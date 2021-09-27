U.S. markets open in 7 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,469.50
    +23.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,879.00
    +205.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,393.25
    +74.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,261.90
    +17.90 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.07
    +1.09 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.60
    +5.90 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    +0.20 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.75
    -0.88 (-4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3677
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6780
    -0.0070 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,168.45
    +2,160.14 (+5.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,102.21
    -0.85 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,252.47
    +3.66 (+0.01%)
     

Airport Robots Market to Garner $2.56 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read

[250 Pages Report] Increase in air passenger traffic globally and advantages including faster check-ins and easier baggage handling drive the global airport robots market. Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. The pandemic affected the manufacturing industry due to strict lockdown imposed in several countries to curb the spread of virus. Prominent Players: ABB Ltd., Avidbots Corp., Cyberdyne Inc., ECA Group, LG Electronics Inc., SITA, SoftBank Corp., Stanley Robotics, UVD Robots, and YUJIN ROBOT Co., Ltd.

Portland, OR, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global airport robots market generated $565.2 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.56 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in air passenger traffic across the world and benefits such as faster check-ins and easier baggage handling have boosted the growth of the global airport robots market. However, high costs of airport robots hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in use of taxibots and increase in real and perceived threats to national security are expected to unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13492

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the manufacturing industry due to strict lockdown imposed in several countries to curb the spread of virus. Moreover, international travel was banned for a long duration in 2020. This decreased the demand for air travel and adoption of airport robots.

  • The prolonged lockdown across European and Asian countries forced hardware part manufacturing facilities to shut down their operations. Moreover, it delayed development activities regarding manufacturing robust and innovative airport robots.

The report segments the global airport robots market on the basis of end user, application, type, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13492

Based on type, the non-humanoid segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the market. However, the humanoid segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 19.7% from 2021 to 2030.

On the basis of end user, the airport baggage system segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period. However, the airport security segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13492

The global airport robots market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. Moreover, the region is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.

The global airport robots market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ABB Ltd., Cyberdyne Inc., Avidbots Corp., LG Electronics Inc., ECA Group, SoftBank Corp., SITA, UVD Robots, Stanley Robotics, and YUJIN ROBOT Co., Ltd.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/13492


Similar Reports We Have on Robotics Industry:

Aerospace Robotics Market by Type (Articulated, Cartesian, Cylindrical, Spherical, SCARA, and Parallel), Technology (Traditional, Collaborative), Application (Drilling, Welding, Painting, Inspection) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2030.

Aerospace Service Robotics Market by Function (Unmanned Aircraft Service Robotics, Spacecraft Service Robotics, and Satellite Service Robotics), Type (Articulated, SCARA, Cylindrical, and Others), Technology (Traditional and Collaborative), and Component (Controller, Sensors, Drive and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Telepresence Robotics Market by Robot Type (Mobile and Stationary) and by Application (Medical & Healthcare, Offices, Educational Institutions, and Personal) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Automotive Robotics Market by Component (Controller, Robotic arm, End effector, Sensors, Drive, and Others), Type (Articulated, Cylindrical SCARA, Cartesian, and Others), and Application (Welding, Painting, Cutting, Material Handling, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Assisted Robots Market by Product (Services, and Instrument & Accessories), Application (Military & Defense, Public Relations, Healthcare Assistants, Industrial, Stock Management, and Research & Space Exploration), Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision and Awareness), Offering (Software and Hardware): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Search and Rescue Robots Market by Type (Land, Marine, and Airborne), End User (Defense, and Homeland Security), and Operation Type (Autonomous, and Remotely Operated): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Military Robots Market by Application (Combat Support, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Mine Clearance, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), and Others), Mode of Operation (Human Operated and Autonomous), and Platform (Airborne Robots, Land Robots, and Marine Robots): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Military Robots and Autonomous Systems Market by Type (Land, Marine, and Airborne), End User (Defense, and Homeland Security), Propulsion Type (Electric, Mechanical, and Hybrid), and Mode of Operation (Human Operated, and Autonomous): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |


Recommended Stories

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe crackdown on power

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Chinese Pig Prices Are No Longer Flying High

    After two years of soaring pork prices, China now faces the opposite problem: a depressed market for the staple.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 27th, 2021

    After a bearish week for the majors, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $43,500 levels to support a bullish start to the week.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 26th, 2021

    Following a mixed day for the majors on Saturday, a Bitcoin move back through to $43,000 levels would deliver support.

  • Elon Musk Takes Part in China Event Led by Xi Cooperation Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk spoke at the opening of China’s World Internet Conference, reassuring Beijing about his company’s commitment to invest and expand in the country against a backdrop of unprecedented economic turbulence.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum C

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • What Are the Risks of Rolling My 401(k) Into an Annuity?

    Having guaranteed income after retirement is undeniably appealing. However, there are a number of risks to consider before rolling your 401(k) into an annuity.

  • In a Troubled U.S.-China Relationship, Moments of Pragmatism Emerge

    Deal for Huawei executive’s release follows other actions suggesting a willingness on both sides to grab at green shoots.

  • Brent Crude Racing Toward $80 A Barrel

    Refineries in the United States were turning to Iraqi and Canadian oil to replace Gulf crude. As a result of the resurgence in India’s crude imports, the country’s imports of crude reached their highest level in three months

  • Oil gains for fifth day amid supply constraints

    Oil prices rose for a fifth straight day on Monday with Brent heading for $80 amid supply concerns as parts of the world sees demand pick up with the easing of pandemic conditions. Brent crude was up $1.14 or 1.5% at $79.23 a barrel by 0208 GMT, having risen a third consecutive week through Friday. U.S. Oil added $1.11 or 1.5% to $75.09, its highest since July, after rising for a fifth straight week last week.

  • iPhone 14 is reportedly a 'complete redesign'

    Apple's iPhone 14 will supposedly be a 'complete redesign' — the first in five years.

  • New iPad mini owners report 'jelly scrolling' problems

    Some iPad mini buyers report the new tablet has 'jelly scrolling' problems, but it's not clear what the cause might be.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 27th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Sunday, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would be key to supporting a bullish start to the week.

  • U.S. Slips in Retirement Index, and 682,400 Seniors Are Behind on Their Mortgage

    Retirement Roundup: The U.S. fell one spot, to No. 17, in Natixis' Global Retirement index; a Charles Schwab survey finds younger workers feeling the most financial stress;, and the CFPB reports that nearly 700,000 seniors are behind on their mortgage.

  • U.S. Soybean Meal Export Hub Damage May Take Months to Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments from a U.S. West Coast terminal that handles almost 20% of the nation’s soybean meal exports have been curbed while damage from a crane collapse earlier this month is repaired, marking the latest setback to global trade flows. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Dete

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Would Love These 3 Unstoppable Stocks

    Finding companies with attributes that the legendary investor looks for is a solid investment strategy.

  • Why Biden vaccine mandate provides ‘cover’ for corporate America

    Many private sector employers are quietly waiting for President Biden’s vaccine mandate to take effect.

  • Apple's 2021 iPad drops to $299 at Amazon

    Apple's 2021 iPad is down to $299 at Amazon, making the entry-level tablet a significantly better deal.