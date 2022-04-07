U.S. markets open in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.75
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,348.00
    -51.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,545.00
    +39.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,011.70
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.51
    +0.28 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.00
    +6.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0886
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.18
    +1.15 (+5.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3087
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7280
    -0.0720 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,488.03
    -1,803.64 (-3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.88
    -41.47 (-3.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.09
    -28.61 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

Airport Robots Market to Reach USD 876.3 Million by 2028 | Airport Robots Industry Exhibit a CAGR of 8.8% During 2021-2028

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in airport robots market are LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea) Softbank Corp. (Japan) ABB Ltd (Switzerland) Stanley Robotics (U.K.) SITA (Switzerland) YUJIN ROBOT Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Universal Robots A/S (Denmark) ECA GROUP (France) Avidbots Corp (U.S.) Cyberdyne Inc. (Japan) and more players profiled.

Pune India, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global airport robots market size is predicted to reach USD 876.3 million by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights has presented this information in its report titled, “Airport Robots Market, 2021-2028”. The need for autonomous robots for passenger services and security applications has driven the industry across the world. These robots aid airport personnel in interacting with travelers and offering assistance. In addition, airport authorities in developed and developing regions are testing the use of robots to provide information, direction, and entertainment to travelers. The market size stood at USD 460.0 million in 2020 and USD 486.0 million in 2021.

Market Segments:

On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into non-humanoid and humanoid. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into landslide/valet parking and terminal, which is further segmented into airport security & cleaning, airport baggage system, boarding pass scanning, and passenger guidance. Geographically, the market is classified into, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/airport-robot-market-105867

Report Coverage-

The report delivers details about the market in-depth, focusing on key factors such as main manufacturers, robot types, and applications. Furthermore, the report provides information on current trends of the market as well as major industry advancements. The market study includes various direct and indirect variables that have contributed to the industry's growth in recent years, in addition to the factors listed above.

Drivers & Restraints-

Need for Security Robots at Airports to Drive Market Growth

The need for security robots and airport cleaning robots is expanding as airlines increasingly focus on providing modern airport services to improve passenger experience and security. Airport security is a difficult issue for airport officials, and it also involves physical work, raising overall security expenses. Robotics, on the other hand, reduces security operation expenses while increasing efficiency and accuracy. As a result, the global market is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Kansai Airports stated in October 2021 that the Secom Robot X2 had been installed at Terminal 2 and the Kansai International Airport railway station (KIX). The Secom Robot X2 is an autonomous security robot that uses a laser sensor to establish its location and can navigate patrol routes on its own. This robot comes equipped with a camera to take images while patrolling the airport, which can aid in the detection of any suspicious activities. In addition, the security robot is utilized at airports to look for and locate abandoned items. However, the airport robots market growth is hampered by high costs connected with robot production and installation at airports, as well as expensive maintenance costs.

List of Key Airport Robots Market Players:

  • LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)

  • Soft Bank Corp. (Japan)

  • ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

  • Stanley Robotics (U.K.)

  • SITA (Switzerland)

  • YUJIN ROBOT Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

  • Universal Robots A/S (Denmark)

  • ECA GROUP (France)

  • Avidbots Corp (U.S.)

  • Cyberdyne Inc. (Japan)

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/airport-robot-market-105867

Regional Insights-

North America to be a Major Player of the Global Market

In 2020, North America market was valued at USD 176.2 million. North America has been a major player in this industry, with large firms and a strong infrastructure to support the aerospace sector. The rapid adoption of new airport technologies to improve passenger experience and the high number of airports in the U.S. are projected to promote market expansion in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow faster than the Rest of the World during the projected period. China is one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets. China is anticipated to overtake the U.S. as the world's largest aviation market in the near future, according to the IATA (International Air Transport Association). In addition, during the predicted period, India's growing number of new airport projects and passenger volume would surge the product demand.

The demand for air travel in Europe is gradually increasing as a result of increased business and leisure travel. According to the Airports Council International (ACI) Europe, flight movements in the region are predicted to increase by more than 53% between 2019 and 2040. This increase in fleet size is expected to pique airport officials' interest in spending significant sums to upgrade current facilities.

Due to increased investment in airport renovation in Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, the airport robots market share in the Rest of the World will grow at a moderate rate.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/airport-robot-market-105867

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

    • Latest technological Advancements

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

    • Supply Chain Analysis

  • Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Airport Robots Market

    • Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Airport Robots Market

    • Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/airport-robot-market-105867

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players to Invest in R&D Activities

To provide innovative robots, key market firms, such as SITA, Stanley Robotics, ABB Ltd, and LG Electronics Inc., rely on ongoing innovation. Furthermore, they are boosting their R&D spending as well as their interest in technology adoption, strategic acquisition, and collaboration to design and develop sophisticated humanoid airport robots. To maintain their market position, top firms use organic and inorganic growth techniques such as new robot launches and long-term contracts with airport authorities.

