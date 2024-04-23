As airplane makers struggle to meet demand, Morocco wants to become a manufacturing hub

  • Engineers and workers stand inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aerospace hub, luring investors and manufacturers who have aimed to spread out their supply chains and find willing workers since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo)
    1/7

    Morocco Aeronautic Industry

    Engineers and workers stand inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aerospace hub, luring investors and manufacturers who have aimed to spread out their supply chains and find willing workers since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Engineers and workers stand inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aerospace hub, luring investors and manufacturers who have aimed to spread out their supply chains and find willing workers since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo)
    2/7

    Morocco Aeronautic Industry

    Engineers and workers stand inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aerospace hub, luring investors and manufacturers who have aimed to spread out their supply chains and find willing workers since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Engineers and workers repair an aircraft part inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aerospace hub, luring investors and manufacturers who have aimed to spread out their supply chains and find willing workers since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo)
    3/7

    Morocco Aeronautic Industry

    Engineers and workers repair an aircraft part inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aerospace hub, luring investors and manufacturers who have aimed to spread out their supply chains and find willing workers since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Aircraft parts are placed for repair inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aerospace hub, luring investors and manufacturers who have aimed to spread out their supply chains and find willing workers since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo)
    4/7

    Morocco Aeronautic Industry

    Aircraft parts are placed for repair inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aerospace hub, luring investors and manufacturers who have aimed to spread out their supply chains and find willing workers since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Women workers repair aircraft parts inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aerospace hub, luring investors and manufacturers who have aimed to spread out their supply chains and find willing workers since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo)
    5/7

    Morocco Aeronautic Industry

    Women workers repair aircraft parts inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aerospace hub, luring investors and manufacturers who have aimed to spread out their supply chains and find willing workers since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A worker repairs aircraft parts inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aerospace hub, luring investors and manufacturers who have aimed to spread out their supply chains and find willing workers since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo)
    6/7

    Morocco Aeronautic Industry

    A worker repairs aircraft parts inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aerospace hub, luring investors and manufacturers who have aimed to spread out their supply chains and find willing workers since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Engineers and workers stand inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aerospace hub, luring investors and manufacturers who have aimed to spread out their supply chains and find willing workers since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo)
    7/7

    Morocco Aeronautic Industry

    Engineers and workers stand inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aerospace hub, luring investors and manufacturers who have aimed to spread out their supply chains and find willing workers since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Engineers and workers stand inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aerospace hub, luring investors and manufacturers who have aimed to spread out their supply chains and find willing workers since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo)
Engineers and workers stand inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aerospace hub, luring investors and manufacturers who have aimed to spread out their supply chains and find willing workers since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo)
Engineers and workers repair an aircraft part inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aerospace hub, luring investors and manufacturers who have aimed to spread out their supply chains and find willing workers since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo)
Aircraft parts are placed for repair inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aerospace hub, luring investors and manufacturers who have aimed to spread out their supply chains and find willing workers since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo)
Women workers repair aircraft parts inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aerospace hub, luring investors and manufacturers who have aimed to spread out their supply chains and find willing workers since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo)
A worker repairs aircraft parts inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aerospace hub, luring investors and manufacturers who have aimed to spread out their supply chains and find willing workers since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo)
Engineers and workers stand inside Safran Aircraft Engines repair plant outside of Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday, April 18, 2024. Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aerospace hub, luring investors and manufacturers who have aimed to spread out their supply chains and find willing workers since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo)
SAM METZ
2 min read
0

CASABLANCA, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan officials are aiming to turn the country into an aviation hub, luring investors aiming to spread out their supply chains to more nations with available and affordable workers.

The North African kingdom is among a longer list of countries vying for contracts with big manufacturers aiming to speed up production and deliver more planes to meet demand. Companies like Boeing and Airbus — as well as the manufacturers that build their components — are outsourcing design, production and maintenance to countries from Mexico to Thailand.

In Morocco, efforts to grow the country's $2 billion-a-year aerospace industry are part of a years-long push to transform the largely agrarian economy through subsidizing manufacturers of planes, trains and automobiles. Officials hope it dovetails with efforts to grow Moroccan airlines, including the state-owned Royal Air Maroc.

“The needs are huge and we are in a very good position,” said Hamid Abbou, the airline's CEO. “Most of the big suppliers in Europe are struggling to get people to work in this industry. We don’t have that issue.”

