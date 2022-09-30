U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

Airport And Marine Port Security Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the airport and marine port security market are Tyco International Ltd, L-3 Communications Holdings Inc. , Honeywell International Inc. , HCL Infosystems Limited, Bosch Security Systems, Unisys Corporation, Flir Systems, Inc.

New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airport And Marine Port Security Global Market Report 2022"
, Raytheon, Siemens AG, SAAB AB, Motorola, James Fisher and Sons, Rapiscan, Nokia, and Safran.

The global airport and marine port security market is expected to grow from $72.13 billion in 2021 to $78.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The airport and marine port security market is expected to grow to $113.42 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

The airport and marine port security market consists of sales of products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to protect a shipping port and airport facility from terrorism, other illegal activities, and activists.Airport and Marine port security refers to an ecosystem which provide safety to air cargos and protection of vessels, both internally and externally.

It also refers to the measures taken to ensure that treaties signed with other countries are properly enforced.

The main types of systems in airport and marine port security include surveillance systems, physical access control systems, screening and scanning systems, perimeter intrusion detection systems, network access control and security, and real-time location systems.Surveillance systems refer to any electronic surveillance device, hardware, or software capable of collecting, capturing, recording audio, visual, digital, location, thermal, biometric, or similar information.

This technology will also allow ports to not only react faster to events but also for managing day-to-day operation costs of security guards, security vehicles, training, fuel, and others.They are used in different infrastructures including airports and marine ports.

These services offered in airport and marine port security include facility and asset management, system integration, training & consulting.

North America was the largest region in the airport and marine port security market in 2021.Aisa Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the airport and marine port security market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The airport and marine port security market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides airport and marine port security market statistics, including airport and marine port security industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an airport and marine port security market share, detailed automotive seat market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automotive seat industry. These airport and marine port security market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The increasing internal and external threats are driving the growth of the airport and marine port security market going forward.Internal and external threats refer to the attacks from inside and outside of an organization.

Airport and marine port security provide security from attacking with internal and external threats and provide safety to the airports and marine ports.For instance, according to the Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) report 2021, a US-based non-profit organization, TAPA has documented nearly 6,463 new cargo threats or attacks across 56 countries in Europe, and the Middle East region for the year 2020.

Therefore, the increase in internal and external threats is expected to boost demand for airport and marine port security systems during the forecast period.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the airport and marine port security market.Major companies operating in the airport and marine port security market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in April 2019, Honeywell, a US-based company providing airport and maritime port security services launched a first-of-its-kind technology integration with Intel that enables new artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in its MAXPRO® connected security platform. This platform supports Network Video Recorders (NVR) and Video Management Systems (VMS) and enables advanced analytics, deep learning, and facial recognition capabilities.

In February 2021, DG Risk Group, an England-based risk and security management company acquired Protection Vessels International (PVI) for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will significantly benefit the company’s expansion in maritime security service offerings across West Africa and around the world, providing unrivaled security in piracy hotspots that require it the most.

Protection Vessels International (PVI) is a UK-based company that specializes in armed maritime security solutions for commercial and government agencies.

The countries covered in the airport and marine port security market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323482/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


