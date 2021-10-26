AirPhysio OPEP Device For Chronic Bronchitis – Mucus-Clearance Tool Relaunched

Life Wellness Healthcare has announced the relaunch of the AirPhysio breathing device on its online store. Available due to popular demand, it’s suitable for 99% of those with respiratory issues.

One of the most effective use cases for the relaunched product is for managing chronic bronchitis. This disease, which is included in COPD, develops over time and cannot be fully cured. However, it’s possible to manage symptoms so that customers can enjoy a more active lifestyle.

The latest health industry research shows that over nine million people in the US have chronic bronchitis. Around 75% of these cases involve patients over 45 years old. In order to improve breathing and reduce mucus buildup, Life Wellness Healthcare advises buying the AirPhysio.

The product has been designed with ease of use in mind. Customers just have to breathe into the device for a few minutes at a time to begin the oscillation process that makes it so effective.

Using oscillating positive expiratory pressure, AirPhysio causes vibration that attacks the mucus clinging on to the airway walls. This is then moved to the top of the lungs, where it’s easier for users to expel it.

Customers are advised to take a deep breath so that their lungs fill completely. They then exhale through the AirPhysio device for between three and five seconds. This process can be repeated up to five minutes for effective results.

The OPEP mucus-clearance product provides customers with a range of benefits that can help to improve their everyday life. It’s lightweight, so fits easily in a bag or carrier, and strengthens the lungs so that customers can reduce coughing and wheezing.

Life Wellness Healthcare is committed to providing customers with the best devices and tools for managing lung conditions.

Customers wanting to ensure maximum hygiene can also add filters to the AirPhysio device. These capture 99% of viruses and bacteria, and provide added peace of mind during the current health crisis.

A recent customer said: “This is a simple yet very effective device. I’ve suffered from lung challenges for many years, and I instantly felt an improvement the first day I started using this. Consistency is key, but it works.”

Website: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/

