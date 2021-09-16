U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

Airport Information Systems Market - Global Market Analysis & Forecast Model |17000 + Technavio Reports

·5 min read

The airport information systems market in the Aerospace & Defense industry is poised to grow by USD 1.66 bn during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the airport information systems market will decelerate at a CAGR of 9.26%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Airport Information Systems Market by Function and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario & the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. ADB SAFEGATE, Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., INFORM GmbH, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, and Thales Group are some of the major market participants. Although the construction of new airports and modernization of existing airport infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Airport Information Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Airport Information Systems Market is segmented as below:

  • Geography

  • Market Landscape

Airport Information Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Airport Information Systems Market size

  • Airport Information Systems Market trends

  • Airport Information Systems Market industry analysis

The airport information systems market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the airport information systems market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Report - The unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) market has the potential to grow by USD 1.57 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.20%. Download a free sample report now!

Critical Incident Monitoring UAV Market Report -The critical incident monitoring UAV market size is expected to grow by USD 1.72 billion and record a CAGR of 17.33% during 2021-2025.Download a free sample report now!

Airport Information Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist airport information systems market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the airport information systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the airport information systems market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airport information systems market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Function

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Function

  • AOCC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • DCS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Function

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ADB SAFEGATE

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • HCL Technologies Ltd.

  • INFORM GmbH

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • NEC Corp.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corp.

  • SITA

  • Thales Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airport-information-systems-market--global-market-analysis--forecast-model-17000--technavio-reports-301377797.html

SOURCE Technavio

