U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,488.50
    +12.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,080.00
    +111.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,594.00
    +34.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.30
    +9.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    -0.65 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.30
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.85
    -0.23 (-0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1409
    -0.0037 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.60
    -0.62 (-2.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3500
    +0.2700 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,795.41
    +1,222.80 (+2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.84
    +16.08 (+1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.67
    +40.20 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

Airport Security Market revenue to cross USD 25 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

·5 min read

Major airport security market players include IBM Corporation, Leidos, Axis Communications AB, C.E.I.A. S.p.A., Biosensor Applications AB, FLIR Systems, Hitachi Ltd., Smiths Detection Group Ltd., Westminster Group PLC, Honeywell International, Inc., OSI Systems, Thales Group, Collins Aerospace (Raytheon Technologies), Siemens AG, Auto Clear LLC, and Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The airport security market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 25 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The market growth can be attributed to an increase in the volume of air passengers across the globe.

Airport Security Market
Airport Security Market

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/367

The Real-Time Locating System (RTLS) segment in the airport security market will witness growth during the forecast timeline, which is credited to the rising focus on improving passenger flow across the site. To improve operational efficiency, reduce maintenance costs & track passengers traffic, airport authorities are investing in RTLS systems at different checkpoints. For instance, in December 2021, Xovis AG received a contract from the Airports of Thailand (AoT) for the supply & installation of passenger tracking systems at three airports including Phuket International, Suvarnabhumi (Bangkok) Airport, and Don Mueang International. The agreement includes the deployment of solutions for monitoring, analyzing, and presenting real-time data of travelers.

The system will collect data from operational data, such as a number of passengers in the arrival, departure & transit areas, and from visual information, to derive data-driven insights. Through this, the organization is focusing on reducing the waiting time during security checks, check-in lines, and passport controls, thus improving the overall customer travel experience. The collected data can also be used to forecast passenger traffic on a day-to-day basis and allocate resources & assets accordingly.

The increasing demand for modernization of the existing infrastructures will propel the airport security market expansion in North America. Organizations and government administrations are emphasizing on developing their facilities with the installation of advanced technologies such as automated lanes, biometric access control systems, video analytics, AI-based surveillance cameras, and explosive detection solutions. Through this, they are improving the performance, productivity & safety of airport assets and passengers.

For instance, in May 2021, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) awarded a contract worth USD 318 million to Raytheon Technologies for deploying checked baggage screening machines across all federally managed airports. The five-year nationwide contract includes equipment expansion to around 430 federal airports. It will also improve the security aspects of the terminals and reduce any danger to various stakeholders on-site. The growing implementation of safety solutions will support industry demand during the forecast period.

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/367

Some major findings of the airport security market report are:

  • The integration of advanced technologies, such as AI, data analytics, cloud computing & IoT, will boost the industry revenue. Furthermore, companies are developing security management software with features such as configurable API user restrictions, facial recognition, recorded footage smart search, map navigations, and video alarm processing.

  • The introduction of new & stringent government regulations associated with the security parameters of airports will foster the market progression. Airway transportation authorities across various countries are launching guidelines to maintain a minimum standard of operational activities. Through this, they are focusing on monitoring unlawful practices to prevent major incidents in the coming years.

  • The airport security market will showcase growth owing to growing investments in infrastructural extension of the facilities. To accommodate the increasing daily traffic in airports, administrations are planning new projects to add new flights paths, terminals, lounges, and parking spaces. The expansion of airport terminals will increase the requirement for safety solutions.

  • The growing risk of terrorist attacks will support the airport security market value. Organizations are installing advanced X-rays scanners at the checkpoints to prevent illegal smuggling of dangerous explosives, weapons, chemicals & firearms. The aim of this deployment is to reduce harm & danger to passengers, sitting inside the airport & in the airplane.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Airport Security Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.2.1 Global outlook

3.2.2 Regional outlook

3.2.3 Industry value chain

3.2.3.1 Manufacturers

3.2.3.2 Software/technology providers

3.2.3.3 System integrators

3.2.4 Competitive landscape

3.2.4.1 Strategy

3.2.4.2 Marketing

3.2.4.3 Business growth

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.2 Component suppliers

3.3.3 Manufacturers

3.3.4 Technology/software providers

3.3.5 System integrators

3.3.6 Distributors

3.3.7 Vendor matrix

3.3.7.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.7.2 Component suppliers

3.3.7.3 Manufacturers

3.3.7.4 Technology/software providers

3.3.7.5 System integrators

3.3.7.6 Distributors

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.4.1 AI & Cloud

3.4.2 Data analytics and Machine Learning

3.4.3 Automated Screening Lanes (ASL)

3.4.4 Biometrics

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/airport-security-market-report

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:
Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airport-security-market-revenue-to-cross-usd-25-bn-by-2028-global-market-insights-inc-301477273.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Watch Ken Miles Shelby Cobra Test Footage

    See the legendary racer in action.

