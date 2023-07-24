Airlines in £700m slump as European wildfires throw summer holidays into doubt

Shares in Easyjet, British Airways owner IAG and Jet2 have sunk lower amid wildfires in Greece - REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Almost £700m was wiped off the value of London-listed airline stocks on Monday as family summer holidays were thrown into doubt by heatwaves and wildfires gripping Europe.

Shares in Easyjet, British Airways-owner IAG, TUI, Wizz Air and Jet2 sunk lower as Greek authorities stepped up tourist evacuations from the popular resort islands of Rhodes and Corfu where blazes were sweeping across the countryside.

Wizz Air shed 6.3pc, with Easyjet finishing 4.7pc lower and Jet2 down 4.4pc. TUI and IAG closed down 3.4pc and 1.8pc respectively.

The London-listed travel stocks collectively shed £694m in value, according to Bloomberg terminal data.

EasyJet, Jet2 and TUI were among those to confirm they were sending repatriation flights for British tourists to Greece on Monday.

Alex Macheras, an independent aviation analyst, said extreme weather was becoming yet another risk airlines were having to plan for each summer, with strikes also hampering air traffic control operations and the Ukraine war still affecting some flight paths.

He said: “Air travel is vulnerable to just about everything, from security risks to weather and climate-related issues and of course geopolitical issues.

“Unfortunately, these wildfires and heat waves are just another thing to add to an already-long list.”

As well as the wildfires, investors were also spooked by a warning from budget carrier Ryanair that demand for air fares risks cooling as households grapple with surging mortgage payments.

The Irish carrier also cut its full year passenger growth forecast to 183.5 million, down from previous guidance for 185 million, blaming delays in deliveries of new Boeing aircraft.

Ryanair warned that demand for last-minute bookings had softened in late June and early July. The budget airline said it might need to lower fares this winter to boost takeup as higher interest rates squeezed household budgets.

Neil Sorahan, the airline’s finance chief, said: “What we have found in previous slowdowns - if you go back to the global financial crisis - is that people didn’t stop travelling, they just became more price-conscious.

“The question mark is: Will we have to stimulate pricing or not to fill the planes? I don’t know whether we will have to do so in winter or not.”

The weak outlook sent Ryanair’s shares down 6pc in Dublin.

The slump came despite the airline announcing it had almost quadrupled its profits in the three months to the end of June, thanks to booming demand over Easter and the coronation weekend.

Ryanair made a profit of £574m in its first quarter, up from £147m a year earlier.

Fares were 42pc higher, while passenger traffic grew 11pc against weak comparisons a year earlier when demand was impacted following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Sorahan said employment remained high, meaning workers retained paid annual leave and were “still very keen to use that”.

He added that Ryanair would be able to grow market share if fares came under pressure in the months ahead.

Mr Sorahan said: “That’s really where our model comes into its own. You know, our average fare in the quarter just ended was €49, which puts us in the price bracket of most people.

“So given the cost advantage that we have over everybody else, given the strength of the balance sheet, that gives us a big opportunity to go out and grow market share if there is a pullback.”

Despite potential price cuts over winter, Mr Sorahan said average air fares were set to remain above pre-Covid levels for up to four years following cutbacks in capacity during the pandemic.

05:25 PM BST

FTSE 100 closes slightly up

The FTSE 100 edged higher by 0.2pc on Monday, supported by a jump in retailer Ocado and gains in energy stocks.

Ocado led with a 14.3pc rise to 785p, following its £200m settlement from its ‘robot wars’ lawsuit with Norwegian company Autostore.

Vodafone rose by 4.1pc after reporting strong revenue growth in the first quarter of its financial year.

Meanwhile the travel and leisure sector lost 0.8pc after Ryanair reported a softening in fares. The airline was down 6.1pc, Easyjet and Wizz Air Holdings also reported losses and were down 4.4pc and 6.4pc respectively.

Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital fell 21.2pc after the company announced lower-than-expected revenues in May and June this year. It cut its forecasts for full-year revenue to between 2pc and 4pc, a sharp decrease from previous expectations of between 6pc and 10pc.

05:00 PM BST

Primark expands click and collect to keep up with rivals

Fast fashion giant Primark is expanding its click and collect trial across Greater London stores in a bid to keep up with rival stores.

The trial, which up until now was exclusively available to North West London stores, will now be rolled out across the capital. Customers will be able to select clothing and collect it from stores across London locations including Oxford Street and both Westfield shopping centres.

At its last results, in six months to March, its parent company Associated British Foods reported that sales at the budget clothing store had risen by 10pc.

Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark said: “The service is now available in around a third of our UK stores, giving even more customers the added choice and convenience that click and collect offers and complementing experience within our stores.”

