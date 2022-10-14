Airline Route Profitability Software Market to record USD 15.99 Bn incremental growth; North America to have a significant market share -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Airline Route Profitability Software Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size is expected to grow by USD 15.99 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download the Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

The global airline route profitability software market is moderately fragmented and has the presence of many global vendors providing various software suites to airlines. Vendors in the market are engaged in the development of new solutions through the integration of advanced technologies via software updates to create reliable airline schedules, thereby generating greater business value. These developments will intensify the competition in the global airline route profitability software market during the forecast period.

Technavio identifies Amadeus IT Group SA, Aerotrack Systems, Coforge Ltd., GrandTrust Overseas Pvt. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Laminaar Aviation Pte. Ltd., Lufthansa Group, Maureva Ltd., Maxamation Pty. Ltd., Megabyte Ltd., Optym, Orane Consulting Pvt. Ltd., Pros Inc., QlikTech International AB, Sabre GLBL Inc., Seabury Solutions, SITA, Skymetrix, The Boeing Co., and Wipro Ltd. as major market participants.

Although the growing need for advanced software suites by airlines will offer immense growth opportunities, the decline in air passenger traffic and flight cancellations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Airline Route Profitability Software Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global airline route profitability software market is segmented as below:

Type

The planning and scheduling segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. Airline route planning and scheduling software can be used for schedule optimization, simulation, forecasting, route frequency optimization, and schedule editing and management. Route planning and scheduling software can be used to build, test, manage, and upload flight plans and schedules on the airline's flight management systems (FMSs). The software also includes features that allow employees to access up-to-date data such as fuel burn, wind information, and aircraft type to construct and plan a viable flight schedule for their airline. Many such benefits are driving the demand for airline planning and scheduling software among end-users.

Geography

32% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing connectivity of airlines and the expanding airline routes for commercial purposes are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing air passenger traffic and the development of new aircraft in countries such as the US and Canada are contributing to the growth of the airline route profitability software market in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our airline route profitability software market report covers the following areas:

Airline Route Profitability Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the airline route profitability software market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the airline route profitability software market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Airline Route Profitability Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist airline route profitability software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the airline route profitability software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the airline route profitability software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airline route profitability software market vendors

Airline Route Profitability Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.88% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amadeus IT Group SA, Aerotrack Systems, Coforge Ltd., GrandTrust Overseas Pvt. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Laminaar Aviation Pte. Ltd., Lufthansa Group, Maureva Ltd., Maxamation Pty. Ltd., Megabyte Ltd., Optym, Orane Consulting Pvt. Ltd., Pros Inc., QlikTech International AB, Sabre GLBL Inc., Seabury Solutions, SITA, Skymetrix, The Boeing Co., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

