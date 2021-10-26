U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,577.00
    +19.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,730.00
    +110.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,600.00
    +104.25 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,317.80
    +7.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.30
    -0.46 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.90
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    -0.18 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1621
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.92
    -0.51 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    +0.0043 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9970
    +0.2980 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,641.57
    -32.26 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,506.17
    +1,263.49 (+520.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.31
    +47.49 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

AirPhysio OPEP Device For Chronic Bronchitis – Mucus-Clearance Tool Relaunched

Life Wellness Healthcare
·2 min read

Life Wellness Healthcare has announced the relaunch of the AirPhysio breathing device on its online store. Available due to popular demand, it’s suitable for 99% of those with respiratory issues.

Tweed Heads, Australia, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

One of the most effective use cases for the relaunched product is for managing chronic bronchitis. This disease, which is included in COPD, develops over time and cannot be fully cured. However, it’s possible to manage symptoms so that customers can enjoy a more active lifestyle.

More information can be found at: https://media.lifewellnesshealthcare.com/3tf7Bhu

The latest health industry research shows that over nine million people in the US have chronic bronchitis. Around 75% of these cases involve patients over 45 years old. In order to improve breathing and reduce mucus buildup, Life Wellness Healthcare advises buying the AirPhysio.

The product has been designed with ease of use in mind. Customers just have to breathe into the device for a few minutes at a time to begin the oscillation process that makes it so effective.

Using oscillating positive expiratory pressure, AirPhysio causes vibration that attacks the mucus clinging on to the airway walls. This is then moved to the top of the lungs, where it’s easier for users to expel it.

Customers are advised to take a deep breath so that their lungs fill completely. They then exhale through the AirPhysio device for between three and five seconds. This process can be repeated up to five minutes for effective results.

The OPEP mucus-clearance product provides customers with a range of benefits that can help to improve their everyday life. It’s lightweight, so fits easily in a bag or carrier, and strengthens the lungs so that customers can reduce coughing and wheezing.

Life Wellness Healthcare is committed to providing customers with the best devices and tools for managing lung conditions.

Customers wanting to ensure maximum hygiene can also add filters to the AirPhysio device. These capture 99% of viruses and bacteria, and provide added peace of mind during the current health crisis.

A recent customer said: “This is a simple yet very effective device. I’ve suffered from lung challenges for many years, and I instantly felt an improvement the first day I started using this. Consistency is key, but it works.”

Interested parties can learn more at: https://media.lifewellnesshealthcare.com/3tf7Bhu

Website: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/

CONTACT: Name: Matthew Fraser Organization: Life Wellness Healthcare Address: PO BOX 6662, Tweed Heads, NSW 2486, Australia Phone: +61-7-3608-5683


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) jumped 7% on Monday after the biotech released positive data from a key clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273. Moderna said interim data from a phase 2/3 study suggested its vaccine demonstrated "a robust neutralizing antibody response" in kids aged 6 to 11 after two 50-microgram doses. Critically, the drug also demonstrated "a favorable safety profile."

  • Analysts say Boston Scientific faces 'higher level of exposure' to risk

    Boston Scientific Corp. is expected to report its Q3 earnings on Wednesday, and the medical device manufacturer is widely expected to post year-over-year growth as it works to bounce back from last year's Covid-19-driven hit.

  • Amazon has found a new entry point into US healthcare

    Amazon is racing ahead of competitors to find new avenues into US healthcare. Now it's moving Alexa into hospital rooms.

  • Novartis May Spin Off or Sell Ailing Sandoz Generics Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Novartis AG may spin off or sell its Sandoz generic-drug unit after it consistently failed to meet expectations, with U.S. sales plummeting this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Bi

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • Fauci pressed over claims of funding for ‘cruel’ puppy experiment that locked their heads in cages with sandflies

    Lawmakers question value of alleged cruel tests on young dogs

  • Are Vaccine Boosters Widely Needed? Some Federal Advisers Have Misgivings

    Following a series of endorsements over the past month by scientific panels advising federal agencies, tens of millions of Americans are now eligible for booster shots of coronavirus vaccines. But the recommendations — even those approved unanimously — mask significant dissent and disquiet among those advisers about the need for booster shots in the United States. In interviews last week, several advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to the Food and Drug Administration s

  • This Is Why You’re Always Constipated

    Diet, travel, medications and other things that can contribute to being constipated all the time. Plus: What do to do about it.