04:36 PM BST

Chevron considers lithium production in latest EV bet

Oil and gas company Chevron is considering opportunities to use lithium in electric vehicle batteries, its boss has told Bloomberg.

Chief executive Mike Wirth has said that extracting lithium fits with the “core capabilities” of a company like Chevron that has a wealth of experience in oil and gas.

This follows an announcement by Exxon Mobil chief executive Darren Woods who said the company is exploring opportunities to produce lithium.

The lithium interest from US oil companies contrasts with their counterparts in Europe, which have been more aggressive in moving into the renewable energy space.

04:05 PM BST

Apple plans to keep iPhone shipments steady despite a slowdown in sales

Apple has asked suppliers to make around 85 million units of the iPhone 15 this year, roughly in line with last year, despite sales numbers sliding.

The big tech company had recorded that sales had dropped by 2pc in the most recent quarter, however the company’s phone production levels remain steady, according to Bloomberg.

Apple’s stock has grown by almost 50pc this year, pushing the company’s worth to $3 trillion.

The big tech industry is grappling with sharp declines in demand for electronics from smartphones to computers, as corporations and consumers hold off on purchases in the face of surging prices and economic uncertainty.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates again this week in an attempt to battle sky high inflation.

03:53 PM BST

Sunak warns that climate agenda should not be a “hassle” for voters

The Prime Minister has said that he will delay implementing environmental policies if they lead to direct costs on consumers after he is forced to rethink his strategies last week’s following elections.

Rishi Sunak said: “We’re going to make progress to net zero. But we’re going to that in a proportionate and pragmatic way that doesn’t unnecessarily give people more hassle and more cost in their lives - that’s not what I’m interested in and prepared to do.”

Mr Sunak’s party has long been torn over environmental issues and how to tackle them.

Tory MPs including former business secretary Jacob Rees Mogg have used last week’s election results to demand a rethink on climate policies, including delaying the 2030 ban on sales of new fully petrol or diesel cars.

The party managed to hold onto former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.

03:31 PM BST

'Barbenheimer' weekend generates nearly £30m for UK box office

The dual offerings of Barbie and Oppenheimer prompted the biggest weekend for UK cinema-going since 2019, according to the UK Cinema Association.

Greta Gerwig’s film about the Mattel doll, played by Margot Robbie, having an existential crisis and Christopher Nolan’s epic about the “father” of the atomic bomb, generated almost £30m at the UK box office, said the group, which represents the interests of UK cinema operators.

Cinema chain Vue said a fifth of its customers had purchased tickets to see both films in a double bill dubbed by social media as Barbenheimer. More than 2,000 of Vue’s Barbie screenings were sold out, according to the company.

Tim Richards, chief executive and founder of Vue International, said:

We knew it was going to be a big weekend based on the advanced bookings, which were also the biggest since the pandemic. The numbers are phenomenal. We had over 500,000 customers come to Vue on the weekend alone. We had 4,000 sold-out sessions, 2,000 sold-out sessions for Barbie alone. But I think that it’s not just about Barbie and Oppenheimer, it’s just a return to cinema.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling attend the European premiere of "Barbie" in London - REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

03:23 PM BST

Babcock shares on longest winning streak in 14 years

Shares in Babcock have risen for an 11th consecutive day, putting the defence company on course for its longest winning streak in 14 years.

It comes after the FTSE 250 firm confirmed it is on track to deliver the first of five Type 31 warships to the UK next year in spite of its dispute with the Ministry of Defence over the project’s budget.

The company’s shares have risen 0.6pc today to nearly £3.80.

03:02 PM BST

Tata Steel suffers 92pc fall in profits amid UK pension costs

Tata Steel has reported a 92pc decline in quarterly profit as it was hit with a charge on its UK pension scheme and grappled with weakness in its European operations.

Group net income was 6.3bn rupees (£60m) in the three months to June, down from 77.7bn rupees a year earlier.

That was better than analysts’ average estimate for a loss of 2.2bn rupees. Sales fell 6.2pc from a year earlier to 594.9bn rupees.

Profitability was affected by a non-cash charge for deferred taxes on account of the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS).

“With this, the insurance buy-in of BSPS has been completed, successfully derisking Tata Steel UK,” it added.

The Tata Steel plant in Scunthorpe - LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP/Getty Images

02:36 PM BST

US markets open higher

Wall Street moved higher at the opening bell as markets awaited a week of major company earnings.

Interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan this week did not dampen the mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.2pc higher at 35,306.17 while the S&P 500 gained 0.4pc to 4,554.96.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up by 0.5pc to 14,099.53.

02:16 PM BST

Octopus Energy to invest £15.5bn in offshore wind

Octopus Energy has announced plans to invest £15.5bn in offshore wind projects and farms by 2030.

The British energy group’s renewables generation arm said the money will go towards the generation of 12 gigawatts of renewable electricity per year, which is enough to power 10m homes.

