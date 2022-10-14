Airline Route Profitability Software Market to record USD 15.99 Bn incremental growth; North America to have a significant market share -- Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Airline Route Profitability Software Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size is expected to grow by USD 15.99 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download the Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.
The global airline route profitability software market is moderately fragmented and has the presence of many global vendors providing various software suites to airlines. Vendors in the market are engaged in the development of new solutions through the integration of advanced technologies via software updates to create reliable airline schedules, thereby generating greater business value. These developments will intensify the competition in the global airline route profitability software market during the forecast period.
Technavio identifies Amadeus IT Group SA, Aerotrack Systems, Coforge Ltd., GrandTrust Overseas Pvt. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Laminaar Aviation Pte. Ltd., Lufthansa Group, Maureva Ltd., Maxamation Pty. Ltd., Megabyte Ltd., Optym, Orane Consulting Pvt. Ltd., Pros Inc., QlikTech International AB, Sabre GLBL Inc., Seabury Solutions, SITA, Skymetrix, The Boeing Co., and Wipro Ltd. as major market participants.
Although the growing need for advanced software suites by airlines will offer immense growth opportunities, the decline in air passenger traffic and flight cancellations will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here
Airline Route Profitability Software Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The global airline route profitability software market is segmented as below:
Type
The planning and scheduling segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. Airline route planning and scheduling software can be used for schedule optimization, simulation, forecasting, route frequency optimization, and schedule editing and management. Route planning and scheduling software can be used to build, test, manage, and upload flight plans and schedules on the airline's flight management systems (FMSs). The software also includes features that allow employees to access up-to-date data such as fuel burn, wind information, and aircraft type to construct and plan a viable flight schedule for their airline. Many such benefits are driving the demand for airline planning and scheduling software among end-users.
Geography
32% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing connectivity of airlines and the expanding airline routes for commercial purposes are driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, the increasing air passenger traffic and the development of new aircraft in countries such as the US and Canada are contributing to the growth of the airline route profitability software market in North America.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our airline route profitability software market report covers the following areas:
Airline Route Profitability Software Market Industry Analysis
Airline Route Profitability Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the airline route profitability software market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the airline route profitability software market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Airline Route Profitability Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist airline route profitability software market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the airline route profitability software market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the airline route profitability software market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airline route profitability software market vendors
Related Reports:
Aircraft Switches Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Advanced-Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Airline Route Profitability Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.88%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 15.99 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.89
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, France, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amadeus IT Group SA, Aerotrack Systems, Coforge Ltd., GrandTrust Overseas Pvt. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Laminaar Aviation Pte. Ltd., Lufthansa Group, Maureva Ltd., Maxamation Pty. Ltd., Megabyte Ltd., Optym, Orane Consulting Pvt. Ltd., Pros Inc., QlikTech International AB, Sabre GLBL Inc., Seabury Solutions, SITA, Skymetrix, The Boeing Co., and Wipro Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Type
5.3 Planning and Scheduling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Revenue Management - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Fares Management and Pricing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Other Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Amadeus IT Group SA
10.4 Coforge Ltd.
10.5 International Business Machines Corp.
10.6 Laminaar Aviation Pte. Ltd.
10.7 Megabyte Ltd.
10.8 Orane Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
10.9 Sabre GLBL Inc.
10.10 Seabury Solutions
10.11 SITA
10.12 Skymetrix
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airline-route-profitability-software-market-to-record-usd-15-99-bn-incremental-growth-north-america-to-have-a-significant-market-share--technavio-301648920.html
SOURCE Technavio