Natural Resources Co., two of the largest producers in the Permian Basin, alone had a combined loss of about 3.8 million barrels, according to Bloomberg News calculations based on fourth-quarter earnings reports and calls. Meanwhile, refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast are in the process of restarting, though some plants are facing lengthy repairs to key processing units.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond yields are rising but “we’re not at taper tantrum levels yet': strategist

    Investors this week have been focused on a sharp move higher in Treasury yields, raising concerns about rising interest rates at a time when the economy is desperately trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

  • Global Bond Rout Puts Australia’s Central Bank on Front Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders keep probing the limits of central banks’ patience, and nowhere is that clearer than in Australia, where policy makers are struggling to defend their yield target.The Reserve Bank of Australia bought A$5 billion ($4 billion) of bonds Thursday, matching the record last March when it began quantitative easing. That eventually brought the targeted three-year yield down, but only after it hit a two-month high. A selloff that began in New Zealand also widened to Treasuries and Japanese debt, as the world’s sovereign bonds head for their worst month since April 2018.“The Australian bond market is in many ways caught in the crossfire of what’s happening in U.S. Treasuries,” said Chamath De Silva, a portfolio manager at BetaShares Holdings in Sydney and a former fixed-income trader at the central bank. “I don’t see it as the market deliberately testing the RBA so much as global central bank dovishness in general.”A $9 trillion rescue mission by central banks to haul the global economy out of its coronavirus recession is being tested by inflation bets that are threatening their ability to keep borrowing costs down. The intensifying bond rout is forcing a rising tally of money managers to scale back market exposures while Wall Street strategists pare back their bullish playbooks.Read: When Listening to the Central Bank Goes WrongAustralia’s 10-year yield closed at its highest since 2019, having surged more than 75 basis points this year. The benchmark Treasury yield has hit 1.4%, and is headed for the steepest monthly advance since the November 2016 bond rout set off by President Donald Trump’s election win.Yields in every major market have jumped.Policy makers are trying to push back against the rising tide of yields, from Fed speakers stressing they will look through short-term inflation spikes to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde “closely monitoring” government debt yields. The Bank of Korea warned it’ll intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump and the Reserve Bank of India is deploying a range of tools in the face of a market revolt.That’s not enough to stop the growing challenge from bond traders, who are pushing the limits of central banks’ patience while debt auctions are starting to struggle. Investment firms including BlackRock Inc.’s research arm and Aberdeen Standard Investments are retreating from government bonds.Read: Bond Backlash Spurs Tepid Demand at Five-Year Treasury SaleIn Australia, skepticism has grown that the RBA will maintain its guidance to keep borrowing costs steady into 2024. That’s been highlighted by the unraveling of a popular trade based on selling April 2024 bonds and buying November 2024 notes in anticipation that the central bank’s target will shift to the later maturity debt.Australia’s rapid economic recovery has emboldened traders, as the country suppresses Covid-19 and massive stimulus encourages households to spend and firms to hire. A further boost has come from the price of iron ore, Australia’s largest export, which crashed through $170 a ton and is closing in on a record.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The RBA is pulling out the stops to counter a rise in bond yields, which have been swept up in a global updraft. In a surprisingly forceful move, it announced its largest purchase of Australian government bonds since it began the program in March.”