The investment will be targeted at existing wind farms, or those already under construction, as well as developers of new offshore wind across the world, with a focus on Europe.

The sustainable energy and technology group, which already manages £6bn of green energy projects globally, revealed that it already has “several deals” in the pipeline.

It said the investment would deliver more clean energy worldwide as well as create “numerous” jobs.

Zoisa North-Bond, chief executive of Octopus Energy Generation, said: “Offshore wind has already rapidly transformed the UK’s energy system - and we’re incredibly excited about the potential for this technology globally.”

The Walney Extension offshore wind farm near Blackpool - REUTERS/Phil Noble

01:58 PM BST

World's largest battery energy storage project given go-ahead

The world’s largest battery energy storage site has been given the green light in Britain.

Carlton Power is currently in “advanced talks” with companies to finance, build and operate the £750m project.

The UK electric generation company has secured planning permission from local authorities for the one gigawatt site and commercial operations are expected toward the end of 2025.

Work on the project is expected to start early next year at the Trafford Low Carbon Energy Park near Manchester.

Power storage is considered one of the key obstacles to carbon-free electricity as it eases the burden of trying to balance the grid between times of high wind and solar output and peaks in power demand.

The project “will make a significant contribution to the resilience of the North West’s energy system,” said Chris McKerrow, Carlton Power’s head of European battery energy storage scheme development.

The UK wants to build 50 gigawatts offshore wind by 2030 but needs a stable technology as back up for periods when it is not windy.

01:42 PM BST

Gatwick strikes suspended after pay offers improved

Strikes by workers at Gatwick airport have been suspended, with union members either accepting or being balloted on new pay offers, it has been announced.

Unite said planned strikes by DHL workers have been cancelled completely after they voted to accept a 15pc pay rise.

General secretary Sharon Graham said:

This is an excellent result secured by the steadfast position of our DHL members. Once again, workers are gaining real material benefits from Unite’s absolute focus on improving jobs, pay and conditions.

ASC and Menzies workers are currently balloting on improved offers.

If the ASC workers reject the pay offer, they will go ahead with strike action scheduled between July 28 and August 1 as well as strikes between August 4-8.

Strikes by Menzies workers between July 28 and August 1 have been suspended but if the offer is rejected strikes between August 4-8 will go ahead.

01:28 PM BST

Oil price rises after signs of supply cuts

Oil has ticked higher after four weekly gains amid signs of a tighter market.

Brent crude traded up 0.6pc at more than $81 a barrel in London, having gained roughly 10pc since late June.

Prices have strengthened as Saudi Arabia and its partners in Opec+ cut supplies. International Energy Agency executive director Fatih Birol said over the weekend that the market could return to a supply deficit.

However, US central bank policymakers are widely expected to deliver another rate increase at this week’s meeting in their push to rein in inflation and give guidance on the likelihood of additional moves.

The tightening cycle risks tipping the world’s largest economy into recession, potentially harming demand.

Oil remains lower this year despite the recent run of gains and production cuts by the Opec cartel and its allies, including Russia.

On the demand side, China’s stalled recovery has been a persistent headwind for industrial commodities such as crude.

The price of US benchmark WTI neared its moving average over the previous 200 days in April but failed to manage a close above that level. Prices have again approached the figure this month, which is less than 30 cents away. A similar challenge looms for Brent.

01:13 PM BST

Green campaigners lose High Court fight against Shell

An environmental campaign organisation has lost the latest round of a High Court fight with directors of oil giant Shell.

ClientEarth, which is a shareholder in Shell, has raised concern about the company’s “climate change strategy” and wants to make a “breach” of duties claim against directors.

A High Court judge today ruled against ClientEarth and dismissed its application.

Mr Justice Trower said, in a written ruling: “It appears to me that ClientEarth’s application and the evidence adduced in support of it do not disclose a prima facie case for giving permission to continue the claim.”

A Shell spokeswoman said:

This is the right outcome - the court has reaffirmed its decision that this claim is fundamentally flawed and has, once again, dismissed it. We believe our directors have always complied with their duties and acted in the company’s best interest.

12:56 PM BST

Moneysupermarket expects no 'significant' energy switching this year

Moneysupermarket has said that it does not expect customers to start switching energy suppliers in any “significant” numbers this year, but added that it was ready for the move.

The business, which helps customers compare deals, said that it had been hit by headwinds from rising interest rates which have impacted the mortgage market.

“Our purpose is to help households save money by giving them access to free online tools that enable them to compare and switch products,” the business said.

However, since the energy crisis upped bills for households across the UK there has been very little point for a customer to choose a different deal.

The best deal on the market has generally been the energy price cap, which is set by Ofgem. No supplier is allowed to charge its standard tariff customers more than this, and the Government has provided support for these customers.

