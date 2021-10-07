U.S. markets open in 7 hours 51 minutes

AirPhysio Breathing Aid For Lung Expansion – Lightweight OPEP Device Relaunched

Life Wellness Healthcare
·2 min read

Life Wellness Healthcare has announced the relaunch of its AirPhysio breathing device. The FDA-registered breathing aid helps customers to strengthen their lungs and increase their capacity.

Tweed Heads, Australia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Relaunched due to popular demand, the AirPhysio is a drug-free breathing device that can be safely used by people of all ages. It uses Oscillating Positive Expiratory Pressure (OPEP) to loosen mucus in the lungs and airways and helps the body to expel it by strengthening the natural clearing abilities.

For more information, please visit: https://media.lifewellnesshealthcare.com/3tf7FxK

The new award-winning device helps people with chronic respiratory conditions to breathe easier and to ease symptoms. These conditions include asthma, bronchiectasis, emphysema, cystic fibrosis, as well as many others. It is also designed to aid patients post-surgery.

By strengthening the lungs and increasing lung capacity, the handheld device is also able to assist swimmers, deep-sea divers, athletes, singers, and wind musicians improve their performance.

The AirPhysio is simple to operate and can be used for up to five minutes, three times a day for optimal results. Alongside the standard model, it is available in two other designs – AirPhysio Sports and AirPhysio Children. Because it’s lightweight, it can easily fit in bags and be carried on trips for easy access when required.

The company offers the AirPhysio as a single device, but also as a set of three in a family and friends bundle. This option is designed to be of great value for families and groups, saving them the price of one full AirPhysio device.

Customers can also purchase optional disposable filters for their products. The filter 99.9% of viruses and other pathogens out of the air for a more hygienic breathing experience.

Life Wellness Healthcare is a company that was created with the goal of helping people with respiratory conditions meet their specific needs. Other specialist products available include pulse oximeters and inhaler spacers.

A recent user of AirPhysio has said of their experience: “Having only used this product for a couple of weeks, I can already feel a difference. I am satisfied with this product as I can breathe easier and that makes me feel better overall.”

Those wishing to find out more about AirPhysio can visit: https://media.lifewellnesshealthcare.com/3tf7FxK

Website: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/

CONTACT: Name: Matthew Fraser Organization: Life Wellness Healthcare Address: PO BOX 6662, Tweed Heads, NSW 2486, Australia Phone: +61-7-3608-5683


  • Here's Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 9% on Wednesday after Scandinavian health officials said they would take action to limit the use of the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine in children and young adults. The Swedish health agency will hold off giving Moderna's drug to people under 30 years old after preliminary data from a not-yet-published study showed a potential higher risk of heart inflammation in those who received the vaccine. "The connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna's vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose," the agency said.

  • Takeda Stock Nears Two-Year Low After This Issue Shuttered Two Narcolepsy Tests

    Takeda prematurely closed two narcolepsy tests, citing the emergence of a "safety signal," leading TAK stock to topple Wednesday.

  • Boston Biotech Star Vertex Struggles to Reprise Its One Big Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- Over the last decade, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. has transformed cystic fibrosis from a debilitating lung disease to a manageable condition for most people who suffer from the inherited ailment. That feat also cemented Vertex’s place in the Boston biotech pantheon.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstate

  • Merck May Beat Pfizer to the COVID Pill Market. Does It Matter?

    Big pharma companies Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) have been neck and neck in the most recent coronavirus race: the race to develop a pill to fight the virus. Pfizer has drawn a lot of attention due to its leadership in the coronavirus vaccine market. The idea has been this: If Pfizer brings the first pill to market, the company can dominate in prevention and treatment.

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • Could Pfizer's COVID Pill Be Better Than Merck's?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) -- is already the top dog in the COVID-19 vaccine market. The drugmaker is evaluating its oral antiviral therapy PF-07321332 in a couple of phase 2/3 studies, one in treating COVID-19 patients and another as post-exposure prophylaxis.

  • COVID vaccines likely prevented the deaths of tens of thousands of vulnerable citizens

    Vaccinations against COVID-19 have likely prevented the hospitalizations and deaths of tens of thousands of older and more vulnerable American residents in the last five months, according to a new study from the Department of Health and Human Services. The report, released on Tuesday, used individual Medicare claims and county-level vaccination rates to estimate the net reduction in ...

  • Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on the Covid Pill, Vaccines for Kids

    The Covid-19 pandemic propelled Scott Gottlieb from the relative obscurity of life as a former government official to a household name. In a new book, the Pfizer (ticker: PFE) board member and former Food and Drug Administration commissioner paints a grim picture of the federal government’s response. Vaccinations plus the latest surge may leave Americans with a  “wall of immunity,” he said in an interview.

  • 'Patients are waiting' – Sarepta opens Columbus R&D center (slideshow)

    Sarepta Therapeutics has concentrated its main research and development operation at the Genetic Therapies Center of Excellence in Columbus, three years after hiring its research chief and a lead inventor from Nationwide Children's Hospital.

  • Allowing people to mix COVID-19 vaccines could cut into Pfizer and Moderna’s revenue next year

    Expect to see data this month from several clinical trials that are trying to establish if “mixing and matching” different COVID-19 vaccines is safe and effective or if it’s better to get the same booster as the one used in the primary series of shots.

  • Japanese healthcare startup Bisu raises $3.2M seed round to launch its lab-on-a-chip product

    The adoption of telehealth services has boomed in the pandemic -- with usage up 38-fold since January 2020, according to a report by McKinsey. In one of the latest developments, Bisu -- a Tokyo-headquartered healthcare startup that has built a lab-grade testing device that can be used at home for diagnostics that translate into actionable health data -- has raised $3.2 million. The seed round will be used to launch a portable home health lab, Bisu Body Coach, which provides personalized nutrition and lifestyle advice through easy, accurate urine and saliva testing.

  • Alkido Pharma Trading 30% Below Cash Value Despite Positive Indications

    Photo by Joshua Mayo on Unsplash Biotechnology development company AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) recently released its 1st-quarter report, which revealed the strongest balance sheet in the company’s history with approximately $102 million in cash and cash equivalents. It also shows a market capitalization of $73 million — trading approximately 30% below cash value. Investors typically view trading below cash value as a sign of trouble. Some may assume that the company’s burn rate is too high

  • NanoViricides Leaps Forward in its Quest to Defeat COVID-19

    Photo by Louis Reed on Unsplash Since the coronavirus pandemic started, scientists have worked to develop a vaccine to inoculate the population and stop the spread of COVID-19. The good news is they succeeded in producing multiple vaccines — in the U.S. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) — that create antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 in humans to prevent infection. The bad news is that no vaccine is 100% effective, and breakthrough cases do happen, especial

  • If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's the Latest on Boosters

    The coronavirus surge is slowing—but there could be a new one on the horizon is more people don't get vaccinated, and those eligible for boosters don't get them. With this in mind, many who got Moderna or J&J shots have no booster available—yet. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with ABC News Live about those boosters and more. Read on for five points that could save your life—and to

  • If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

    Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointme

  • Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

    At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine r

  • This Growth Hormone Drug Could Be a Boost For Pfizer

    Pfizer and OPKO Health's human growth hormone drug, somatrogon, could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration next January.

  • A Lyme Disease Vaccine From Pfizer and Valneva Will Have to Avoid the Pitfalls of the Past

    Two decades ago Glaxo pulled its preventative product for the tick-borne ailment off the market. But with a big rise in cases, a successor might have a chance of commercial success.

  • If You Got Pfizer, This Is When Your Protection Drops Below 50 Percent

    The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines seemed too good to be true when they first arrived. The high efficacy rates of these two shots and their easily updated mRNA technology made them more attractive to some individuals than the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, which was less than 70 percent effective at preventing COVID cases from the jump. Pfizer also had the advantage of boasting less severe side effects than Moderna, on the whole. But while Pfizer might have been the early favorite for many people, new re

  • When You Get Your Booster, Here Are 5 Things To Know

    Booster shots against COVID-19 are now being offered to people who are eligible. They're a new front in the battle against the novel coronavirus, and you may be wondering who the shots are for, what protection they provide, and what you can expect after getting one. When you get your booster shot, these are five things you should know. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID. 1 Research Has Found They