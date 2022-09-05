U.S. markets closed

Airline Reservation Software Revenue through B2B Travel Portal Projected to register Over 9% CAGR, Mentions Future Market Insights, Inc.

·7 min read

The Airline Reservation Software Market streamlines critical operations, focuses on automating resource-intensive back-office processes, and increases airline revenue through turbo-charged ancillary and e-commerce opportunities, all of which will drive market demand.

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The airline reservation software market was valued at US$ 5.2 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 10.2 Bn by 2032 finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey. It is expected to Progress at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 - 2032. As per the findings, revenue through B2B Travel Portal grew at a CAGR of 10% during 2015 - 2021.

Future Market Insights Logo
Future Market Insights Logo

The airline reservation system is critical since it has the ability to significantly reduce errors that could have occurred when using a manual reservation system. Customers can book flights whenever they want due to the online mode of operation.

Customers can thus use this system that makes reservations, modify reservations, and cancel reservations. The flight reservation software are particularly designed to function as a stand-alone application. The need for this system was recognized in the early stages of the airline industry, when information such as flight routes, aircraft, schedules, and fares was published in large books by airlines.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15543

Travel agents faced the difficult task of researching separate books for reservations involving multiple airlines. It was a pipe dream to obtain a real-time picture of seat availability because airlines only shared information at the end of the day. Airline Reservation Software is used for airline reservations and interfaces with a global distribution system (GDS), which allows travel agencies and other distribution channels to make reservations for most airline companies in a single system.

The reservation software provides software design airline reservation and reservation software for inventory management modules, such as a centralized database architectural style for real-time data, travel information and seating management, and accommodation.

Competitive Analysis

The prominent players in the airline reservation software market are Airmax Systems, Provab ARS, VIDECOM design, SkyVantage, Results Reservation System, Kiu RES Airline Solutions Suite, Blue Sky Booking, SabreSonic Res, RezG-Package, AvAIO, Odysseus Solutions, Crane PAX, Sabre Airline Merchandising, Takeflite Reservation System, aeroLINE, AirKiosk system, Bird Group, iFly Res, and AmeliaRES.

Some of recent developments for Airline Reservation Software Market are:

  • In November 2021, Sabre Corporation, the leading software and Technology Corporation that powers the international travel industry that includes airline reservation software, announced the release of the first two products in the company's Retail Intelligence suite: Sabre Air Price IQ and Sabre Ancillary IQ, which are designed to dynamically price airfare and ancillaries, respectively.

  • Sabre Retail Intelligence is a suite that empowers airlines to deliver personalized travel offers through both traditional and non-traditional channels. Retail Intelligence, powered by Sabre Travel AITM – an innovative capability that integrates Sabre technology with Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI technologies and improved machine-learning services – will enable airlines to adaptively provide offers to travellers based on user preferences, marketplace insights, and purchase probability, resulting in a more personalized and better traveller experience.

  • In May 2022, Kiu System Solutions, a leading technology provider for the travel sector, announced that it has won a client in Colombia. Sarpa Airlines has signed contracts for the systems Kiu PSS, Kiu DCS for check-in, Kiu GDS for worldwide spread through travel companies, Kiu E-commerce, and Kiu Admin for revenue accounting. Similarly, they plan to sign up for Kiu Business Intelligence in the near future to expand their use of Kiu's suite of solutions. Sarpa, a company with extensive experience in the aviation sector, will gain the versatility to endorse their sales strategies and, as a result, will be able to provide greater client satisfaction through new and innovative products as a result of this new tech and distribution expansion.

Similarly, more recent developments related to companies in Airline Reservation Software Market services have been tracked by the team at Future Market Insights, which are available in the full report.

Request for report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15543

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Airline Reservation Software Market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the Global Airline Reservation Software Market in terms of Type (B2B Travel Portal and B2C Booking Engine), By Application (International Airline Booking and Domestic Airline Booking), across five regions (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America).

Market Segments Covered in Airline Reservation Software Market Analysis

By Type:

  • B2B Travel Portal

  • B2C booking engine

By Application:

  • International Airline Booking

  • Domestic Airline Booking

By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15543

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Application Development Trends

4. Market Background and Foundation Data Points

4.1. Global Airline Reservation Software Market (US$ Mn)

4.2. Airline Reservation Software Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis

5. Key Success Factors

5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets

5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity

5.3. Peer Benchmarking

TOC continued..!

About Electronics, Semiconductor and ICT Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, strategic recommendations and actionable insights- the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repository of over 500 reports on electronics, semiconductors, & ICT, of which 100+ reports are specifically on types, the team provides end-to-end research and analysis on regional trends, drivers for market growth, and research development efforts in the electronics, semiconductors, and ICT industry.

Have a Look at Technology Domain Related Research Reports:

Survey and Feedback Management Software Market Share - The survey and feedback management software market is garnering substantial momentum and is anticipated to record a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market Trends - Software Defined Radio (SDR), now being an industry standard, is used widely in next generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Batteries, which facilitate high-speed data and secure voice communication with anti-jamming capability.

Software Distribution Market Demand - As the title suggests, software distribution is the process of delivering software from a developer to the end user. This distribution ranges from interpreter distribution to OS server distribution. Software distribution channels are the actual point of customer interaction.

Software Defined Networking Market Value - The projected market growth of 17.2% during 2022 – 2032, the market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 95 Bn by 2032. SDN via Overlay is expected to be the highest revenue-generating segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of around 17.8% during 2022 – 2032.

Metrology Software Market Size - Sales in the metrology software market are expected to surpass ~US$ 1.8 Bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of around 7.0% for 2021 – 31.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact us:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiriessales@futuremarketinsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airline-reservation-software-revenue-through-b2b-travel-portal-projected-to-register-over-9-cagr-mentions-future-market-insights-inc-301617751.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