Moneysupermarket also said that rising interest rates had hit other parts of its business. Sluggishness in the mortgage market helped contribute to the revenue at Moneysupermarket’s money division dropping 2pc to £51.9m in the six months to the end of June.

The fall in revenue from mortgages had been somewhat offset by strong demand for credit cards. Overall revenue rose 11pc to £213.8m.

Moneysupermarket does not expect customers to switch energy suppliers much this year - Moneysupermarket.com

12:40 PM BST

Wall Street expects boost from Meta and Microsoft results

US stock indexes edged higher in premarket trading as investors gear up for earnings from megacap growth and technology companies.

Meta, Microsoft and Alphabet are reporting this week, with traders expecting the big names to signal an end to the nearly year-long slowdown in their cloud businesses, while a pickup in digital ads is also expected to aid profits.

Last week, Netflix and Tesla posted less-than-stellar quarterly reports.

The electric-vehicle maker eased 1.3pc in premarket trading after UBS downgraded its rating on the stock, while other megacap growth and technology shares edged higher.

The centrepiece event of the week is the Fed’s policy meeting, with the central bank expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq has rallied 34pc so far this year, outperforming its Wall Street peers, as rate-sensitive megacap growth companies jumped on hopes of an end to the Fed’s tightening cycle and optimism over artificial intelligence.

In premarket trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.1pc, the S&P 500 had gained 0.2pc, and Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.3pc.

12:08 PM BST

Ryanair resists pressure to put on rescue flights to Greece

Ryanair is resisting putting on emergency repatriation flights to Greece despite raging wildfires, with the budget airline insisting it will run schedules as normal today.

Our special correspondent Matt Oliver has the latest:

Ryanair’s announcement came as rival carriers including EasyJet, Jet2 and TUI dispatched additional planes to the island of Rhodes, where thousands of British holidaymakers are trying to flee. A notice on Ryanair’s website this morning said the airline’s flights in and out of Rhodes and Corfu, where there are also fires and evacuations, were “currently operating as normal and unaffected by the forest fires”. It added that passengers in Rhodes could seek help from Greek government officials at the island’s airport if they had lost their travel documents.

Wildfires on the Greek island of Rhodes have left tourists stranded - WILL VASSILOPOULOS/AFP via Getty Images

11:54 AM BST

Wheat prices climb after missile attacks on Black Sea port

Wheat prices have advanced after Russia unleashed a fresh missile barrage against the Black Sea port city of Odesa at the weekend, extending a jump of more than 5pc last week.

The 6.6pc increase in prices today followed Moscow’s decision to pull out of an agreement allowing Ukrainian crop exports last week.

The missile attack damaged infrastructure, houses and other buildings, including some 25 landmarks in the city’s historic centre, a UNESCO World Heritage location.

Ukraine is trying to restart trade through the Black Sea corridor after Russia withdrew from the UN-brokered pact early last week, although there’s doubt over whether the goal is realistic.

In the meantime, Ukraine is turning to other avenues to export its grain, such as trains and barges.

The world still has a large buffer of wheat stockpiles, and top exporter Russia continues to ship its own bumper crop to world markets.

About 33m tons of crops were shipped to global destinations under the pact, including about 17m tons of corn and nine million tons of wheat. The top destination was China, followed by Spain, Turkey, Italy and the Netherlands.

Elsewhere, lack of rains and heat are threatening crops in parts of the US and southern Europe, increasing risks to food supplies.

A combine harvester in a wheat field near Kivshovata village in the Kyiv region - SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

11:39 AM BST

Matalan hit by late start to summer weather

Fashion retailer Matalan has reported a “challenging” first quarter as the cost-of-living squeeze on spending and the slow transition to summer weather weighed on the group’s sales.

The low-cost clothing and homeware chain saw its total revenues fall by 8pc to £264m in the three months to May 27, compared to £287m made in the same period last year.

Matalan, which has 230 stores across the UK and 48 franchised shops overseas, said it had noticed an impact from shoppers spending less on non-essential items.

Chief executive Jo Whitfield said:

The business had a challenging first quarter with cost of living pressure resulting in depressed consumer spending in discretionary categories. Unseasonal weather delayed a refresh of wardrobes for early spring creating a tough start to the season.

The company’s quarterly earnings before tax and other costs nearly halved compared to the previous year, from £44m to £26m.

Matalan said it was hit by the late onset of warmer summer weather - Yui Mok/PA Archive

11:25 AM BST

S4 Capital shares plunge after profit warning

Shares in Sir Martin Sorrell’s digital advertising firm, S4 Capital, have tumbled after the firm warned over sales and profitability as technology clients slash their marketing spend.

