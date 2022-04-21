U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

Airly® Foods and The GIANT Company Team Up to Better the Planet and Communities by Supporting Caring for Friends

·4 min read

In Honor of Earth Day, Airly and The GIANT Company are Making Sizeable Donations to Help Feed their Philadelphia Neighbors

ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airly® Foods, the first-ever climate-friendly snack brand on a mission to help reverse climate change through food, and The GIANT Company are teaming up to help feed Philadelphians in advance of Earth Day. Earlier today, joined by Director of Manufacturing and Advanced Industries with the Department of Commerce Altoro Hall, and State Representative Joseph Hohenstein, the two companies provided donations and volunteered their time to help to one of the largest food banks in the greater Philadelphia region, Caring For Friends.

Caring for Friends
Caring for Friends

Airly Foods donated more than 13,000 packs of its Airly® Oat Clouds™ Snack Crackers to Caring for Friends – enough to provide a three-month supply to Philadelphia community members suffering from hunger. This includes homebound seniors and veterans, people with disabilities, and children who heavily rely on Caring for Friends year-round, and especially while school is out of session.

The GIANT Company provided an additional donation of Airly Oat Clouds to Caring for Friends which will be included in a massive distribution of non-perishable food items. In addition, the company will be providing a $5,000 to the nonprofit to help feed neighbors.

"Here at Airly, we are fierce advocates for not only the well-being of our climate, but the well-being of our communities. We acknowledge it will take big changes across the globe to tackle these societal issues, whether it's climate change, hunger or poverty," says Airly Co-Founder Jennifer McKnight. "While we may be a small food brand, we believe that together, small changes can make a huge difference, which is why we are honored to come together with The GIANT Company to support the mission of Caring For Friends, helping our Philadelphia-area neighbors in need, while also bettering the planet."

"Nonprofits like Caring for Friends have been gravely impacted by inflation and supply chain issues, so this generous donation will allow us to offer not just needed food, but to help hunger and the environment -- at once," says Vince Schivone, CEO of Caring for Friends. "Our mission is to provide food and friendship to those in need in the Philadelphia 5-county area through a free home meal delivery program, an outreach program to people facing homelessness, and by working with 200+ community-based groups. This donation will go a long way to helping feed those in need, and we are so grateful for Airly and The GIANT Company's contribution."

"At The GIANT Company, it's important that our supplier partners share our commitment to creating a better tomorrow for the families we serve," said Manuel Haro, Divisional Vice President of Greater Philadelphia, The GIANT Company. "Eliminating hunger will take the efforts of us all and that's why we're thrilled to be teaming up with Airly to celebrate Earth Day and help Caring for Friends do more of what they do best: feeding Philadelphians."

To learn more about how you can support Caring for Friends, visit www.CaringforFriends.org to discover additional volunteer and donation opportunities.

Contact: Airlyfoods@legendpr.com

About Airly™ Foods

Airly Foods is part of Bright Future Foods LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc. To learn more, visit airlyfoods.com.

About Caring for Friends

Founded in 1974 on the belief that no one should be hungry or alone in a world of caring people, Caring for Friends is a volunteer organization and independent food bank serving greater Philadelphia. CFF provides food and friendship to homebound seniors, veterans, and those with disabilities; provides food to people facing homelessness; and donates food to more than 250 community partners in unserved and underserved neighborhoods. In 2021, CFF rescued, sourced, and distributed more than 12 million pounds of food. Donate or volunteer to cook meals, pack snacks, make deliveries or visit with clients at caringforfriends.org.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company believes that no matter where or how, when meals happen, families connect, and when families connect meaningfully, good happens. Guided by its brand platform, For Today's Table®, the omni-channel retailer proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and New Jersey. A Great Place to Work™ certified company with more than 35,000 talented team members supporting 190 stores, 133 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and over 175 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and connecting families for a better future. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN'S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN'S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN'S websites.

The GIANT Company
The GIANT Company
Manuel Haro, Divisional Vice President of Greater Philadelphia, The GIANT Company, volunteering at Caring for Friends.
Manuel Haro, Divisional Vice President of Greater Philadelphia, The GIANT Company, volunteering at Caring for Friends.
Volunteers working a shift at Caring For Friends in Philadelphia.
Volunteers working a shift at Caring For Friends in Philadelphia.
Over 13,000 packs of Airly has been donated to Caring for Friends in Philadelphia.
Over 13,000 packs of Airly has been donated to Caring for Friends in Philadelphia.
Airly Foods (PRNewsfoto/Airly Foods)
Airly Foods (PRNewsfoto/Airly Foods)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airly-foods-and-the-giant-company-team-up-to-better-the-planet-and-communities-by-supporting-caring-for-friends-301530468.html

SOURCE Airly Foods

