Airport Information Systems Market - Global Market Analysis & Forecast Model |17000 + Technavio Reports
The airport information systems market in the Aerospace & Defense industry is poised to grow by USD 1.66 bn during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the airport information systems market will decelerate at a CAGR of 9.26%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario & the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. ADB SAFEGATE, Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., INFORM GmbH, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., SITA, and Thales Group are some of the major market participants. Although the construction of new airports and modernization of existing airport infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Airport Information Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Airport Information Systems Market is segmented as below:
Geography
Market Landscape
Airport Information Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
Airport Information Systems Market size
Airport Information Systems Market trends
Airport Information Systems Market industry analysis
The airport information systems market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the airport information systems market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Airport Information Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist airport information systems market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the airport information systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the airport information systems market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of airport information systems market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Function
Market segments
Comparison by Function
AOCC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
DCS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Function
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
ADB SAFEGATE
Cisco Systems Inc.
HCL Technologies Ltd.
INFORM GmbH
International Business Machines Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
NEC Corp.
Raytheon Technologies Corp.
SITA
Thales Group
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