Despite hopes among its cheerleaders, the air travel industry faces headwinds. When demand rebounded after much air traffic stopped during the pandemic, manufacturers faced challenges building enough planes to meet demand from airlines. For Boeing, delays caused by supply chain issues were compounded by high-profile emergencies and deadly crashes that further curtailed deliveries.

From eastern Europe to southeast Asia, new levels of demand have forced manufacturers to seek out new locations to build and repair parts.

Safran Aircraft Engines, a French manufacturer, sends Boeing 737s and Airbus 320s to a repair plant outside of Casablanca every six to eight years and then sends them back to airlines from countries including Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The company is among 130 in the sector active in Morocco, where parts ranging from wings to fuselages are produced in an industry that employs 42% women — a proportion that industry lobbyists say is larger than its European and North American manufacturing industry counterparts.

Though many companies eye Morocco as a source for comparatively cheap labor, the industry and government have worked to train skilled workers at IMA, an institute for aeronautics professions in Casablanca.

At an event celebrating Safran's 25-year partnership with Royal Air Maroc, Safran CEO Jean-Paul Alary said he hoped Morocco's aviation industry would continue to expand, particularly as industrywide demand increases and companies face labor shortages in Europe.

“It’s the access to well-qualified talent that's been well-trained," Alary said of Morocco. “They are the key players for achieving our goals.”

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • US FAA to mandate use of safety tool by charter airlines, manufacturers

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday said it is finalizing new rules requiring charter, commuter, air tour operators, and aircraft manufacturers to implement a key safety tool aimed at reducing accidents. The FAA is adopting a final rule mandating the use of Safety Management Systems (SMS), which are a set of policies and procedures to proactively identify and address potential operational hazards, after first proposing to do so in January 2023. U.S. airlines have been required to have SMS since 2018 and some aerospace companies already voluntarily have SMS programs like Boeing.

  • China's Xi Orders Biggest Military Reorganization Since 2015

    Chinese President&nbsp;Xi Jinping&nbsp;has ordered the biggest reorganization of the nation's military since 2015. It's a move that affects the force in charge of capabilities including cyber warfare. John Liu reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Virginia man makes three times the minimum wage, but can’t afford to live. Here are 3 ways to stretch your money

    He says working 90 hours is ‘not the goal.’

  • California McDonald's Franchise Owner Says, 'The Focus Is On Survival' With 'Unprecedented' $20 Per Hour Minimum Wage Forcing Higher Prices

    In response to California's new $20 minimum wage law, fast food franchises are being forced to rethink their business strategies to stay afloat. Scott Rodrick, who owns 18 McDonald's franchises in the state, is considering measures to manage the increased labor costs without resorting to layoffs, which he sees as a last resort. Don't Miss: 82% of Americans aren’t using this government secured 5% passive income stream, are you one of them? The average American couple has saved this much money for

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Agrees to Help FTX Investors Go After Celeb Promoters

    Sam Bankman-Fried has inked a settlement agreement with a group of FTX customers who have agreed to drop their class action lawsuit against him in exchange for his help going after celebrity promoters of the collapsed exchange.

  • PepsiCo Stock Dips After Earnings Beat Estimates. Quaker Recall Might Be Why.

    PepsiCo reports earnings of $1.61 a share on revenue of $18.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024, beating analysts' expectations.

  • ‘Magnificent Seven’ Roar Hours Away From Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in tech heavyweights lifted the broader stock market, with the group’s high-stakes earnings seen by Wall Street as a major test of the bull run in equities.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020Tesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsZimbabwe’s ZiG Wipes Out 330% Stocks RallyTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayEvery memb

  • Inside Palantir’s AI Sales Secret Weapon: Software Boot Camp

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp once said that the only way he’d hire salespeople was if he were “hit by a bus.” The company’s software, which organizes and analyzes troves of data for companies and governments, was so good it would sell itself, he reasoned.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020Tesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of

  • FTC Blocks Tapestry, Capri $8.5 Billion Merger. Stocks Dip.

    Regulators argue the deal would eliminate competition in the market for less expensive luxury handbags.

  • Pfizer vs Moderna battle over COVID vaccine patents begins in UK

    Pfizer and BioNTech asked a London court to revoke rival Moderna's patents over technology key to the development of vaccines for COVID-19, as the latest leg of a global legal battle began on Tuesday. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech sued Moderna at London's High Court in September 2022, seeking to revoke patents held by Moderna, which hit back days later alleging its patents had been infringed. Moderna says Pfizer and BioNTech copied mRNA advances it had pioneered and patented well before the COVID-19 pandemic began in late 2019.