The group’s stock slumped by as much as 26pc in morning trading before settling around 18pc lower after the company said it now expects full-year like-for-like net revenue growth of between 2pc and 4pc, compared with an earlier forecast of 6pc to 10pc.

It expects an underlying profit margin of between 14.5pc and 15.5pc, down from the 15pc to 16pc range guided for previously.

S4 said the alert reflects the “challenging macroeconomic conditions and clients, especially those in the technology sector, remaining cautious and very focused on the short term”.

11:07 AM BST

Elon Musk rebrands Twitter with crowdsourced X logo

Elon Musk has begun rebranding Twitter as X using a new logo crowdsourced from one of his followers.

Senior technology reporter Matthew Field has the details:

The official Twitter account has been renamed X and its logo has been changed to a stylised picture of the letter. Mr Musk has also changed his logo on the website to the new icon and posted a video of it projected across the company’s headquarters. The changes come after the billionaire on Sunday vowed to scrap Twitter’s familiar bird icon and change the name to X. Mr Musk said: “Soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.

Read how the new logo was chosen by Mr Musk after asking his followers on Twitter to suggest designs - and where it came from.

The new X logo was projected on Twitter's headquarters - CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS

10:50 AM BST

Gas prices rise after Russia bombs Odesa port

European natural gas prices have increased amid potential risks to Russian supplies after the bombing of a Ukrainian port town.

Benchmark futures rose as much as 4.6pc as traders monitored the escalation of tensions in Ukraine after Russia unleashed a fresh missile barrage against the Black Sea port of Odesa over the weekend.

While Europe now only receives a small amount of its gas from Russia — including via pipelines through Ukraine — any supply disruption could tip the market balance.

However, gas storage levels in Europe are higher than normal, more than 83pc full.

Relatively muted gas demand in the industrial sector and steady flows from Norway following recent outages are adding to expectations that prices have more room to fall before the heating season boosts usage of the fuel.

Dutch front-month gas, Europe’s benchmark, was last up 3.1pc to just over €29 a megawatt-hour. The UK equivalent advanced 2.5pc.

A car under the rubble of buildings damaged by missile strikes on Odesa over the weekend - OLEKSANDR GIMANOV/AFP via Getty Images

10:33 AM BST

Supply chains 'returning to normal' after pandemic, figures suggest

An implied slowdown in demand was not the only reason the PMI figures were positive for the Bank of England’s next interest rates decision.

Manufacturers reported that the time it took their suppliers to deliver goods dropped at the fastest rate since January 1992 when records began.

It marks a normalisation in supply chains that brought down cost pressures for companies, and allowed them to reduce what they charged customers.

Dr John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, said:

The jigsaw pieces for a supply-led reduction in inflation are falling into place. Global supply chains are returning to normal after years of pandemic shortages and rising costs. Stocks of unused goods built up to help manage Brexit, the pandemic and most recently global shipping disruption are finally being run down. Manufacturing input costs are falling and supplier performance is improving at the fastest rate we have ever seen. This renewed supply chain agility, combined with falling raw material and transportation costs, could not have come at a better time for business.

10:20 AM BST

Bank of England 'expected to raise rates by a quarter point'

Interest rates will rise by a quarter point rather than a half point when the Bank of England next sets interest rate on August 3, economists and money markets predict.

The Monetary Policy Committee surprised analysts with an increase from 4.5pc to 5pc at their last meeting as it fights to get inflation under control.

However, traders have slashed bets on another half point rate rise after figures indicated the UK private sector has grown at its slowest pace in six months.

Manufacturing slumped to its lowest reading in 38 months according to the S&P Global flash purchasing managers index. Ashley Webb, UK economist at Capital Economics, said:

July’s flash activity PMIs suggest that the resilience in activity eased further and domestic inflationary pressures continued to slow. That’s why we think interest rates will rise by 25 basis points in early August, from 5pc now to 5.25pc, rather than 50 basis points. Overall, given actual services CPI inflation remains high, we doubt the Bank of England will pause hiking rates just yet. What’s more, we think the Bank will need to keep rates high until the second half of next year in order to bring inflation down all the way to the 2pc target.

10:06 AM BST

Rail commuters face more disruption amid fresh overtime ban

Train drivers are to stage another overtime ban from August 7 to 12 in a long-running dispute over pay, the Aslef union has announced.

The action, which will likely lead to disruption, will affect 15 train operators.

They are: Avanti West Coast; Chiltern Railways; Cross Country; East Midlands Railway; Greater Anglia; Great Western Railway; GTR Great Northern Thameslink; Island Line; LNER; Northern Trains; Southeastern; Southern/Gatwick Express; South Western Railway main line; TransPennine Express; and West Midlands Trains.

