These Airlines Are the Most and Least Likely To Compensate You for Flight Issues

When air travel is seamless, it can be a mostly pleasant experience. But when a flight gets delayed — or even worse, canceled — it can throw a wrench in your travel plans and cause added stress to your trip.

Depending on the airline, you may be able to claim compensation for a delayed or canceled flight, but some airlines handle the claim process better than others. AirHelp scored airlines based on how efficiently they handle compensation claims, including how long it takes them to pay claims out, and ranked them from best to worst.

Here’s a look at the top 10 airlines for efficient handling of compensation claims and the 10 airlines that fell short.

Best Airlines for Claim Processing

These airlines scored the highest based on AirHelp’s analysis:

China Airlines (8.2/10) Brussels Airlines (8.2/10) United Airlines (8.1/10) SAS Scandinavian Airlines (8.1/10) airBaltic (8.1/10) Qatar Airways (8/10) Eurowings (8/10) LOT Polish Airlines (7.9/10) American Airlines (7.9/10) Tap Air Portugal (7.8/10)

Worst Airlines for Claim Processing

Expect a slow claims process with these airlines:

British Airways (1/10) Gulf Air (1.4/10) Vietnam Airlines (1.7/10) Aircalin (1.7/10) Czech Airlines (1.7/10) Gol (2/10) Frontier Airlines Inc. (2.2/10) Pegasus Airlines (2.2/10) Tunisair (2.2/10) Vueling Airlines (2.3/10)

