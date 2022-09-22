U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,808.50
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,333.00
    +51.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,702.00
    -8.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,769.20
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.88
    +1.94 (+2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,688.30
    +12.60 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    19.78
    +0.30 (+1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9864
    +0.0020 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5790
    +0.0690 (+1.97%)
     

  • Vix

    27.37
    +0.21 (+0.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0029 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.2510
    -2.7850 (-1.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,185.37
    -80.05 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.00
    +0.12 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.25
    -6.39 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     
0

Apple AirPods Pro add better sound, improved controls to Apple’s best earbuds

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·5 min read

Apple’s (AAPL) newest AirPods Pro are here. The second generation of Apple’s upscale earbuds, the Pros include improved active noise-canceling technology, an upgraded Transparency mode that limits the sound of noises like subways and construction equipment, and longer-lasting batteries.

The AirPods Pro will still set you back $249, the same price as their predecessors, making them a good deal more expensive than Apple’s third-generation AirPods, which start at $169 with a standard charging case.

Still, if you’re the type of person who regularly needs to block out ambient noise — or just wants earbuds with excellent sound quality — the AirPods Pro are every bit as worth the cash as their precursor — if you can afford them. Here's what they offer:

  • Great audio

  • Improved noise canceling and Transparency modes

  • More robust bass

  • Better battery life

Building the beat

The most welcome addition to the second-generation AirPods Pro is an extra small option for their eartips. Apple included large, medium, and small tips with the original AirPods Pro. And while those worked for most people, others, like my wife, had trouble keeping the Pros in their ears. The extra small tips mean that more people will be able to take advantage of Apple’s offering without worrying that their $249 investment will fall out and go rolling down a storm drain.

Apple's AirPods Pro get new touch controls and improved audio. (Image: Apple)
Apple's AirPods Pro get new touch controls and improved audio. (Image: Apple)

As for sound quality, Apple has added a new H2 chip to improve active noise-canceling and Transparency modes. The company says that it provides double the noise canceling and from my experience it’s certainly an improvement over the first-generation Pros.

Transparency mode, which amplifies the sound of outside noise to ensure you can hear what’s going on around you while you're wearing the Pros, has also gotten an update. This time around, Apple has made it so that loud noises like jack hammers, passing emergency vehicles, or motorcycles are tamped down to make them more bearable while using Transparency mode.

Apple has added Personalized Spatial Audio to the AirPods Pros, making audio sound slightly fuller, but not wildly better than standard spatial audio. (Image: Apple)
Apple has added Personalized Spatial Audio to the AirPods Pros, making audio sound slightly fuller, but not wildly better than standard spatial audio. (Image: Apple)

Previously, all of those sounds would simply be turned up along with everything else around you. With the new Pros, though, Apple says Transparency mode will knock down the volume of excessively loud sounds to just below 85 decibels. I stood below an elevated subway and fired up Transparency mode and noticed the screeching of the train was definitely lower than without the buds.

Beyond different sound modes, the Pros also get a new audio driver that produces far more robust bass and sharper highs. Finally, there’s Apple’s new Personalized Spatial Audio feature. Spatial Audio, which is available through certain apps including Apple Music, makes music sound fuller, giving you the sensation that it’s coming from all around you rather than just from your buds.

Personalized Spatial Audio, meanwhile, allows you to use your iPhone’s TrueDepth front camera to scan your ears to improve the sound of Spatial Audio-compatible music and shows.

In my experience, songs like Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” popped more with personalized audio on, but it wasn’t exactly game changing; it still sounded fantastic with regular spatial audio.

The AirPods Pro get improved precision tracking. (Image: Apple)
The AirPods Pro get improved precision tracking. (Image: Apple)

Volume controls and more battery life

Apple has also made a number of quality of life improvements to the AirPods Pro. First up, there’s a touch-enabled volume slider on the side of each earbud, which means that, if you’re out for a run, you don’t have to dig around in your running pouch for your phone just to raise the volume for your favorite song.

Apple also made it easier to find your AirPods if they go missing, adding precision tracking to the AirPods’ charging case via the Find My app.

As for battery life, Apple has boosted the amount of time the Pros will last with active noise-canceling to 6 hours from 4.5 hours with the original Pros. You’ll also get 30 additional hours of charge time using the charging case. Speaking of the charging case, it’s now compatible with your Apple Watch charger, so once your watch is charged, you can start powering up your earbuds.

My one gripe with the AirPods is that, as with every other pair I’ve had, they frequently get confused between whether I want to use them on my Mac or iPhone. Sometimes I’ll be listening to Spotify on my Mac, and the buds will switch to my iPhone for no reason. It’s annoying enough to make me turn Bluetooth off on my phone entirely.

Should you get them?

I’m a big fan of Apple’s AirPods already, and the Pros add a number of meaningful updates that users should find plenty helpful. If you’re looking for a pair of noise canceling earbuds that work well with Apple’s ecosystem, then the Pros are an easy sell. If $249 is too pricey, though, you can’t go wrong with Apple’s third-generation AirPods.

