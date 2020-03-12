Airlines start canceling more flights from Europe as new restrictions go into effect

A picture taken on March 12, 2020 shows empty Air France and Delta Airlines check-in desks at Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle airport after a US 30-day ban on travel from Europe due to the COVID-19 spread in Roissy-en-France. - US President Donald Trump announced on March 11, 2020 a shock 30-day ban on travel from mainland Europe over the coronavirus pandemic that has sparked unprecedented lockdowns, widespread panic and another financial market meltdown. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP) (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

With the White House's surprise decision to bar foreign nationals from Europe from entering the United States, the already battered airline industry is facing yet another challenge. Unsurprisingly, we are now seeing even more cancellations across the industry as even U.S. citizen and legal permanent residents can now only enter the United States through 11 CDC-approved airports.

The approved airports are Atlanta (ATL), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Detroit (DTW), Newark (EWR), Honolulu (HNL), New York-JFK (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX), Chicago-O’Hare (ORD), Seattle (SEA), San Francisco (SFO) and Washington-Dulles (IAD). All of these are major hub airports that also currently certified to handle flights from China, but in recent years, a lot of airlines added direct international flights from smaller fields, as well.

As Delta announced today, it'll temporarily cancel flights between cities like Amsterdam and Orlando, Portland and Salt Lake City, for example, as well as flights to Paris from Cincinnati, Raleigh/Durham and Indianapolis. These flights will still operate from the U.S. on Thursday and then return one last time on Friday.

American Airlines tells me it is still working through this "evolving situation," but it'll surely be forced to make similar cuts as it also operates European flights to airports that are not on the CDC's list. Lufthansa and others are also in the process of canceling their flight schedules to smaller airports. Even before this announcement, Lufthansa alone canceled 23,000 flights.