-- James McIntyre, economistFor the full note, click here.Yet, there is wide disconnect with policy makers expectations.RBA Governor Philip Lowe does not anticipate any rapid recovery in inflation. He noted that before the pandemic, when unemployment had a 4 in front of it, it still failed to generate the sort of wage gains that would be needed to return CPI sustainably to the 2-3% target. Australia’s most recent annual inflation reading was just 0.9% and the jobless rate stands at 6.4%.The central bank is expected to keep policy settings unchanged when it meets on Tuesday.RBNZ MandateNew Zealand bonds kicked off the rout in Asia on Thursday after the government announced it will require the central bank to take account of house prices when it sets interest rates. The losses accelerated as the bid-to-cover ratio at an auction dropped to the lowest since 2012.Money markets are now pricing in a rate increase in New Zealand for mid-2022, suggesting it could be the first major central bank to hike.Yields on the 10-year benchmark surged 18 basis points -- the largest move since April -- to 1.87%. Japanese bonds were also sold, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising to the highest since 2018, while the yield curve steepened.“As yields look set to still rise gradually, this isn’t an environment where investors want to buy even if levels are attractive enough,” said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BOE Dismisses Talk of Inflation Threat During Post-Covid Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England officials brushed aside suggestions that the economy is about to suffer from higher inflation anytime soon as it struggles with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.Answering questions from lawmakers on Wednesday, policy makers said data monitored by the central bank don’t show evidence of inflation overshooting its 2% target.A surge in household savings under lockdown has fueled speculation of a rapid increase in consumer demand as the government starts to unwind virus restrictions next month. Economists anticipate inflation to accelerate this year, driven by energy prices and the expiry of a sales tax cut for the hospitality industry in April.But BOE officials were cautious about the strength of the recovery, noting they expect a contraction in the first quarter and risks of the crisis leaving scars on the labor market. The annual pace of consumer price inflation bottomed out at 0.2% in August and was 0.6% in the most recent month, still well below target.“I don’t see any evidence across the piece that inflation expectations have moved to levels that would worry us in terms of the inflation target,” Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said.The comments suggest the BOE is unlikely to tighten monetary policy in the face of a temporary spike in consumer prices. Minutes of the bank’s last meeting said the committee “does not intend to tighten monetary policy until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made eliminating spare capacity.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“We expect elevated unemployment to push inflation back below target in the first half of 2022. That’s likely to prevent the BOE from taking a hawkish turn this year.”-- Dan Hanson, senior economist. Click here for full INSIGHT. Jonathan Haskel, another member of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, pointed to a survey that showed that 70% of respondents intend to hold onto the savings they build up in the pandemic.Governor Andrew Bailey said the economic impact of the government’s plan to ease restrictions is broadly consistent with the latest BOE forecasts. He added that he had no concerns about inflation in the U.S., where President Joe Biden is pushing for a massive stimulus program.Gross domestic product shrank about 10% in 2020 and is set to contract at the start of this year. The central bank expects that to be followed by a 5.2% expansion in the second quarter and 4.6% in the following three months.Read More: Britons Saved on Record Scale During Coronavirus LockdownFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 returns