  • Suzanne Somers Fans Are Cheering Her on After Seeing Her Pantsless 75th Birthday Instagram

    Suzanne Somers shares her thoughts on aging, says it's 'So Incredible,' and 'It takes a little bit of work. It’s about health, about shifting your thinking.'

  • Enrolling in Medicare? Here are 6 things you need to know

    Who is enrolled automatically, what Medicare doesn't cover and when you can get hit by penalties.

  • What Could These Clinical Results Mean for AbbVie's Shareholders?

    The results from phase 3 clinical trials suggest that Rinvoq could be an effective treatment for patients.

  • This Popular Painkiller "Ineffective" at Times, Warns Study

    Acetaminophen, aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen are the four types of over-the-counter medication used to treat pain. It has been determined that some medications are more effective at treating specific types of pain than others. For example, acetaminophen is typically used to treat headaches, fever and general aches and pains—but not swelling—while the others can be more effective in treating inflammation. However, a recent Australian study has found that one of these drugs is more effective at

  • CDC Director Just Issued This COVID Warning

    Coronavirus cases are down but are at levels that would have been jaw-dropping just last year. And with 64 million Americans still left unvaccinated, and others confused about when to get their boosters, the "end" of the pandemic seems far, far away. To tell you how to be safe today, and when to get your booster (or to vaccinate your kids), CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky appeared on Fox News Sunday yesterday. Read on for the life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the heal

  • FDA committee to discuss BioNTech/Pfizer's COVID-19 shot in children 5 to 11

    A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet Tuesday to discuss and then recommend whether the benefits outweigh the risks of BioNTech SE (bntx) and Pfizer Inc.'s (pfe) COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 5 and 11 years old. The FDA is not required to follow the advice of the committee but often does. The regulator's decision has come within a week of the advisory committee's recommendation in the past.

  • Dutch consider new coronavirus curbs as infections soar

    The Dutch government may impose new coronavirus restrictions to reduce pressure on hospitals struggling to deal with a swelling number of COVID-19 patients, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said on Monday. Coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have been rising for a month and reached their highest level since July in recent days, after most social distancing measures were dropped in late September. The new wave of infections has driven up the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals faster than predicted this month, De Jonge said, and many hospitals are already cutting back regular care again to deal with coronavirus cases.

  • Long COVID ‘affects every single aspect of a person’s daily life and daily functioning,’ including employment: study

    A new study from researchers at Mount Sinai shows just how serious long COVID can be, and how long it can last --- even for patients who weren't hospitalized.

  • Signs You Have Prostate Cancer, Like "Friends" Star James Michael Tyler

    Friends star James Michael Tyler died last night at his home after losing his battle with prostate cancer. The 59-year-old actor, famous for playing Central Perk manager Gunther for 10 seasons on the hit show, announced in June this year that he was first diagnosed with the illness three years ago during a routine physical at the age of 56. "In September of 2018, I was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer, which had spread to my bones," he told NBC's Today Show. It was treated with hormone th

  • Moderna Data Shows Covid-19 Vaccine Produced Strong Immune Response in 6- to 11-Year-Olds

    Moderna said it would submit the results from an interim study to health regulators in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere in seeking authorization for 6- to 11-year-olds.

  • Mother and daughter survive simultaneous breast cancer battles

    breast cancer family fight

  • PM Ardern reveals COVID vaccine mandate for New Zealand businesses, affecting 40% of workforce

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Tuesday a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for businesses, as the government pushes to reach a nationwide 90% vaccination target. Why it matters: Under the new COVID-19 Protection Framework, businesses must require vaccine certificates from customers if they're in close contact with them. Ardern said at a briefing Tuesday that such venues wishing to operate, including hair salons, bars, restaurants and gyms, must ensure staff are vaccinated.Stay on top