Industry Development-

January 2018 –LG Electronics Inc., released a broad range of airport robot solution at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. This range includes a porter robot, shopping cart robot, and serving robot.

Read Related Insights:

Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Services (Passenger Handling, Baggage handling, Cargo and Mail Handling, Aircraft Handling, Ramp Handling, and Others), By Airport Type (Domestic and International), By Infrastructure Type (Greenfield Airport and Brownfield), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Airport Ground Support Vehicle Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Power Source (Electric Vehicles , Non-electric Vehicles, Hybrid), By Application ( Commercial, Military & Defence and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.
9th Floor, Icon Tower,
Baner - Mahalunge Road, Baner,
Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Si

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Until You Retire

    Digital transformation (DX) is a somewhat nebulous term that refers to the ongoing need to keep pace with technology. Organizations are constantly under pressure to operate more efficiently, work more productively, and provide a better customer experience. Companies like Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) are well-positioned to benefit from that DX tailwind, and both stocks could make you richer by retirement, whether that's in five years or a few decades.

  • American teens use Apple Pay and PayPal the most for payments, Piper Sandler finds

    A new survey of American teen consumer trends suggests that Apple and PayPal are well positioned for strong growth.

  • JD’s Billionaire Founder Steps Down as CEO of $92 Billion Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s billionaire founder Richard Liu has stepped down as chief executive officer of China’s No. 2 online retailer, joining tech tycoons that exited top management roles after Beijing’s sweeping internet-sector crackdown. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment Blocke

  • Boeing Taps Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Cloud Mega-Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is hiring the three biggest U.S. cloud-computing companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Pa

  • Gogoro EV startup aims to be a 'game-changer' in electric transport, CEO says

    Gogoro CEO Horace Luke joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss taking the EV startup public via SPAC and the outlook for electric mobility.

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Breaking ranks with EU, Hungary says ready to pay for Russian gas in roubles

    BUDAPEST/LONDON (Reuters) -Hungary said on Wednesday it was prepared to pay roubles for Russian gas, breaking ranks with the European Union which has sought a united front in opposing Moscow's demand for payment in the currency. Hungary will pay for shipments in roubles if Russia asks it to, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a news conference on Wednesday in reply to a Reuters question. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Europe it risks having gas supplies cut unless it pays in roubles as he seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.

  • Boeing picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google to provide cloud infrastructure

    Last year it was reported that three top cloud providers were bidding on a billion-dollar contract from Boeing. Now they've all been picked for a share of the work.

  • GM to launch ad campaign for Chevy Bolt EV, following recall

    General Motors Co on Wednesday announced the launch of an advertising campaign for its Chevrolet Bolt to win back consumers following the expensive recall that had stopped production of the electric vehicle for most of the last seven months. The first ads will air on Thursday during Major League Baseball's opening-day games, following Monday's resumption of Bolt production at its plant in Orion Township, Michigan. Bolt could finish with the second highest media spend this year for Chevy behind the Silverado pickup, Chevy marketing director Steven Majoros said on a conference call, without disclosing detailed spending plans.

  • 13 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 13 most ambitious metaverse companies in the world. You can skip our detailed discussion regarding the metaverse industry, its dynamics, and its future outlook, and go directly to the 5 Most Ambitious Metaverse Companies in the World. Imagine being able to jump from one concert to another in […]

  • Expert: Retirees returning to work should skip 'career obituary' when job-hunting

    For older workers who retired and are considering a return to the workplace, the tight labor market is promising.

  • Gas prices: Big Oil execs on why they can't make consumer costs go down

    Oil executives told lawmakers on Wednesday they can't take away the pain consumers are feeling at the pump.

  • iPhone Has Never Been More Popular With Teens. That’s Good for Apple Stock.

    Research from Piper Sandler shows that the number of teenagers with an iPhone is near record highs, and many young people intend to make the iPhone their next smartphone purchase.

  • Diesel and Jet Fuel Markets Rocked by Russian Aggression

    (Bloomberg) -- The most dramatic action in global oil markets since Russia invaded Ukraine isn’t the soaring price of crude: it’s in the fuels that power the world’s trucks, planes and machinery.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Ru

  • The Key to Surviving Inflation is ‘Pricing Power.’ These Companies Have It in Spades.

    To thrive in an inflationary environment, companies will need pricing power—the ability to maintain profit margins, even as costs head higher.

  • Global Energy Upheaval Threatens Years of Natural Gas Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- The natural gas market’s delicate balance is crumbling, putting the global economy under further strain as nations struggle to secure enough fuel.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned With Russia, U.S. SaysWar, the energy tra