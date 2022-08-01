An airport fined a traveler $1,874 over 2 McMuffins discovered in their luggage

An egg-and-ham McMuffin. Getty

A passenger was fined about $1,870 for failing to declare breakfast sandwiches in their luggage.

The fine was part of an Australian initiative to prevent an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.

Agriculture minister Murray Watt said the food was confiscated, inspected, and destroyed.

A handful of breakfast sandwiches cost one traveler more than their flight.

An Australian airport fined a traveler 2,664 Australian dollars, or $1,874, after authorities found McDonald's breakfast sandwiches in their luggage, CNN reported on Monday, citing a press release from Australia's minister for agriculture, fisheries, and forestry.

Australian authorities did not respond to a request for comment from Insider made outside of local working hours ahead of publication.

The press release — also cited in local news reports — said a biosecurity-detector dog at Darwin International Airport last week identified two egg-and-sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant in the luggage of a passenger on a trip from Bali. The agriculture minister, Murray Watt, said the food was confiscated, inspected, and destroyed.

In late July, Australian authorities tightened security measures to address an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Bali.

Australian authorities have said the virus can be carried on people's clothing and in foods. The disease does not affect people but would pose a risk to livestock including cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs.

CNN's report mentioned that experts have estimated that an outbreak in Australia could cost its economy $80 billion. On July 22, the nation instituted a penalty for travelers who fail to declare dairy and meat products.

"This fine is twice the cost of an airfare to Bali, but I have no sympathy for people who choose to disobey Australia's strict biosecurity measures, and recent detections show you will be caught," Watt said in the press release.

The outbreak also prompted the Australian government to announce a $9.8 million biosecurity initiative that includes detector dogs and extra sanitation at airports.

