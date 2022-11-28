Airport Ground Support Equipment Market: Historic Industry Size and Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The airport ground support equipment market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1630.63 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.27%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in construction and upgrades of airports, the growing construction of cargo terminals, and the modernization of airport GSE.
Technavio categorizes the global airport ground support equipment market as a part of the airport services market, which covers products and companies engaged in the production of aerial platforms used under commercial and general aviation; defense platforms used under naval, land, and air domains; arms and ammunition; defense electronics; defense logistics equipment; and space platforms, equipment, and launch vehicles.
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AERO Specialties Inc., Aeroservices Ltd., Alvest SAS, Avia Equipment Pte Ltd., Cavotec SA, China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., Curtis Instruments Inc., ITW GSE ApS, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kalmar Motor AB, Mallaghan GA Inc., MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG, Rheinmetall AG, Sojitz Aerospace Corp., STANGCO Industrial Equipment Inc., Swati Airport Support Services Pvt. Ltd., TCR International N.V., Textron Inc., Tronair Inc., Vestergaard Co., and Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd.
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –
The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio
One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
The market is segmented by type (powered airport GSE and non-powered GSE).
Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)
Inclusion:
The powered airport GSE segment grew gradually by USD 4,691.58 million between 2017 and 2021. This segment includes towing tractors, lifts and loaders, ground power units, refuelers, buses, air start units, portable water trucks, lavatory service vehicles, catering vehicles, and de-icing vehicles. The adoption of powered airport GSE is expected to increase during the forecast period, as it is easy to use and improves the efficiency and productivity of airport operations. The increasing air traffic and cargo transportation activities are also driving the growth of powered airport GSE.
What are the key data covered in the airport ground support equipment market?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the airport ground support equipment market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the airport ground support equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the airport ground support equipment market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of airport ground support equipment market vendors
Airport Ground Support Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2022
Historic Period
2017 -2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 1630.63 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.28
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
Performing contribution
North America at 31%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks
Companies profiled
AERO Specialties Inc., Aeroservices Ltd., Alvest SAS, Avia Equipment Pte Ltd., Cavotec SA, China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., Curtis Instruments Inc., ITW GSE ApS, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kalmar Motor AB, Mallaghan GA Inc., MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG, Rheinmetall AG, Sojitz Aerospace Corp., STANGCO Industrial Equipment Inc., Swati Airport Support Services Pvt. Ltd., TCR International N.V., Textron Inc., Tronair Inc., Vestergaard Co., and Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd
Market Dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization preview
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global airport ground support equipment market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Power rating Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Type
6.3 Powered airport GSE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Non-powered GSE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
7 Market Segmentation by Power Rating
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Power Rating
7.3 Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Non-electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Market opportunity by Power Rating
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 AERO Specialties Inc.
12.4 Alvest SAS
12.5 Cavotec SA
12.6 Curtis Instruments Inc.
12.7 ITW GSE ApS
12.8 John Bean Technologies Corp.
12.9 Mallaghan GA Inc.
12.10 MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG
12.11 Rheinmetall AG
12.12 Sojitz Aerospace Corp.
12.13 TCR International N.V.
12.14 Textron Inc.
12.15 Tronair Inc.
12.16 Vestergaard Co.
12.17 Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
