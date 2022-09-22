U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,763.16
    -26.77 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,061.91
    -121.87 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,092.61
    -127.59 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.74
    -27.42 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.04 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.90
    +7.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    +0.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9846
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6700
    +0.1600 (+4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1272
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.7820
    -2.2540 (-1.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,024.08
    -333.71 (-1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.20
    +5.68 (+1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,182.16
    -55.48 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     
0

Apple AirPods Pro add better sound, improved controls to Apple’s best earbuds

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·5 min read

Apple’s (AAPL) newest AirPods Pro are here. The second generation of Apple’s upscale earbuds, the Pros include improved active noise-canceling technology, an upgraded Transparency mode that limits the sound of noises like subways and construction equipment, and longer-lasting batteries.

The AirPods Pro will still set you back $249, the same price as their predecessors, making them a good deal more expensive than Apple’s third-generation AirPods, which start at $169 with a standard charging case.

Still, if you’re the type of person who regularly needs to block out ambient noise — or just wants earbuds with excellent sound quality — the AirPods Pro are every bit as worth the cash as their precursor — if you can afford them. Here's what they offer:

  • Great audio

  • Improved noise canceling and Transparency modes

  • More robust bass

  • Better battery life

Building the beat

The most welcome addition to the second-generation AirPods Pro is an extra small option for their eartips. Apple included large, medium, and small tips with the original AirPods Pro. And while those worked for most people, others, like my wife, had trouble keeping the Pros in their ears. The extra small tips mean that more people will be able to take advantage of Apple’s offering without worrying that their $249 investment will fall out and go rolling down a storm drain.

Apple's AirPods Pro get new touch controls and improved audio. (Image: Apple)
Apple's AirPods Pro get new touch controls and improved audio. (Image: Apple)

As for sound quality, Apple has added a new H2 chip to improve active noise-canceling and Transparency modes. The company says that it provides double the noise canceling and from my experience it’s certainly an improvement over the first-generation Pros.

Transparency mode, which amplifies the sound of outside noise to ensure you can hear what’s going on around you while you're wearing the Pros, has also gotten an update. This time around, Apple has made it so that loud noises like jack hammers, passing emergency vehicles, or motorcycles are tamped down to make them more bearable while using Transparency mode.

Apple has added Personalized Spatial Audio to the AirPods Pros, making audio sound slightly fuller, but not wildly better than standard spatial audio. (Image: Apple)
Apple has added Personalized Spatial Audio to the AirPods Pros, making audio sound slightly fuller, but not wildly better than standard spatial audio. (Image: Apple)

Previously, all of those sounds would simply be turned up along with everything else around you. With the new Pros, though, Apple says Transparency mode will knock down the volume of excessively loud sounds to just below 85 decibels. I stood below an elevated subway and fired up Transparency mode and noticed the screeching of the train was definitely lower than without the buds.

Beyond different sound modes, the Pros also get a new audio driver that produces far more robust bass and sharper highs. Finally, there’s Apple’s new Personalized Spatial Audio feature. Spatial Audio, which is available through certain apps including Apple Music, makes music sound fuller, giving you the sensation that it’s coming from all around you rather than just from your buds.

Personalized Spatial Audio, meanwhile, allows you to use your iPhone’s TrueDepth front camera to scan your ears to improve the sound of Spatial Audio-compatible music and shows.

In my experience, songs like Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” popped more with personalized audio on, but it wasn’t exactly game changing; it still sounded fantastic with regular spatial audio.

The AirPods Pro get improved precision tracking. (Image: Apple)
The AirPods Pro get improved precision tracking. (Image: Apple)

Volume controls and more battery life

Apple has also made a number of quality of life improvements to the AirPods Pro. First up, there’s a touch-enabled volume slider on the side of each earbud, which means that, if you’re out for a run, you don’t have to dig around in your running pouch for your phone just to raise the volume for your favorite song.

Apple also made it easier to find your AirPods if they go missing, adding precision tracking to the AirPods’ charging case via the Find My app.

As for battery life, Apple has boosted the amount of time the Pros will last with active noise-canceling to 6 hours from 4.5 hours with the original Pros. You’ll also get 30 additional hours of charge time using the charging case. Speaking of the charging case, it’s now compatible with your Apple Watch charger, so once your watch is charged, you can start powering up your earbuds.

My one gripe with the AirPods is that, as with every other pair I’ve had, they frequently get confused between whether I want to use them on my Mac or iPhone. Sometimes I’ll be listening to Spotify on my Mac, and the buds will switch to my iPhone for no reason. It’s annoying enough to make me turn Bluetooth off on my phone entirely.

Should you get them?

I’m a big fan of Apple’s AirPods already, and the Pros add a number of meaningful updates that users should find plenty helpful. If you’re looking for a pair of noise canceling earbuds that work well with Apple’s ecosystem, then the Pros are an easy sell. If $249 is too pricey, though, you can’t go wrong with Apple’s third-generation AirPods.

Heck, you can even opt for Apple’s Beats Fit Pro, which also offer great sound quality and active noise canceling for $199. But if you want that eye-catching Apple design, the Pros are your best bet.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance's Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Click here for the latest technology business news, reviews, and useful articles on tech and gadgets

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • AirPods Pro 2nd-Gen Review: Better Noise Canceling, Easier to Find When Lost

    At a glance, this year’s Pros look unchanged from the previous model. But new chips improve noise-canceling, sound quality and findability when you misplace your case.