Mick Whelan, Aslef’s general secretary, said:

We don’t want to take this action – because we don’t want people to be inconvenienced – but the train companies, and the government which stands behind them, have forced us into this place because they refuse to sit down and talk to us and have not made a fair and sensible pay offer to train drivers who have not had one for four years – since 2019 – while prices have soared in that time by more than 12%.

09:51 AM BST

Pound falls as private sector growth slows

The pound has dropped 0.2pc after data on private sector growth came in weaker than expected.

The S&P Global flash purchasing managers index fell to 50.7 in July from 52.8 the month before, holding slightly above the 50 mark that indicates growth but dropping to its lowest level in six months.

Sterling has been declining since inflation data last week indicated that increased interest rates may be beginning to slow down the economy.

The pound is falling toward $1.28. Against the euro it is up 0.2pc at €1.15.

09:38 AM BST

UK economy 'close to stalling' as interest rate rises bite

British companies reported their slowest growth in six months as new orders stalled, suggesting that increased interest rates are starting to bite.

The S&P Global flash purchasing managers index fell to 50.7 in July from 52.8 the month before, holding slightly above the 50 mark that indicates growth.

Manufacturing hit the lowest in 38 months, dropping to 45 this month from 46.5 in June, and respondents pointed out more caution among clients.

The figures indicate a slowdown for the UK economy later this year after the quickest series of interest-rate increases in three decades from the Bank of England.

The central bank is trying to cool the economy and inflationary pressures that remain the worst in the G7.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: “The UK economy has come close to stalling in July which, combined with gloomy forward-looking indicators, reignites recession worries.

“July’s flash PMI survey data revealed a deepening manufacturing downturn accompanied by a further cooling of the recent resurgence of growth in the service sector.”

09:29 AM BST

Eurozone ‘will remain in recession,’ warn economists

The eurozone’s weak purchasing managers index data indicates the currency union’s economy “will remain in recession,” according to Capital Economics.

Deputy chief euro-zone economist Jack Allen-Reynolds said:

The decline in the composite PMI from 49.9 in June to 48.9 in July leaves it pointing to GDP declining. The manufacturing sector is still the weakest link, with the output index falling to a 38-month low of 42.9 in July. While firms in the sector are working through the backlog of orders at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis (excluding during the pandemic), the support that this is giving to activity is being more than offset by falling new demand. The manufacturing new orders PMI dropped to just 38.8 in July. The services business activity index also fell in July, to 51.1. Although that was still above the 50 “no change” mark, the incoming new business PMI for the services sector declined to 48.5.

He added: “At the national level, Germany’s Composite PMI fell from 50.6 in June to an eight-month low of 48.3. And France’s PMI dropped to just 46.6, suggesting that the outperformance of its economy could soon be over.”

09:14 AM BST

'Increased probability' of German recession, says economist

The eurozone data comes as Germany and France kicked off the third quarter with contractions in their private-sector economies.

S&P Global’s flash purchasing managers’ index for Germany dropped to the lowest level this year, with a July reading of 48.3 that fell below the 50 threshold that indicates growth.

France fared even worse, hitting a 32-month low of 46.6.

In Germany, the negative reading was driven by manufacturing, which has been below 50 for more than a year and is now near levels last seen at the start of the pandemic.

In France, both manufacturing and services were in contraction again, though the former is in worse shape of the two.

Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said of Germany:

There is an increased probability that the economy will be in recession in the second half of the year. Over the last few months, we have seen a jaw dropping fall in both new orders and backlogs of work, which are now declining at their fastest rates since the initial Covid wave at the start of 2020. This doesn’t bode well for the rest of the year.

09:06 AM BST

Eurozone's private sector shrinks

The eurozone private-sector economy contracted more than anticipated in July, pointing to the downturn deepening in the coming months, according to a closely-watched survey.

The S&P Global flash purchasing managers’ index for the region stayed below the 50 threshold that indicates growth for a second month, dropping to 48.9 in July from 49.9 a month earlier. It is the lowest reading since November.

The combination of low demand and strong inflation meant the economy failed to grow at the start of the year.

Industry in particular has dragged down the euro-area’s economy with July’s 42.7 reading being the worst since the early months of the pandemic.

Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, said:

Manufacturing continues to be the Achilles heel of the euro zone. Producers have cut their output again at an accelerated pace in July, while the services sector’s activity is still expanding, though at a much slower rate than earlier in the year.

08:51 AM BST

Twitter headquarters lit up with 'X' logo

Elon Musk is serious about this Twitter rebrand...

08:47 AM BST

Wagamama owner's shares surge as investor eyes break-up

Shares in Frankie & Benny’s owner The Restaurant Group have surged as much as 8.2pc after the Telegraph revealed an activist investor is plotting to break up the hospitality group behind Wagamama.

TMR Capital is considering a swoop for two of the four divisions at The Restaurant Group.

The British Virgin Islands-based investor is eyeing a bid for the company’s Brunning & Price pub division and its casual dining chains, which include Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito.

