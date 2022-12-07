U.S. markets open in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,931.25
    -13.75 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,561.00
    -72.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,505.25
    -60.75 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.40
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.44
    +0.19 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.30
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    +0.28 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0494
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.50
    +1.75 (+8.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2154
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6230
    +0.6630 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,808.44
    -168.65 (-0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.44
    -7.36 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.10
    -1.29 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Airport Operations Market Size To Reach USD 13.8 Billion at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Improved Airport Operations and Greater Transparency to Boost the Market Growth

New York, US, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Airport Operations Market Research Report: Information by Operation Type, by Airport Size, by Region - Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 13.8 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 6.3% during the assessment timeframe.

Airport Operations Market Key Players 

Eminent market players profiled in the global airport operations market report include-

  • Collins Aerospace

  • FLIR Systems, Inc.

  • Fluke Corporation

  • Daifuku Co., Ltd.

  • Amadeus IT Group SA

  • SITA

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Siemens AG

  • Thales Group

  • SABRE GLBL INC.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/11076

Airport Operations Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Revenue forecast by 2030

USD 13.8 Billion

Airport Operations Market Growth Rate

CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Study Period

2022-2030

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing investment in infrastructure development.

Key Market Drivers

The increasing focus of government across the world to promote energy efficient lighting.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (120 Pages) on Airport Operations Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/airport-operations-market-11076

Airport Operations Market Drivers 

Improved Airport Operations and Greater Transparency to Spur Market Expansion

The industry is expanding as a result of rising demand for advanced airport operations as well as growing use of smart phones and other smart devices. The management of an airport usually ensures efficient operations. Reduced wait times and improved amenities are benefits of effective airport management. The management of an airport usually ensures efficient operations. Additionally, airport operation is integrated into IoT, which is anticipated to drive the global airport operation market to increase supply chain productivity and transparency.

Opportunities 

Adoption of TAM Systems to offer Robust Opportunities 

The use of total airport management (TAM) systems to manage air traffic will open up new opportunities for the market.

Restraints and Challenges 

Data Breach Issues to act as Market Restraint 

Data breach issues, cyber-attack threats, and fall in air passenger traffic may act as market restraints in the forecast period.

Airport Operations Market Segmentation 

The global airport operations market has been bifurcated based on operation type and airport size.

By operation type, baggage screening will lead this market in the forecast period. Key airports are concentrating to reduce passenger wait times at the checkpoints while maintaining a high level of security. Airports are utilizing innovative and cutting-edge technology to enhance the screening of checked bags. The demand for sophisticated baggage screening technologies is primarily driven by rising air passenger volumes and threats to global security. In order to prevent terrorism & the transfer of illegal materials, new laws by regulatory bodies for airports require airports to install sophisticated technologies that can identify a variety of hazardous goods and substances.

By airport size, the class B segment will dominate the market in the forecast period. The desire of airports to expand and modernize their facilities has been greatly influenced by the rise in passenger traffic from smaller cities, which is why the size of the segment has increased.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/11076

Airport Operations Market COVID-19 Analysis 

Rapid & significant changes brought about via COVID-19 have had a significant impact on airport traffic and revenue. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a decrease in passenger travel all over the world. According to ACI, the issue first surfaced in Asia-Pacific, but due to the virus's quick spread and the containment measures that were implemented as a result, like government recommendations to stay at home and airport closures, air travel worldwide decreased. Practically all facets of the aviation & non-aviation industries have seen their revenue plateau as a direct result of a sharp decline in air traffic. Airlines' aeronautical revenue, which airports receive from the airlines in the likes of aircraft landing fees & security costs, decreases when they reduce capacity. When fewer people use those services, non-aviation revenue at airports such as that produced by duty-free shops, dining establishments, and parking lots declines.

Airport Operations Market Regional Analysis 

APAC to Steer Airport Operations Market 

It is anticipated that the Asia Pacific region will represent a sizable portion of the market during the forecast period. This takes place on account of the rising need from developing nations such as China & India for modernizing existing airports. The industry is also anticipated to develop due to the popularity of smartphone applications which support the internet of things (loT). By accounting for roughly two-fifths of the global airport operations market in terms of revenue in 2021, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market share. By 2031, it is likely that it will continue to dominate the market. Additionally, this segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.8% over the course of the forecast period. The increase in spending, living standards, and domestic travel in this region are blamed for this. According to estimates, the airport management systems market will see significant growth in the Asia Pacific region in the assessment period. It happens for the growing need for upgrading current airport management systems from emerging economies like China and India. Additionally, the market is expected to expand due to the rise of internet of things (IoT) enabled smartphone solutions.