  • Apple AirPods Pro Second-Gen Review: Impressive All-Around

    We've tested the second-generation AirPods Pro for two weeks, from battery life to audio quality, and answer if they are worth the upgrade.

  • Apple, Google Buybacks Top U.S. Companies As Repurchases Fall Nearly 22%

    Buybacks of Apple stock and Google stock led all U.S. companies in Q2, though overall repurchases fell nearly 22% from the previous quarter.

  • 2 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist, and 1 to Avoid

    This year's market slump created several growth stock bargains. But not every apparent bargain is what it seems.

  • Apple Watch Ultra Review: Better Battery Life, but Not Quite Extreme

    Apple’s newest wearable is for endurance athletes and outdoorsy types, with multiday battery life and a rugged build. So how does it fare against reigning champ Garmin?

  • Cheng: Women offer a unique perspective for hospitality

    In a recent episode of “Influencers with Andy Serwer”, Rosewood Hotel Group CEO Sonia Cheng discussed the impact of women in the hotel industry and how they’ve helped to “evolve” the hotel experience.

  • Rosewood Hotels CEO: We are experiencing labor challenges

    Rosewood Hotel Group CEO Sonia Cheng says that they are ‘experiencing labor challenges’ but that they’ve been developing new ways to reach out and develop new talent in the hotel industry.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy According to Bulldog Investors

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy according to Bulldog Investors. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the fund’s history, investment philosophy, and performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy According to Bulldog Investors. Phil Goldstein, a former civil engineer, and Steve Samuels, a securities analyst, founded the New […]

  • Liverpool expands partnership with NFT fantasy sports startup Sorare

    Liverpool football club is deepening its ties with the crypto world by expanding a partnership with French blockchain-based sports startup Sorare, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Sorare, whose online fantasy sports game involves the sale of licensed digital sports cards which players can use to build teams which compete against each other, said it had an exclusive multi-year partnership with Liverpool to create content and experiences for fans. The cards for the game are bought and traded in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a kind of crypto asset which records the ownership status of digital goods on the blockchain.

  • Investors in ADTRAN Holdings (NASDAQ:ADTN) have made a respectable return of 73% over the past three years

    It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADTN ) share price down 23% in...

  • Cheng: Consumer behavior has changed since covid

    When Rosewood Hotel Group CEO Sonia Cheng sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer, they discussed how covid changed consumer behaviors when it came to travel and hotel experiences, and how this has impacted Rosewood Hotel.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying the Dip On

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq has been crushed this year. The Nasdaq Composite is down 27% and could be a fertile breeding ground for quality high-growth stocks selling at mouthwatering prices. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the largest holding in Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Meta Sued for Skirting Apple Privacy Rules to Snoop on Users

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. was sued for allegedly building a secret work-around to safeguards that Apple Inc. launched last year to protect iPhone users from having their internet activity tracked.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesPowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUN Latest: South Korean Leader Heard Insulting US CongressA Great Copper Squeeze Is C

  • This Digital Ad Software Tech Stock Is Beating the Nasdaq Index -- Is It a Buy?

    The digital advertising industry has been in turmoil this year. Next, the Federal Reserve began hiking interest rates in its efforts to fight against inflation. Its shares are down 19% so far this year, but that's still significantly better than the 27% plunge of the Nasdaq Composite index.

  • If I Could Buy Just 1 Stock Right Now, Apple Would Be It. Here's Why.

    If I had to start over today, I'd look for a company with a strong track record of growth, the ability to ride out an economic storm, and a history of looking out for its shareholders. Apple is among the most successful consumer product companies in the world, as a result of a number of groundbreaking products that have become household names. Far from a one-trick pony, Apple continues to innovate with its existing products while also looking for the "next big thing."

  • Twitter (TWTR) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

    Twitter (TWTR) closed at $41.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.98% move from the prior day.

  • Tesla and Apple lead Robinhood's investor index

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo looks at the top trending stocks on Robinhood's investor index.

  • UBS: LIlly's Type 2 diabetes and obesity treatment could be 'one of the best-selling drugs in history'

    Shares of Eli Lilly & Co. Inc. gained 2.5% in premarket trading on Thursday after UBS upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, saying Mounjaro, the company's newly approved Type 2 diabetes drug, could be "the biggest drug ever." UBS analysts predict peak sales of $25 billion if the therapy is also approved as a treatment for weight management in people with obesity. "Tirzepatide's robust efficacy in both obesity and [Type 2 diabetes] should drive sales into a range that we believe could see this

  • AirPods Pro (2022) review: Big improvements, all on the inside

    Despite the unchanged design, Apple has packed an assortment of updates into the new AirPods Pro.

  • Apple may move a quarter of iPhone production to India by 2025 -JPM

    The brokerage expects Apple to move about 5% of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China. It is also estimating about 25% of all Apple products, including Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, to be manufactured outside China by 2025 from 5% currently. Cupertino, California-headquartered Apple has bet big on India since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 via Wistron and later with Foxconn, in line with the Indian government's push for local manufacturing.