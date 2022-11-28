U.S. markets open in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,006.50
    -26.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,202.00
    -154.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,699.00
    -83.75 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,859.00
    -11.20 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.00
    -2.28 (-2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.20
    +8.20 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    +0.07 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0446
    +0.0041 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.19
    +1.77 (+8.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2088
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8420
    -1.2580 (-0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,210.89
    -324.56 (-1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.94
    -2.72 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,433.99
    -52.68 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Airport Ground Support Equipment Market: Historic Industry Size and Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The airport ground support equipment market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1630.63 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.27%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in construction and upgrades of airports, the growing construction of cargo terminals, and the modernization of airport GSE.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Airport Ground Support Equipment Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Airport Ground Support Equipment Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global airport ground support equipment market as a part of the airport services market, which covers products and companies engaged in the production of aerial platforms used under commercial and general aviation; defense platforms used under naval, land, and air domains; arms and ammunition; defense electronics; defense logistics equipment; and space platforms, equipment, and launch vehicles.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AERO Specialties Inc., Aeroservices Ltd., Alvest SAS, Avia Equipment Pte Ltd., Cavotec SA, China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., Curtis Instruments Inc., ITW GSE ApS, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kalmar Motor AB, Mallaghan GA Inc., MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG, Rheinmetall AG, Sojitz Aerospace Corp., STANGCO Industrial Equipment Inc., Swati Airport Support Services Pvt. Ltd., TCR International N.V., Textron Inc., Tronair Inc., Vestergaard Co., and Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the airport ground support equipment market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by type (powered airport GSE and non-powered GSE).

Segmentation by Type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

The powered airport GSE segment grew gradually by USD 4,691.58 million between 2017 and 2021. This segment includes towing tractors, lifts and loaders, ground power units, refuelers, buses, air start units, portable water trucks, lavatory service vehicles, catering vehicles, and de-icing vehicles. The adoption of powered airport GSE is expected to increase during the forecast period, as it is easy to use and improves the efficiency and productivity of airport operations. The increasing air traffic and cargo transportation activities are also driving the growth of powered airport GSE.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy report.

Related Reports -

Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market by Service, Business and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 size is estimated to increase by USD 35045.11 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.88%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.  Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by service (concessionaries, parking and car rentals, land rentals, terminal rent by airlines, and other services), business segment (commercial development and advertising), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Airport Transit Baggage Vehicle Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 195.65 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.21%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth in air passenger traffic is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

What are the key data covered in the airport ground support equipment market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the airport ground support equipment market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the airport ground support equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the airport ground support equipment market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of airport ground support equipment market vendors

Airport Ground Support Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Historic Period

2017 -2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.27%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 1630.63 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.28

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Performing contribution

North America at 31%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks

Companies profiled

AERO Specialties Inc., Aeroservices Ltd., Alvest SAS, Avia Equipment Pte Ltd., Cavotec SA, China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., Curtis Instruments Inc., ITW GSE ApS, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kalmar Motor AB, Mallaghan GA Inc., MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG, Rheinmetall AG, Sojitz Aerospace Corp., STANGCO Industrial Equipment Inc., Swati Airport Support Services Pvt. Ltd., TCR International N.V., Textron Inc., Tronair Inc., Vestergaard Co., and Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd

Market Dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrial Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global airport ground support equipment market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Power rating Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Powered airport GSE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Non-powered GSE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Power Rating

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Power Rating

  • 7.3 Electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Non-electric - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Power Rating

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AERO Specialties Inc.

  • 12.4 Alvest SAS

  • 12.5 Cavotec SA

  • 12.6 Curtis Instruments Inc.

  • 12.7 ITW GSE ApS

  • 12.8 John Bean Technologies Corp.

  • 12.9 Mallaghan GA Inc.

  • 12.10 MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG

  • 12.11 Rheinmetall AG

  • 12.12 Sojitz Aerospace Corp.

  • 12.13 TCR International N.V.

  • 12.14 Textron Inc.

  • 12.15 Tronair Inc.

  • 12.16 Vestergaard Co.

