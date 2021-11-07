U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,697.53
    +17.47 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,327.95
    +203.72 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,971.59
    +31.28 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,437.08
    +34.65 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.17
    +2.36 (+2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.00
    +26.50 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    +0.33 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1571
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4530
    -0.0710 (-4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3497
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3600
    -0.3900 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,805.04
    +1,061.80 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,518.62
    -21.40 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.96
    +24.05 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,611.57
    -182.80 (-0.61%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Airlines prepare for international travel surge as US eases COVID restrictions

Adam Shapiro
·Anchor
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.S. airlines expect a surge of international travelers when the United States reopens to fully vaccinated visitors Monday. The Biden administration announced the new guidelines in September and set Nov. 8 as the day the borders open.

"Delta (DAL) has seen a 450% increase in international point-of-sale bookings versus the six weeks prior to the announcement," the airline stated in a press release that predicts many international flights will be 100% full and stay that way for several weeks.  

The new guidelines require non-citizen travelers to provide proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to boarding a flight to the U.S. All passengers, including U.S. citizens, will be required to test negative for COVID-19 within three days of a flight's departure.

Delta Flight DL106 from Sao Paulo Brazil will be Delta’s first international flight to touch down in the U.S. under the new rules when it lands in Atlanta Monday morning. That will be the start of a return to business which Delta predicts will include 25,000 passengers boarding its 139 flights to the U.S. later that day.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian recently told Yahoo Finance the airline expects to end the year with roughly 75% of its business restored compared to 2019. He praised the Biden administration's move to allow foreign travelers back into the country as a step that will help reunite families and improve the top and bottom lines of Delta's balance sheet. 

"Restoring the remaining one-third of our revenue base is dependent on further business and international demand improvement," Bastian told investors during the Q3 earnings call.

Tools to make international travel easy

Delta is launching its "FlyReady" tool within the airline's app to help passengers upload their vaccine and test records. Other airlines like United (UAL) are also offering tools, like its Travel-Ready Center, to make international traveling easier.  

The loss of international travelers hit United especially hard. "During the pandemic, United's geography has been a greater headwind than any other U.S. airline, given our largest business coastal hub and international exposure," CEO Scott Kirby said.

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth told Yahoo Finance the airline has the most to gain with the return of international travel because 50% of United's revenue, in 2019, was tied to international trips.

"If you look at their 2019 revenue, about 60% of their revenue was domestic 40% International. But of that 60%, about 10 percentage points were domestic trips related to an international trip. So really 50, they're about 50-50, domestic International," she said.

United says its trans-Atlantic bookings for November and beyond exceeded 2019 levels for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The airline plans to fly 63% of its full 2019 international schedule this month increasing to 69% in December. 

United recently announced it was expanding its transatlantic routes and adding new European destinations in 2022. It's preparing for the international travel recovery by returning all of its Boeing 777 wide body's, 52 planes, to service early next year.  

United told Yahoo Finance it has been preparing for the reopening of travel to the U.S. for over a year and expects more than 30,000 international inbound passengers Monday.  

Kirby said United plans to emerge from COVID as the leader in global aviation. "From my perspective, the long-term recovery remains on track with the opening of Europe, Australia, and Singapore," Kirby recently told investors. He predicted a robust European recovery,"and we're just now beginning to see the openings across the Pacific, starting with Australia and Singapore."

Adam Shapiro is co-anchor of Yahoo Finance Live. Follow him on Twitter @Ajshaps

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Surged Today

    As of 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) were up 9%, 8%, and 8%, respectively. An interim analysis of a phase 2/3 clinical trial showed that Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) experimental antiviral pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% in adults with COVID.

  • 3 Questions TripAdvisor Needs to Answer on Tuesday

    TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shareholders have endured volatile price swings in their stock so far this year. Investors are worried about stalled growth momentum that could last into 2022. The world's biggest travel website should clear up some of those concerns in an upcoming earnings report, set for release early on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

  • Airbnb, Expedia Earnings Show Travel Is Back

    Both companies reported earnings late Thursday and provided further signs that the travel rebound is gathering pace.