    As of Feb. 19, only 8 full days into the 2021 filing season, the IRS received 34.69 million individual returns.

  • After the upcoming third stimulus check, will you get a fourth?

    The U.S. House votes Friday on a bill to give you a third payment. Could there be another?

  • Argo Blockchain Installs 4,500 Crypto Mining Machines From Celsius Network

    U.K.-listed Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) said it has installed 4,500 cryptocurrency mining machines from Celsius Network.

  • Charlie Munger: It's 'absolute insanity' to think owning 100 stocks instead of five makes you a better investor

    Munger says the argument for diversification should be called 'diworsification.'

  • GameStop Can Justify Its Valuation By Turning Into A '5,000-Store Introduction To Crypto,' Says Cramer

    CNBC host Jim Cramer said Thursday that GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) could justify its share price by turning into a cryptocurrency play. What Happened: The “Mad Money” host made references to other companies like Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), both of which are linked in some way or the other to cryptocurrency at the present. “If GameStop were to turn itself into a 5,000-store introduction to crypto, make it so that they sell $1 billion worth of stock ... and buy crypto with it, and then make it so it’s an international gaming place where you win bitcoin, I think you can justify the stock price,” theorized Cramer. “I have not been able to come up with anything else, but this works. And it doesn’t have to be bitcoin. We can make it crypto.” Cramer said if GameStop turns itself into a “crypto information place” and has worldwide games with no latency it would add to the credibility of GameStop investor and Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) co-founder Ryan Cohen. The former hedge fund manager also pointed to the upcoming resignation of GameStop CFO Jim Bell and said, “CFOs, they tend not to have bitcoin on their balance sheet. Perhaps Jim Bell, that’s what he didn’t want.” Cramer called Cohen a “big thinker” and said “I have a feeling that this is the way to get this stock higher. I can’t come up with another way.” Why It Matters: GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) shares were buoyed in a short squeeze carried out by Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets. A notable poster on the forum — “Deep F---ing Value” — who has been credited by forum members for pointing out the short squeeze opportunity told U.S. lawmakers that he likes GameStop stock. “As far as I can tell, the market remains oblivious to GameStop’s unique opportunity within the gaming industry,” said the poster whose real name is Keith Partick Gill. On Wednesday, Cramer called the over 103% rise in the shares of GameStop “a mockery,” and questioned, “Where is the government?” Alma Angotti, a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement attorney said that heightened interest from regulatory bodies could be expected. “I think both Congress and the SEC will be studying that balance between orderly markets and letting people invest what they want to invest for whatever reasons they want to invest even if it doesn’t make sense to us,” CNBC reported. Price Action: GameStop shares closed nearly 18.6% higher at $108.73 on Thursday and fell 2.51% to $106 in the after-hours session. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Stock Performance And WallStreetBets Mentions Have A 'Real' Connection: BarclaysWhy AMC Shares Spiked 20% Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Biggest Bitcoin Fund Sinks to a Discount as Traders Flee

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest Bitcoin fund is selling off faster than the cryptocurrency itself.The $32 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) has plunged 20% this week, outpacing a 13% decline in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. GBTC’s once-massive premium to its underlying holdings has evaporated as a result, with the price of GBTC closing 0.7% below its underlying holdings on Wednesday -- the first discount since March 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The vanishing premium suggests that after billions poured into GBTC as investors sought exposure to Bitcoin’s dizzying rally, investors are looking for the exits as the climb stalls, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.“This is panic or profit-taking selling,” said Eric Balchunas, BI’s senior ETF analyst. “It’s almost like the price of GBTC is an amplified version of Bitcoin price.”Bitcoin surged to a record of over $58,000 last weekend, but has stumbled since. The cryptocurrency fell another 1.4% on Thursday, on pace for its worst weekly pullback in a year.Michael Sonnenshein, chief executive officer of Grayscale Investments, acknowledged the risk of GBTC’s premium disappearing while speaking in a panel for the Bloomberg Crypto Summit on Thursday.“It’s certainly a risk, no question about it, but ultimately price discovery in GBTC every day is driven entirely by market forces,” Sonnenshein said.(Updates with comments from Michael Sonnenshein of Grayscale in the sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • What's the timing on your next stimulus check, once the House approves it?

    Here's what still has to happen, including the big vote scheduled for Friday.

  • GameStop Options Bet That the Stock Will Reach $800 on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of GameStop Corp. doubled yesterday and jumped another 19% today. Options traders think the stock can do much better than that.The most-active option traded on the stock Thursday was a contract betting that GameStop shares would spike to $800 on Friday. Some 52,000 contracts changed hands during the session betting on this one-day gain of 636%For other options traders, it was a question of when GameStop would hit the $800 mark, not if. The seventh and eighth most-active contracts were call options wagering that the stock would reach $800 by next Friday or in three weeks. It’s hard to say whether the contracts were mainly bought or sold, two traders said.“It’s speculation gone wild, pure and simple,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “It is Exhibit A in the nuttiness that is associated with GameStop.”GameStop’s Reddit-driven roller-coaster ride that roiled markets last month is continuing this week, with shares more than doubling in the final 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday and rising as much as 101% on an intraday level on Tuesday. The rally came as popular tech names from Tesla Inc. to Zoom Video Communications Inc. were battered after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields spiked to 1.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Exchange Asks Customers To Return Bitcoin After Selling It At 88% Discount