A sale of the pub and dining divisions would leave The Restaurant Group with just Wagamama and a collection of bars and pubs it operates at airports and train stations.

08:31 AM BST

Ocado gains as FTSE 100 slumps

British stocks fell at the open, with financials leading declines, while shares of Ocado jumped after a deal to settle all litigation claims with Norwegian firm AutoStore.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 has lost 0.2pc, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 midcap index is flat after earlier dropping 0.2pc.

Ocado Group jumped 9.1pc after the online supermarket group and Norwegian robotics firm AutoStore reached a deal to settle patent litigation claims.

UK banks fell 1.1pc after gaining over 4pc last week. Prudential slipped 1.7pc following Citigroup’s cut in its price target.

The travel and leisure sector, which houses UK’s major airline firms, lost 0.7pc after industry bellwether Ryanair struck a cautious tone about travel demand for the rest of the year.

Vodafone rose 3.7pc after the telecoms group reported an acceleration in first-quarter revenue growth and said it appointed former SAP chief financial officer Luka Mucic as its new finance boss.

08:24 AM BST

M&C Saatchi boss to retire

M&C Saatchi chief executive Moray MacLennan has announced he will retire after three years in the top job of the company behind the legendary campaign that catapulted Margaret Thatcher to power.

Mr MacLennan, who was part of the team that founded the advertising group in 1994, took over in a boardroom shakeup in 2020 that saw the firm’s three founders exit following an accounting scandal.

He will leave the job on September 30, with Zillah Byng-Thorne becoming executive chairman September 1.

Before M&C Saatchi was forged, its predecessor Saatchi & Saatchi created the infamous advert ‘Labour isn’t working’ depicting a snaking dole queue, which helped Margaret Thatcher become Prime Minister in 1979.

Mr MacLennan said:

It has been a rare privilege to work for three decades with people I respect and like, creating work that has had an extraordinary impact on the world. M&C Saatchi is well set for the future and now is the right time to make way for fresh energy and ideas. Thanks to all past and present, and to those in the future who I know will keep the M&C Saatchi flame burning bright.

Moray MacLennan will retire as M&C Saatchi chief executive in September - Paul Grover for the Telegraph

08:02 AM BST

UK markets fall at the open

Markets in the UK lost ground as the week got underway ahead of interest rate decisions by the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

The FTSE 100 has fallen 0.2pc to 7,645.88 while the midcap FTSE 250 dropped 0.9pc to 19,142.16.

07:58 AM BST

Musk unveils new Twitter 'X' logo

Elon Musk appears to have chosen a new logo for Twitter, replacing its signature blue bird with a stylised X.

Mr Musk invited his 149m followers to suggest an X logo on Saturday, tweeting the design on Sunday, below.

While crowdsourcing the logo, Mr Musk changed his profile information to X.com, which redirects to Twitter.com.

The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX chief executive said the move is part of a broader overhaul that will see the familiar Twitter bird and branding stripped away.

07:52 AM BST

Profit warning at Sir Martin Sorrell's S4 Capital

Sir Martin Sorrell’s advertising company has issued a profit warning as it said technology clients remain cautious about the short-term economic outlook.

S4 Capital said it expects an operational ebitda margin - a measure of profits - of 14.5pc to 15.5pc, having previously forecast 15pc to 16pc.

Like-for-like net revenue growth is expected to be in a range of 2pc to 4pc, as opposed to 6pc to 10pc previously.

It comes after losses more than tripled last year following accounting issues.

Sir Martin, who founded the online ad group in 2018 following his acrimonious departure from WPP, has bought up dozens of small media firms in a bid to scale up his new advertising business rapidly.

However, the rapid expansion led to accounting issues as S4 Capital’s finance department struggled to keep pace.

The company said in a trading update today that net debt stands at about £115m.

Sir Martin Sorrell founded the online ad group S4 Capital in 2018 following his acrimonious departure from WPP - REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

07:30 AM BST

Vodafone increases revenues despite shedding customers ahead of Three merger

Mobile phone giant Vodafone reported growth in first-quarter service revenue depsite losing customers as it increased prices.

The company, which announced a merger with Three earlier this year, said its total revenues fell by 4.8pc on a reported basis to €10.7bn (£9.3bn) in the the three months to the end of June.

However, mobile service revenues rose by 3.7pc in the UK which it said was helped by annual price increases and a higher customer base, having upped contract prices from April.

In Germany, its largest market, Vodafone said a decline in sales was driven by the “cumulative impact of customer losses over the past 18 months”, but partially offset by raising the prices of its broadband services.

The telecom group also named Luka Mucic as its new chief financial officer, replacing Margherita Della Valle, who became chief executive in April. Mr Mucic was formerly CFO at SAP.