  • 12.17 Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Airport Ground Support Equipment Market 2023-2027
Global Airport Ground Support Equipment Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airport-ground-support-equipment-market-historic-industry-size-and-analysis-of-15-vendors-and-7-countries---technavio-301686894.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After Hi

  • Commodities Sink as Covid’s Spread, Protests Worsen Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities sank as China’s Covid outbreak worsened and a series of stunning street protests in cities across the nation threaten to derail economic activity and sap demand for energy, food and raw materials.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBase metals in London and Shanghai dropped, with Chinese copper futures declini

  • FTX Tensions Intensify as Bahamas Blasts Company’s New Chief Ray

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bahamian government blasted the person in charge of restructuring crypto exchange FTX, the latest salvo in an escalating fight over what remains of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled empire. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBahamas Attorney General Ryan Pinder on Sunday said that recent statements made in US bankruptcy p

  • Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices

    Crude prices have fallen back on a flurry of bearish news, but energy stocks remain resilient as oil firms continue to hand out cash to shareholders

  • Who's next? Chinese EVs drive Stellantis' Jeep off the road

    The bankruptcy of Stellantis' Jeep joint venture in China could spell trouble for other global automakers whose output has plunged over the last five years in the world's largest car market, as domestic players rapidly overtake. The first joint venture failure by a foreign brand in the electric vehicle (EV) era, the Oct. 31 bankruptcy filing marks a turning point in that Chinese carmakers are beginning to surpass the long-dominant international brands in giving consumers what they want. "I do not expect Stellantis to be an isolated case," said Marco Santino, a partner at management consultants Oliver Wyman.

  • The Diesel Crisis Is Going Global

    Diesel inventories across the globe have fallen to multi-decade lows, and as the Northern Hemisphere cold season begins, different regions in the world will contest each other for supply

  • AMD Stock Can Benefit From This Market Opportunity -- and It's Not Data Centers

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and an update on one of its most profitable businesses, embedded solutions. The embedded business has higher margins than the data center segment.

  • Amazon Is Shuttering Some India Businesses Amid Global Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. will wind down parts of its Indian operations, showing that even the crucial growth market with 1.4 billion consumers isn’t immune to Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy’s cost-reduction campaign.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe company said it is exiting meal deliveries as well as a service providin

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Putin’s War Leaves West More Reliant Than Ever on Asian Fuel

    (Bloomberg) -- The war in Ukraine is strengthening the role of Asia and the Middle East as the world’s main providers of fuels like diesel and gasoline that are crucial to the global economy.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingAs Europe and the US seek to cut off their dependence on Russian petroleum products, they are facing a shortage

  • FTSE 100 and global stocks tumble as China protests hit markets

    Protests intensified in major Chinese cities against the country’s stringent zero-COVID rules, sending oil prices plunging.

  • Drive to Bypass China in Lithium Refining Grows in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Pilbara Minerals Ltd., one of Australia’s biggest lithium producers, plans to build a demonstration plant in Western Australia capable of refining the material that’s key to the booming global battery metals market.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingThe pilot plant would process Pilbara Minerals’ hard-rock ore into lithi

  • Oil prices slide as China's COVID protests spark demand worries

    (Reuters) -Oil prices slumped on Monday as street protests against strict COVID-19 curbs in China, the world's biggest crude importer stoked concern about the outlook for fuel demand. Brent crude dropped $2.43, or 2.9%, to trade at $81.20 a barrel at 0731 GMT, after diving more than 3% to $80.61 earlier in the session - its lowest since Jan. 4. Brent ended the latest week down 4.6%, while WTI fell 4.7%.

  • Better Buy: Google vs. Meta Platforms

    The two advertising giants are grappling with macroeconomic headwinds as companies worldwide pull back on marketing spending. This video will highlight which is the best stock to buy right now: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) or Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

  • U.S. Natural-Gas Pioneer Struggles in His Second Act

    Charif Souki played a starring role in transforming America into an energy powerhouse, but his second attempt at exporting natural gas is foundering.

  • Life’s tough for small business owners, but forced tipping is a bad idea

    There are many ways to tackle rising costs and a slowing economy – but automatic gratuity is not one of them

  • What to Know About RMDs and Retirement Planning

    People planning for retirement need a game plan for required minimum distributions. Do it right, and they’ll keep more savings in their pockets—and less in the government’s.

  • 15 Biggest Juice Companies And Brands In The World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest juice companies and brands in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Biggest Juice Companies And Brands In The World. According to a recent analysis by Grand View Research, Inc., the size of the worldwide fruit […]

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • Restaurants, Grocery Stores Battle Over Consumers’ Stretched Dollars

    Supermarket chains are carrying more low-price staples and promoting prepared food while restaurants including Wendy’s and Papa John’s are promoting discounts.