U.S. markets close in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,692.10
    -9.11 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,801.17
    +46.42 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,662.56
    -124.43 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.77
    -25.93 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.38
    -0.98 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.20
    -7.30 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.03
    -0.40 (-1.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1292
    -0.0053 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4770
    -0.0320 (-2.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3213
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5910
    -0.1460 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,326.40
    -2,025.43 (-4.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,256.03
    -49.93 (-3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,321.26
    -15.79 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,725.47
    -135.15 (-0.47%)
     

Airplane soars with $8.5M to make creating internal tools less burdensome

Christine Hall
·2 min read

Airplane on Thursday launched runbooks, a developer tool for automating internal workflows, in private beta and on Product Hunt.

Runbooks enables engineers to compose tasks and built-in integrations, like SQL, REST APIs and Slack, into workflows that run JavaScript code, can feed that into a SQL database or combine data from Stripe and be accessible to non-engineering team members.

Airplane was founded in 2020 by Josh Ma, former CTO at Benchling, which is also backed by Benchmark, and Ravi Parikh, co-founder of digital insights startup Heap. With developers in mind, the pair wanted to give engineers back the time they were spending building internal tools and away from product engineering.

Image Credits: Airplane / Airplane co-founders Josh Ma and Ravi Parikh

“We spent time brainstorming ideas, and one of the big pain points we both saw at our companies was the lack of internal tooling,” Parikh told TechCrunch. “Tools let people deal with customer data and resolve issues, like deleting data or merging accounts, but sometimes, a customer success team would ultimately have to escalate a task to engineering teams.”

That could mean dozens of tickets every day piling up and interrupting the engineering team, he added. Its first product was Airplane tasks, which transforms duct-taped scripts and cron jobs into safe, reusable tools, Parikh said.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BmnbskUhzxE?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

The remote-first company has hubs in San Francisco and New York, and though it has been around for a short period of time, it already has a couple of paying customers and hundreds of users building and running on Airplane in various use cases, including administration operations, customer onboarding, approval flows and long-running tasks.

The product unveiling was buoyed by $8.5 million of Series A funds in a round led by Benchmark. As part of the investment, Eric Vishria is joining Airplane’s board.

In the past year, the SaaS company grew into a team of 10 people across three countries. The new funding will enable Airplane to double its employee headcount and invest in product and technology development, like building self-service products.

“What used to take hours, days or even weeks now takes between two and five minutes with Airplane,” Parikh said. “All an engineer has to do is run a deploy command and configure the user interface. We had a customer even tell us that adoption of our product enabled them to clear out a queue of requests to zero, for the first time, that had piled up over five years.”

Where top VCs are investing in open source and dev tools (Part 2 of 2)

Recommended Stories

  • Apple car unit loses key engineers to Jobi, Archer air taxi upstarts

    Apple Inc. reportedly has lost a number of key engineers in its self-driving car project to a pair of Silicon Valley air taxi companies in recent weeks. One of them joined Santa Cruz-based Joby Aviation Inc. and three are now with that company's Palo Alto-based rival, Archer Aviation Inc. Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Eric Rogers, who was chief engineer for radar systems on the car project, joined Joby (NYSE:JOBY). Alex Clarabut, an engineering manager for the Apple project's battery systems group, joined Archer (NYSE:ACHR).

  • SushiSwap CTO quits as SUSHI price falls 20%

    Decentralised exchange SushiSwap has suffered a 20% price drop in its SUSHI token, following the resignation of CTO Joseph Delong, caused by alleged infighting within the team.

  • Android phones have a bug that stops them calling the police, Google warns

    The issue is ‘limited’ and an update to Microsoft Teams is coming ‘soon’, Google wrote in a post

  • PlantX Launches Branded Mobile Application

    PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of PlantX Shop, the new PlantX mobile application designed to enhance customer engagement and satisfaction by enabling a faster, simpler and more interactive shopping experience.

  • Kenya's fintech Kwara lands $4 Million in seed round from Breega, SoftBank to build neobank for credit unions

    The Kenyan fintech Kwara was launched in 2019 to help credit unions (savings and credit cooperatives societies, SACCOs) in the East African country shift to digital platforms by providing them with its proprietary Back-end-as-a-service (BaaS) software. The startup’s trajectory has been steep, as its clientele shot up from two to 50 in just over two years. This is as it became clearer to the country’s cooperative credit-unions that they needed more technology to remain competitive.

  • TD empowers customers with new intuitive mobile app experiences

    As more customers adopt digital banking, TD is continuing to enhance the mobile experience with new guided solutions that leverage the Bank's data and analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities.

  • Komplete Now is Native Instruments' subscription plan for producers on a budget

    Native Instruments is bringing some of its music creation tools to the masses with monthly and yearly subscription options on a bundle of its most popular plugins.