    What Happened: The largest crypto exchange in Southeast Asia, Philippines-based PDAX, experienced a technical failure that led to Bitcoin trading at $6,000 – an 88% discount to its current price. Following the incident, PDAX asked its customers to return their Bitcoins, threatening legal action, a local news outlet Bitpinas has reported. According to the exchange’s CEO, the system error was not due to a hack but a technical “glitch” caused by a massive surge in trading activity. Why It Matters: The initial outage is said to have taken place on February 18; however, since then, reports have surfaced on social media of customers being locked out of their exchange accounts and being asked to “return their Bitcoin.” “After almost 24 hours, they sent me a demand letter and SMS, requesting me to transfer back the BTC, or they “may” be compelled to take legal actions against me.” said one trader who believed his purchase was well within his rights without violating any laws or regulations of the trading platform. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Rafael Padilla, an attorney representing the affected users who are currently locked out of their accounts, commented on the issue on Facebook. “Our client’s trade transaction was legitimate under applicable laws, decided cases, and of course according to PDAX’s very own terms and conditions/user agreement.” According to Padilla, PDAX has opted to lock users out of their accounts because it cannot unilaterally reverse the transactions. An official statement from PDAX claims that 95% of accounts have been restored, but according to the report, many users are still locked out of their accounts. “It’s very understandable that a lot of users will feel upset they were able to buy what they thought an order was there for Bitcoin at very low prices. But unfortunately, the underlying Bitcoins were never in the possession of the exchange, so there’s never really anything there to be bought or sold, unfortunately.”, said PDAX CEO Nichel Gaba in a press conference earlier today. Image: vjkombajn via Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk's Tweet About Dogecoin Sends Price Up 10% In 30 Minutes AgainMicroStrategy Buys Additional .026B Worth Of Bitcoin, Surpasses Tesla's Bitcoin Holdings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ETF That Lost 80% of Assets in GameStop Drama Faces New Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- State Street’s $786 million exchange-traded fund investing in retailers was only just recovering from its last brush with GameStop Corp. Now it’s all happening again.The SPDR S&P Retail ETF (ticker XRT) is being distorted by the bricks-and-mortar seller of video games for a second time, just a few weeks after losing 80% of its assets in January’s meme-stock drama.GameStop is on another tear, surging roughly 50% on Thursday after a 104% gain the previous day. That’s a problem for XRT because it’s supposed to hold an equal amount of each stock, but it doesn’t rebalance swiftly enough to counter GameStop’s jump.The company now makes up about 5.9% of the fund. It should be more like 1%.Last time around, GameStop’s weighting eventually ballooned to 20% of XRT, prompting an exodus from the fund. It took about three weeks for assets to recover -- they hit the highest level since 2018 on Tuesday, just before the latest bout of meme-stock madness.With GameStop’s sudden revival, there could be more pain ahead of the passive fund’s March rebalance, according to CFRA Research’s Todd Rosenbluth.“Investors in XRT have seen this movie before, with GameStop quickly dominating the normally equally weighted portfolio before falling sharply,” said Rosenbluth, CFRA’s director of ETF research. “With no limits on position sizes and the rebalance nearly a month away, the risk is high that the stock will drive performance up and down. Some may not want to stick around to see if the sequel is any better.”Of course, GameStop’s rally in January was on a different scale -- it soared 1,600%, powering XRT to monthly gains of about 37%. That was a record for the normally staid ETF. But when the retailer plunged, the ETF was hit, and XRT remains around 5% lower in February despite a boost from GameStop this week.Such whiplash may dim XRT’s appeal as a portfolio hedging tool, according to Citigroup Inc.’s Scott Chronert.“When you have a stock-specific circumstance like this one, it might mess up how the hedging aspect is working,” Chronert said in an interview earlier this month. “If you’re looking to hedge a long book of retail or consumer names, the weighting impact on the broader sector ETF might not be a very good hedge because it’s dominated by a single name.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • Tax refunds flow into economy far behind last year's pace

    Nearly $47.4 billion in tax refunds have been issued so far this year, but that's a far cry from more than $117 billion for the same time last year.

  • How will a surge in bond yields affect your mortgage, car loans and 401(k)?

    Higher bond yields have arrived. Now investors have to consider what, if any, changes to make to their portfolios.

  • Bitcoin Outflows From Coinbase Suggest Institutions Are Buying the Dip

    Big money continues to chase bitcoin on dips, blockchain data shows.