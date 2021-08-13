U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

Airport Robots Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application

ReportLinker
·2 min read

The global airport robots market is expected to grow from US$ 512. 56 million in 2021 to US$ 2,108. 29 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 22. 4% from 2021 to 2028. The robots employed at airports can be humanoid and non-humanoid, and they assist in applications such as passenger guidance, valet parking, luggage handling, security, boarding pass scanning, cleaning, and food delivery.

New York, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Airport Robots Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128392/?utm_source=GNW
These robots are integrated with various cameras, sensors, speakers, microphones, and attachments, which allow them to interact with passengers in multiple languages.

The airport robots market is experiencing significant growth owing to increasing importance for security at airports.However, the high cost of robots hampers their adoption, especially at small airports in developing or under-developed countries.

Meanwhile, the number of air passengers worldwide has increased due to surge in business travel and leisure travel.With the growing footfall at airports, the airport authorities are investing significantly in advance technologies, including robotics, for streamlining their operations.

According to a survey conducted by the Air Transport IT Insights, ~32% of airports in the world are in the favor of increasing robotics involvement in their operations. Thus, these factors are driving the airport robots market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Airport Robots Market

The COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent containment measures have marginally impacted the airport robots market in 2020, as it led to temporary halts in the manufacturing processes. However, with the gradual resumption of manufacturing processes from the third quarter of 2020, the demand for airport robots has begun to rise; thus, manufacturers managed to stabilize the overall revenue and cashflow.

The overall airport robots market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the airport robots market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global airport robots market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Furthermore, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the airport robots market.

Major players operating in the global airport robots market include YUJIN ROBOT Co., Ltd.; Avidbots Corp.; Cyberdyne Inc.; SoftBank Robotics; Stanley Robotics SAS; SITA; ABB Ltd.; ECA Group; LG Electronics; and UVD Robots.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128392/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