  • Travel Stocks Jump on Hope Pfizer Pill Signals New Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- Travel and leisure stocks, hurt for months by fears of the delta variant, staged a comeback on Friday after Pfizer Inc. announced its pill reduced Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths substantially. Most Read from BloombergWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?What It Means to Design a Space for ‘Care’The Rising Pacific Forces a Native Village to Move. Who Will Pay?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a RainbowChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear Buildo

  • Airbnb, IBD Stock Of The Day, Surges Through Buy Zone As Earnings Beat

    Airbnb stock soared as the online travel accommodations company reported quarterly results late Thursday that beat estimates.

  • The Stay-at-Home Trade Is Over—With 1 Key Exception

    Peloton, Roku, and Chegg are under pressure, as consumers head for stores, vacations, and gyms. Why the cloud is one tech trend that’s proving resilient.

  • British Airways threatens to move Heathrow flights abroad in fees row

    Heathrow's status as a long-haul travel hub is at risk after British Airways threatened to shift flights abroad unless the airport backs down in a row over passenger charges.

  • Back to the US: How new rules for British visitors will work after travel ban lifts on Monday

    Arrivals who have been fully jabbed with a recognised vaccine will be welcomed, along with under-18s travelling with them – though all arrivals by air must take a test

  • American Airlines Boosts Flight Attendants’ Pay Ahead of Holiday Travel

    After staffing shortfalls recently contributed to more than 2,000 canceled flights, the carrier is looking to avoid another meltdown as it prepares for what many airlines expect to be a busy holiday season.

  • Southwest Airlines University VP on flight attendant recruitment

    Southwest Airlines University Vice President Elizabeth Bryant spoke with Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro to discuss flight attendant recruitment and career opportunities.

  • Shanghai Disneyland Turns COVID-19 Shutdown Nightmare Into ‘Romantic’ PR Coup

    “The happiest place on earth” became a lot less carefree this week after a single visitor tested positive for coronavirus, triggering a sudden lockdown of Shanghai Disneyland that left more than 30,000 visitors barred from exiting the park on Sunday until they could show a negative test result. But what was a nightmare for some […]

  • Analyst Report: Carnival Corporation & plc

    Carnival is the largest global cruise company, set to deploy 50 ships on the seas by the end of fiscal 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia. Carnival also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted about 13 million guests in 2019, prior to COVID-19.

  • Which countries can I travel to if I’m not vaccinated?

    Here are the countries you can visit if you haven’t been jabbed

  • EXPLAINER: How US rules on international travel are changing

    More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status. The U.S. will allow in international travelers, but they must be vaccinated — with a few exceptions. The U.S. is also reopening the land borders with Canada and Mexico for vaccinated people.

  • Masks no longer required in Miami-Dade County buildings, mayor announces

    Masks will no longer be required in Miami-Dade County buildings, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday.

  • Leisure Travel Rebounds as Delta Variant Fades

    Vacationers are on the road again, lifting company sales and setting expectations for a busy holiday travel season.

  • Easing of COVID travel restrictions lets loved ones reunite

    For Erin Tridle and her boyfriend, it was love at first sight. Travel restrictions that have upended lives will relax Monday, when new rules go into effect allowing air travel from previously restricted countries as long as the traveler has proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test. Land travel will require proof of vaccination but no test.

  • Southwest investing millions at DIA as airport becomes airline's fastest-growing hub

    A new economic impact report shows that the airline has direct and indirect impacts of $7.7 billion on Colorado's GDP.

  • Swoop Launches New Service at St. Pete-Clearwater Int'l Airport

    Today, Swoop celebrated its inaugural flight to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) with a warm welcome reception to the Tampa Bay area.

  • BWI-Marshall international flights to resume as borders reopen

    Some international flights are set to resume in Maryland as the U.S. prepares to reopen its borders to international travelers. Starting Monday, and just in time for the holidays, international travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed back into the United States as part of the White House's lifting of the international travel ban.