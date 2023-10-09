Airline stocks tumble as war in Israel causes flight cancellations

Cancelled flights in Israel

Airline stocks have slumped across Europe after terrorist attacks in Israel pushed up the price of oil and prompted flight cancellations in the region.

British Airways-owner IAG slumped to the bottom of the FTSE 100 on Monday, falling as much as 4.8pc in early trading, while shares in easyJet, Ryanair and Wizz Air all dropped.

It came as Israel declared war on Hamas after shock terrorist attacks on Saturday, which have claimed the lives of hundreds of people.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued a so-called Conflict Zone Information Bulletin for Israeli air space over the weekend.

It said: “Air operators are recommended to ensure that a robust risk assessment is in place together with a high level of contingency planning for their operations and to be ready for short notice instructions from the Israeli authorities.”

Airlines have been cancelling flights in response. German carrier Lufthansa, Air France-KLM, Wizz Air, easyJet and Virgin Atlantic have all cut services to Tel Aviv.

A Wizz Air spokesman said: “We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and are in touch with the relevant authorities.”

Virgin Atlantic said it had cancelled two flights Monday and Tuesday, but planned to continue to operate two others.

However, it warned that flights between Heathrow and Tel Aviv could face delays or cancellations because of the evolving situation. easyJet halted flights to Tel Aviv on Sunday and said it would adjust the timings of future flights in the next few days.

BA said it would operate flights over the coming days with adjusted departure times but its stance made it an outlier.

On Sunday, US carriers United, Delta and American Airlines all said they had suspended direct flights to Israel.

The head of the American Airlines’ pilots union told members they should not fly to Israel until it was clear the situation is safe.

Allied Pilots Association president Ed Sicher said: “It is not prudent or appropriate to knowingly put our flight crews and passengers in harm’s way by maintaining flights into a war zone.

“I am directing all pilots to cease flight operations to Israel until we can be reasonably assured of the region’s safety and security.”

Hainan Airlines, the only Chinese airline to fly between China and Israel, cancelled flights between Tel Aviv and Shanghai on Monday.

As well as the threat posed by the conflict in the region, a jump in the price of oil has also dented investor confidence.

The price of Brent rose by as much as 5pc on Monday over concerns that exports from Iran could be disrupted because of the country’s support for Hamas.