  • Tesla cut steering component from some cars to deal with chip shortage - CNBC

    The electric-car maker did not disclose the exclusion, which already affected tens of thousands of vehicles being shipped to customers in China, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany and other parts of Europe, the report said, citing two employees and an internal correspondence. Tesla decided against notifying customers as the part is considered a redundant backup and was not needed for the level 2 driver-assistance features, the report said, adding it was not clear if Tesla would make similar changes to the cars built in or shipped to the United States. Tesla has fared better than most automakers in managing supply chain issues by using less scarce chips and quickly re-writing software.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Turn Green, Why XRP Could Surge To $1

    Bitcoin price gained pace after it broke the $40,000 resistance, ether price moved into a bullish zone above $3,000, and XRP’s rally could extend to $1.00.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • Frontier and Spirit ‘synergy will take 3 to 5 years,’ airlines analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines merging together and how it will affect the airline industry.

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • How to hide your home on Google Maps and Apple Maps

    Here's what you need to do to hide your home from other users in Google Maps and Apple Maps.

  • What's Next for Shopify After It Reached Our Downside Price Target?

    A Real Money subscriber noticed that Shopify reached the downside price target of $821 noted in our January 7 review, and they asked if there was more pain ahead. In this updated daily bar chart of SHOP, below, we can see that prices have declined sharply the past two months. The moving averages are bearish with a dead or death cross in late January.

  • How Google is making inroads into the crypto ecosystem

    Google is making significant inroads into the crypto-ecosystem as blockchain technology becomes more mainstream.

  • Meta exec pitches metaverse business to advertisers

    The metaverse will open up more ways for businesses to make money, an executive from Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc told an advertising conference on Monday, in a presentation complete with a video showing holographic avatars fencing and playing basketball. The company's head of metaverse, Vishal Shah, cited opportunities for brands around digital goods and immersive shopping, speaking over video conference at the Interactive Advertising Bureau's annual leadership meeting in New York. "Without the physical limitations that exist today that put pressure on businesses' bottom line, things like real estate, supply chain and geographical reach, the metaverse will open up more opportunities for businesses to make money," Shah told the audience.

  • Claiming Social Security Spousal Benefits? These 3 Rules May Surprise You

    If you're married -- or divorced after at least 10 years of marriage -- you have more choices when it comes to your Social Security checks. Specifically, you may be better off claiming spousal benefits based on your husband or wife's work, record rather than claiming your own benefit. Opting for spousal benefits will usually net you more money if your partner was a higher earner than you.

  • Intel is putting $1B behind tech startups

    Intel is launching a $1 billion fund to support startups or other companies building technology for the foundry ecosystem. It is all part of CEO Pat Gelsinger’s aggressive push to put Intel back on top of semiconductor manufacturing worldwide and domestically. The strategy, dubbed IDM 2.0 in reference to Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) being an integrated device manufacturer, includes the new Intel Foundry Services business.

  • Apple ‘cannot let Amazon get hold of Peloton,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Peloton takeover interest, the outlook for Tesla stock amid supply chain issues, and Meta's sharp value decline after reporting earnings.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Utility Business Is a Crown Jewel. A Recent Presentation Highlights That.

    A recently published presentation may be an indication that CEO Warren Buffett wants to highlight the strength of this important subsidiary.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Tesla Subpoenaed by SEC About Complying With Musk Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. received another subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about a subject that keeps coming up: Elon Musk’s tweeting in 2018 that he was considering taking the carmaker private.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapAmazon Is Raising

  • Is your favorite bank branch on the chopping block?

    Will bank branches one day join airline-ticketing offices and phone booths — once ubiquitous on the urban landscape — in becoming just a memory?

  • Shopping lifts UK retail sales in January but 'challenging months' ahead

    Sales rose by 11.9% in January, against a decline of 1.3% in January last year, according to the British Retail Consortium and KPMG Retail Sales Monitor.

  • BP profit hits 8-year high and boosts low carbon plans

    LONDON (Reuters) -BP's profits hit their highest in eight years in 2021, lifted by soaring gas and oil prices, as the company boosted share repurchases and said it was accelerating plans to cut emissions with increased spending on low carbon energy. BP's rebound to an annual profit of $12.85 billion after a large loss in 2020, is likely to add to calls in Britain for higher taxes on energy producers to help reduce consumers' energy bills. That was the largest profit BP recorded since early 2013.

  • Understanding Delayed Retirement Credits

    Delayed retirement credits, which lead to larger Social Security benefits in the future, can be a financial windfall for individuals who earn them. They may be earned by deferring your Social Security benefits past your full retirement age, something you … Continue reading → The post Understanding Delayed Retirement Credits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.