Airlines Emerge as a Top Trade in Latin America Bonds

(Bloomberg) -- Money managers betting on Latin American airline bonds this year have — for the most part — scored big wins, with potentially more gains on the horizon as steady economic growth boosts travel demand.

Bonds from Latam Airlines Group, Avianca Holdings SA and Grupo Aeromexico SAB have posted some of the best returns among Latin American corporates through Dec. 20, averaging 26%, more than three times that of US high yield airlines, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Debt from the carriers, which emerged from Chapter 11 protection in the past two years, has benefited from the rebound in international travel following the pandemic. Despite the jump in bond prices, the high yields they still offer make them worth holding on to, said Valentina Chen, co-head of emerging markets at investment firm Mackay Shields in London.

“A rally would be nice, but just stability is nice too. We get compensated,” Chen said. “Once interest rates in Latin America start to decline, this will boost the demand for travel even more.”

With central banks from Santiago to Mexico City expected to ease monetary policy in 2024, Latin America’s economy is set to grow by 2.2%, according to forecasts from the International Monetary Fund. Air-passenger traffic in the region already soared to pre-pandemic levels this year, data from the International Air Transport Association shows.

“Economies will keep recovering, FX is likely to be in consumers’ favor. Net-net, the demand side should recover,” said Sergey Goncharov, a money manager at Vontobel Asset Management in Miami.

Latam, Avianca and Aeromexico used the bankruptcies to cut billions of debt from their balance sheets. As of the end of September, their leverage ratios — measured by net debt as a share of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent — were far lower than their North American peers and had dropped from 2019 levels, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

“They came out much stronger because they reduced their debt balance and improved the capital structure,” said Carolina Chimenti, a credit analyst at Moody’s Investors Service.

Brazilian carriers Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA and Azul Airlines, both of which avoided falling into Chapter 11 during the pandemic, have higher leverage ratios than in 2019, the data show. Despite that, Azul is handing investors stellar returns. The company’s most liquid bond, issued as part of a debt restructuring this year, has returned 8.5% since.

It’s been a different story for Gol, which this month announced its 12th liability management plan. The company’s most liquid notes have lagged their Latin American peers, posting losses of 20% as traders fret over how it will pay back a bond due in 2025. The company had about 20.3 billion reais ($4.1 billion) in total debt by the end of September, Fitch Ratings estimates.

“I want to see how they actually address these things,” said Ray Zucaro, chief investment officer at RVX Asset Management, referring to the situation at Gol. “Bondholders here are in this unknown, no man’s land.”

Avianca didn’t respond a request for comment, while Azul and Latam pointed to previously published guidances. Aeromexico confirmed the company cut its debt during Chapter 11, and a representative Gol declined to comment.

Read more: Airline Gol Eyes Restructuring Months After Last Overhaul

Despite the turnaround at Avianca, Latam and Aeromexico, airlines remain vulnerable to external shocks and highly reliant on the economic cycle, Fitch analysts wrote in a report Dec. 14.

“The airlines still go through major adjustments,” Vontobel’s Goncharov said. “For bond investors the airline space will probably be more of a niche still, rather than a bigger point of focus.”

--With assistance from Amy Stillman.