North America to Have Admirable Growth in Airport Operations Market 

Due to the presence of major players like Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies company, and IBM Corporation, as well as other key players, North America is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The market in the US is expanding as a result of the increasing demand for digital management at airports. The area with the most development is North America. One of the major factors influencing the development of this area is the increased use of technology by airlines and airports. The growth of the airport operations market in the area depends on the participation of major airports and market players.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/11076

Industry Updates 

London Luton Airport (LLA) in the United Kingdom announced on February 28, 2022, that it had implemented SITA's Airport Management Solution to modernize its daily operations at the airport. LLA also said that by using this technology, it was able to automate daily tasks at the airport, such as planning for weekly aircraft stands and bus schedules.

Related Reports:

Smart Airport Market Research Report: Information by Technology, Application, Terminal Type, Airside, Landside

Airport IoT Market Research Report: Information by Airport Type, Application, Technology, and Region - Global Forecast till 2027

Airport Services Market Research Report: Information by Service Type, Airport Type and Region - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Bank of America Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were down on Tuesday, falling as much as 6% during the trading day. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Bank of America was down 5.5%, trading at $32.58. The major indexes were all down on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which was down 258 points, or 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 498 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 was off 77 points, or 1.9%, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • "Big Short" Michael Burry Makes a Surprising Decision

    The 2008 financial crisis, one of the biggest financial debacles in history, made Michael Burry a legend. It made him one of the examples to follow in defiance of standard practices in financial circles.

  • Why Warren Buffett's 1999 Warning Still Applies Today

    Warren Buffett arrived in Sun Valley, Idaho, with an unpopular warning — one the visionaries in the room were in no mood to hear. The tech leaders gathered there were bent on changing the world and had already made fortunes doing it. And in a year where some tech stocks were surging as much as 27-fold, many were sitting on investments with sky-high valuations that they felt just fine about. Don’t Miss: The Company Solving Traffic and Climate Change Together There were polite nods as Buffett took

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

    Binance CEO CZ is speaking out against SBF after FTX’s collapse and arguing he had nothing to do with his rival’s downfall.

  • 8 Stocks You'll Wish You Own When The Recession Hits

    Recessions aren't fun to live through. But if you're prepared, they don't have to be painful for your portfolio, either.

  • Knockoff Lotions, Weight Loss Drugs, Chinese News Sites: Inside Alameda’s Investment Portfolio

    The FTX-linked trading firm made a number of unorthodox investments in the months leading up to its stunning collapse.

  • Get Ready for the Next Bull Market: 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Before the End of 2022

    The idea of a bull market may seem far away right now. It tells us bear markets don't last forever and bull markets have always followed. Right now, one of the best things you can do is prepare for that bull market.

  • Market Rally Wipes Out Powell Gains As Apple, Exxon Skid; What To Do Now

    The market rally has erased all the gains from Fed chief Jerome Powell's Nov. 30 speech. Apple and Exxon undercut key levels. Here's what to do now.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Kinder Morgan All Fell Today

    Shares of major oil stocks, including diversified majors Chevron (NYSE: CVX), ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), and pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) all fell on Tuesday, declining 2.4%, 3%, and 2.6%, respectively, as of 2:41 p.m. ET. The entire market was down today, as recession fears appeared to loom over most stocks. A recession of course wouldn't be good for any commodity, oil and gas included.

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.

  • Carnival Stock Is Down 54% -- 2 Reasons to Avoid It Like the Plague

    Down 54% year to date, Carnival (NYSE: CCL) stock has dropped substantially in 2022. And while that might garner the attention of bargain-hungry investors, it may pay to look before you leap at the shares.

  • 12 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 very high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The soaring inflation and consistent interest rates hike have analysts worried about a full-blown recession in the […]

  • China Reopening Rally Wobbles as Growth Concerns Weigh on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong suffered a late-day rout, as investors judged that the path to a reopening will be rocky and the prospects for an economic recovery uncertain.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Three DecadesApple Scales Back Self-Dr

  • Credit Suisse Offers Higher Rates to Rebuild Depleted Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG bankers are trying to entice rich clients with higher-yield notes and bonus deposit rates in a bid to quickly recoup as much as possible of the almost $90 billion recently pulled from the bank.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud Trial‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in

  • These 3 Stocks Escaped Tuesday's Market Downdraft

    Even a dour outlook for the broader stock market couldn't outweigh good news for these companies.

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) By 44%?

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Veritone, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VERI ) by taking the...

  • Blackstone's credit fund reaches withdrawal limit

    Blackstone Inc said redemptions from its $50 billion non-traded business development company reached its pre-set limit for the first time but investors were still allowed to cash out on their investments. This is the first time redemption requests had reached the pre-set limit of 5% since Blackstone launched the product in January last year. It also comes after Blackstone announced last Thursday that it would curb withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted real estate income trust (REIT) following a surge in redemption requests.