Heck, you can even opt for Apple’s Beats Fit Pro, which also offer great sound quality and active noise canceling for $199. But if you want that eye-catching Apple design, the Pros are your best bet.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance's Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Click here for the latest technology business news, reviews, and useful articles on tech and gadgets

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Software Stocks to Watch for in a Challenging Industry

    Computer Software industry participants like Synopsys (SNPS), Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) and DecisionPoint (DPSI) benefit from steady digital transformations and strong adoption of cloud computing.

  • If I Could Buy Just 1 Stock Right Now, Apple Would Be It. Here's Why.

    If I had to start over today, I'd look for a company with a strong track record of growth, the ability to ride out an economic storm, and a history of looking out for its shareholders. Apple is among the most successful consumer product companies in the world, as a result of a number of groundbreaking products that have become household names. Far from a one-trick pony, Apple continues to innovate with its existing products while also looking for the "next big thing."

  • ‘Moore’s Law’s dead,’ Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says in justifying gaming-card price hike

    Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Jensen Huang on Wednesday said he thinks it's going to be "a pretty terrific Q4 for Ada," the company's next-generation chip architecture it unveiled this week, even as critics balk of a price hike during a softening in consumer demand.

  • Where Will Apple Be in 5 Years?

    There are plenty of reasons Apple stock can outperform over the next five years. Just ask Warren Buffett.

  • Nvidia CEO Says ‘Moore’s Law Is Dead’

    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says that expecting twice the performance for similar cost is "a thing of the past" for the chip industry.

  • Western Digital's Charts Keep Going South

    Mizuho Securities reduced its fundamental rating of Western Digital to "Neutral" from "Buy" earlier on Wednesday. In this daily bar chart of WDC, below, we can see how prices have weakened in the past twelve months. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak all year and just declining to a new low for the move down.

  • Apple Watch Ultra Review: Better Battery Life, but Not Quite Extreme

    Apple’s newest wearable is for endurance athletes and outdoorsy types, with multiday battery life and a rugged build. So how does it fare against reigning champ Garmin?

  • Meta Sued for Skirting Apple Privacy Rules to Snoop on Users

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. was sued for allegedly building a secret work-around to safeguards that Apple Inc. launched last year to protect iPhone users from having their internet activity tracked.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesUN Latest: South Korean Leader Heard Insulting US CongressA Decision Tree for Biden I

  • Oracle Has Shocking News That You Should Know

    Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) reported solid results in its first fiscal quarter. On a constant currency basis (without foreign currency effects), its cloud infrastructure revenue increased 58% year over year, and cloud application revenue jumped 48%. In addition to the impressive cloud business growth, Oracle's founder and chairman, Larry Ellison, delivered some shocking news.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Getting Lift From Carrier Promotions, Advertising

    Apple iPhone 14 sales are off to a brisk start, helped in the U.S. by high-profile ad campaigns and major wireless carrier promotions.

  • It's a Good Time to Cancel Some Streaming Services. Here's How to Do It

    Given that many of us have multiple streaming services, it's a logical place to cut some bloat -- especially with the rate at which these services are jacking up prices. Canceling Netflix is fairly straightforward, and you can do it through the website or through the mobile app (but not through your TV app). Select the account holder's profile.

  • Cellphone Carriers Offer Fat Promos for the iPhone 14. Why They Do it.

    Most carriers are offering up to $1,000 off the new iPhone if the customer trades-in their old device and signs up for an unlimited data plan.

  • Amazon, Microsoft, Google Face Cloud-Services Examination in U.K.

    The U.K.’s Office of Communications is probing the companies’ market positions in the coming weeks as part of a market study into the country’s cloud-infrastructure-services sector.

  • Elon Musk is getting ready to unleash an army of humanoid robots. Here's what he wants to use them for

    On September 30, Tesla plans to unveil a prototype of Optimus, its humanoid robot.

  • Amazon, Google and Microsoft's dominance of cloud services investigated

    Britain's £15bn cloud computing market is being investigated by the regulator over concerns that just three US companies dominate more than 80pc of the sector.

  • Intel Might Be Moving On From Its Gaming GPU Ambitions -- That Wouldn't Be a Bad Thing

    Rumor has it that Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) Arc lineup of video gaming GPUs (graphics processing units) is already being nixed -- just a handful of years after originally being announced and long before any of these dedicated graphics cards ever really took root in the market. For sure, it's just a rumor, and Intel has subsequently defended its Arc gaming lineup as safe. Before I go into what I think all this means for the company (and the stock), I first want it known that I'm certainly not rooting against Intel.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Nasdaq Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying the Dip On

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq has been crushed this year. The Nasdaq Composite is down 27% and could be a fertile breeding ground for quality high-growth stocks selling at mouthwatering prices. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the largest holding in Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Semtech (SMTC) Upgrades Signal Integrity Suite With Tri-Edge Receiver

    Semtech (SMTC) announces to unveil the next-generation Tri-Edge GN2559S receiver for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and cloud data-center networks.

  • Amazon, Google and Microsoft face probe by UK regulator over cloud business

    Ofcom will assess whether the tech titans are limiting innovation and growth in the sector.

  • US Agency Broke Into China’s Telecom Networks, State Media Says

    (Bloomberg) -- US intelligence agents gained control of parts of China’s telecommunications network after hacking into a government-funded university, a prominent state-backed newspaper reported, issuing Beijing’s latest accusation of US cyber-intrusion.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesUN Latest: South Korean Leader Heard