Luka Mucic will become the chief financial officer at Vodafone after Margherita Della Valle, pictured, left the position to become chief executive - Ed Robinson/OneRedEye

07:25 AM BST

First flights due to land to rescue standed Rhodes holidaymakers

The first repatriation flights are due to arrive on fire-ravaged Rhodes to rescue British holidaymakers stuck in a “living nightmare”.

Airline easyJet will operate two rescue flights totalling 421 seats on Monday and a third on Tuesday, in addition to its nine scheduled flights to the Greek island.

It comes after authorities began evacuating large swathes of the island of Corfu, which is also popular with British holidaymakers, after fires spread there on Sunday.

Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell told Times Radio: “The best estimate of the number of British tourists on Rhodes is between 7,000 and 10,000. This is peak holiday season.”

Tourists line up at check-in counters as they wait for departing planes from Rhodes following wildfires - REUTERS/Nicolas Economou

06:50 AM BST

Ryanair expects Boeing delays to hit passenger numbers

Ryanair has warned that delays to new Boeing aircraft will weigh on its ability to grow in the coming year, despite revealing better-than-expected results for its financial first quarter.

Europe’s biggest discount airline had profit after tax of €663m (£572.8m) in the period, compared with analyst estimates of €648m.

Load factor, the percentage of seats filled on an aircraft, rose to 95pc this year, while total sales jumped 40pc €3.7bn, Ryanair said.

However, the carrier lowered its expectations for full-year traffic to grow to about 183.5m passengers, down from a previous prediction of 185m.

It blamed delivery delays at Boeing, the sole supplier of its aircraft. The airline also said it might need to offer more “fare stimulation” to fill seats in this winter as passengers become more price conscious amid higher cost of living.

Ryanair

06:39 AM BST

Good morning

British factories are exporting more to the EU despite warnings that Brexit could chill trade with the bloc.

EU customers accounted for 52pc of trade last year, according to data from manufacturing lobby group Make UK and accountants BDO, up from 50pc in 2019.

The increase comes despite warnings that Brexit would be highly damaging for British manufacturers because it would make trade with the EU more difficult. A 2018 survey claimed that a fifth of manufacturers were planning to lay off workers as a result of Brexit.

Manufacturing trade with the EU jumped last year thanks to a rise in exports from Scotland, which sold more oil and gas industry equipment during the energy crisis.

Soaring oil and gas prices made some exploration projects that had been written off viable, prompting demand for equipment.

The Northern Ireland Protocol, the 2019 deal which kept the region inside the EU’s single market, was also credited with boosting trade.

The Make UK report said: “Northern Ireland enjoys a unique Dual Access position retaining access to the Single Market for goods and being able to trade goods freely into the rest of Great Britain, while in Scotland the oil and gas sector and its supply chains boosted exports to the EU during the ongoing Ukraine crisis.”

5 things to start your day

1) Britain facing years of stagnation because of high interest rates, Treasury model predicts | Hawkish rises will condemn economy to sluggish growth, EY Item Club says

2) British Airways owner backs Teesside green jet fuel maker in net zero push | IAG will help the start-up establish the UK’s first commercial sustainable fuel factory

3) BT challenger Cityfibre’s losses nearly double to £210m | Rising interest rates pile pressure on debt-fuelled broadband rollout

4) Elon Musk vows to scrap Twitter’s logo | Replacing the signature blue bird suggests an ‘everything app’ rebranding is underway

5) Russia’s economy is on the brink as Putin’s war chest empties | The country’s cash fortress is crumbling as oil profits plunge and the workforce flees conscription

What happened overnight

Asian shares braced for an action-packed week of earnings and central bank meetings that will likely see higher interest rates in Europe and the United States, and just possibly the end of the monetary tightening cycle in both.

Markets are fully priced for quarter-point hikes from the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, so the focus will be on what Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde say about the future.

The odd man out will be the Bank of Japan which meets on Friday and is thought likely to keep its super-loose policy intact, but some Western banks are speculating on a tweak to its yield curve control stance.

Asian shares have advanced after Wall Street closed out another winning week, with Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index adding 1.2pc to 32,696.65, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 1.4pc to 18,808.59.

The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1pc higher to 3,170.30. In Seoul, the Kospi gained 0.4pc to 2,621.56. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.1pc at 7,319.60.

The SET in Bangkok picked up 0.2pc and the Sensex in India was up less than 0.1pc.

Later today, the PMIs for the UK, eurozone and US will be out, giving a sense of the different economies’ performances in July.

Andrew Griffith, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury, is today writing to banks over concerns accounts are being shut for people’s political views, following the Nigel Farage row.

Elon Musk has said he will remove Twitter’s branding and replace it with X as soon as today.

Domino’s Pizza and Liberty Global will deliver results in the US later today.