  • Ikigai gets $13M to build automated workflows with humans in the loop

    Ikigai, a startup based on research out of MIT, wants to make it simple to build workflows with humans involved. Whereas traditional robotic process automation (RPA) is about building bots for repetitive tasks, this company wants to make it easier to build workflows where humans have to make a decision as part of the process. The company announced a $13 million seed round today from Foundation Capital, 8VC, Underscore VC and a variety of industry angels.

  • Cenit Executes Proof of Concept with CruxOCM for Safer, More Efficient Pipeline Control Center Operations

    CruxOCM Inc., the pioneer of robotic industrial process automation (RIPA™) for industrial operations, has executed a proof of concept (POC) with CENIT TRANSPORTE Y LOGÍSTICA DE HIDROCARBUROS (Cenit) for a pipeline control center operations initiative. Using CruxOCM's marquee product pipeBOT™, Cenit was able to create significantly more efficient and safer control room operations on one of their pipeline systems.

  • Instagram head Adam Mosseri says the app will offer a chronological feed option early next year

    Instagram is bringing back a chronological feed, according to statements made by Instagram head Adam Mosseri during his testimony today before a Senate panel over the harms to young people using the app. Mosseri was asked if he believed consumers should be able to use the Instagram app without "being manipulated by algorithms," and the executive said he would support giving people the option to have a chronological feed. Pressed for more details on the company's plans on this front, Mosseri noted that Instagram has been for a few years experimenting with different ways to offer users more control over their experience.

  • Here are all the wonderful things that happened on TikTok in 2021

    TikTok is here to stay.

  • Klarna launches browser extension with payments and coupons

    Fintech startup Klarna is launching a desktop browser extension that provides many of the features that you can find in the company’s mobile app — but on your computer. Klarna has acquired Piggy for the automatic couponing feature. Piggy originally built a browser extension that surfaces coupons and cashback offers when you purchase something — FinanceFWD first reported the acquisition and Klarna isn’t disclosing the terms of the deal.

  • Apple to Allow Collection of iPhone User Data for Targeted Ads

    According to the Financial Times, Apple has reportedly allowed app developers to harvest data from its 1 billion iPhone users for targeted advertising, letting companies follow a looser interpretation of its privacy policy. ​"The Hash" team discusses the latest in the world of privacy, potentially illuminating the need for blockchain tech.

  • New Functions. Improved Performance. Capture One 22 Review

    Capture One is back with the newest rendition of their beloved editing software. Capture One 22 improves some of their best features and introduces several new functions that photographers have been requesting. Real estate and landscape photographers can now enjoy a powerful HDR merge function. Panoramic stitch resembles the Brenizer Method and makes it possible to create larger canvases in smaller spaces. Make sure you have plenty of hard drive space for these functions. You'll see why.

  • 2021 Saw Consumers Spend $135 Billion in Mobile according to App Annie

    App Annie, the leading mobile data and analytics provider today announced that 2021 was a record breaking year with total consumer spend across iOS and Google Play leaping by nearly 25% YOY to hit $135 billion. Downloads also hit a new milestone growing 8% YOY to reach 140 billion.

  • How Tech is Helping Poor People Get Government Aid

    WASHINGTON — In making his case that safety net programs should be easier to use, Jimmy Chen, a tech entrepreneur, recalled visiting a welfare office where people on food stamps endured long waits to submit routine paperwork. They passed the time as people in lines do, staring at their phones — which had the potential to do the work online with greater convenience, accuracy and speed. The image of aid seekers wasting time with a solution literally in hand captures what critics call an overlooked

  • Facebook's new website lets fans buy 'Stars' without paying the app stores' commissions

    Meta (formerly Facebook) has found a new way to avoid the app stores' commissions on in-app purchases with the launch of a new website where people can buy "Stars" -- the virtual items that allow fans to express their support for favorite creators during Facebook videos and livestreams. Typically, Stars are bought as in-app purchases on mobile devices where they're subject to a revenue share with the app store platform provider -- meaning, Apple or Google. This will allow fans to "get more Star for their money at lower rates," notes a Facebook announcement.

  • Twitter is the latest platform to test a TikTok copycat feature

    Twitter posted today that it's testing a feature that would turn its in-app "Explore" page into a TikTok-like video feed, complete with even a "For You" tab. This feature is being tested on both Android and iOS for users in certain countries who use Twitter in English. “We’re testing out a revamped, more personalized Explore page to make it easier for you to unwind, find new interests and see what’s happening," a Twitter spokesperson told TechCrunch.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Try To Rebound From China Delisting Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • U.K. Lenders to Suspend Home Evictions Over Christmas Period

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersBritish banks and building societies won’t evict homeowners who have fallen behind on their mortgage payments over the Christmas period, as the industry looks to project a friendlier image and Covid-19 continues to d