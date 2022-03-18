Airport Ground Handling Systems Market Size In APAC To Grow By USD 20.05 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Airport Ground Handling Systems Market in APAC by Mode and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 46.90% in 2022 and a decelerating CAGR of 20.09% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by mode (independent GHPs and self-handling) and geography (China, India, Japan, and Rest of APAC).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Airport Ground Handling Systems Market in APAC by Mode and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights and Scope

The airport ground handling systems market in APAC is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including ADELTE Group SL, Cavotec SA, IMAI AERO EQUIPMENT MFG. Co. Ltd., John Bean Technologies Corp., Mototok International GmbH, SATS Ltd., Swissport International AG, The Emirates Group, Transworld Aviation FZE, and Tronair Inc., among others.

The report also covers the following areas:

Geographical Market Analysis

Rest of APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in airport ground handling systems market in APAC during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 44% of the global market growth during the forecast period. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in China and India.

Key Segment Analysis

The airport ground handling systems market share growth in APAC by the independent GHPs segment will be significant during the forecast period. Ground handling providers are a collection of professionals who service an aircraft when it is on the ground. Hence the market in focus is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increasing air passenger traffic is driving the growth of the airport ground handling systems market in APAC. This is primarily due to economic and demographic growth as well as the introduction of low-cost airlines offering competitive fares. Airlines have expanded their fleet sizes to meet the expanding demand for air travel, as passenger traffic has increased. This will increase the demand for airport ground handling systems to support ground operations during the forecast period.

The ground handling incidents will challenge the airport ground handling systems market in APAC during the forecast period. Ground handlers must coordinate various activities in a small space in a short amount of time. Ground handling events are on the rise across the world, leading to personnel injuries and aircraft and property damage. This will act as a challenge for the market in focus during the forecast period.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist airport ground handling systems market growth in APAC during the next five years

Estimation of the airport ground handling systems market size in APAC and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the airport ground handling systems market in APAC

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airport ground handling systems market vendors in APAC

Airport Ground Handling Systems Market Scope in APAC Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 20.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 20.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 46.90 Regional analysis APAC Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ADELTE Group SL, Cavotec SA, IMAI AERO EQUIPMENT MFG. Co. Ltd., John Bean Technologies Corp., Mototok International GmbH, SATS Ltd., Swissport International AG, The Emirates Group, Transworld Aviation FZE, and Tronair Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

