Airport Stand Equipment Market to Garner $7.22 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 6.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Rise in the global freight and passenger traffic and modernization of airports drive the growth of the global airport stand equipment market

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Airport Stand Equipment Market by Stand (Engine Access, Landing Gear Access, Wheel, Aircraft Entry, Cabin Interior, and Others) and Application (Aircraft Operations and Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul (MRO)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" As per the report, the global airport stand equipment industry was accounted for $3.97 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in the global freight and passenger traffic and modernization of airports have boosted the growth of the global airport stand equipment market. However, long shelf life of airport stand equipment hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in focus on non-aviation-related revenue would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Report (218 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1080

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic forced several governments to closed their international airports and implement strict regulations regarding import-export. This negatively affected the demand for airport stand equipment.

  • The pandemic disrupted the supply chain and created shortage of raw materials. Moreover, the pandemic led to closure of manufacturing facilities.

The aircraft entry segment dominated the market

By stands, the aircraft entry segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global airport stand equipment market, owing to rise in demand for airport stands equipment for several applications at the airports. However, the cabin interior segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1080

The maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

By application, the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in demand for aircraft maintenance services. However, the aircraft operations segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global airport stand equipment market, owing to rise in demand for airport stands equipment for different operations.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the global airport stand equipment market across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to rise in R&D activities, rapid adoption of innovative technologies, and technological developments. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in air traffic across various Asian countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1080

Major market players

  • Aero Specialities

  • Fabrication Authorities International, Inc.

  • Dedienne Aerospace

  • Hydro System KG

  • HHI Corporation

  • OEM Group Pty Ltd.

  • JETechnologies Solutions Inc. (JSI)

  • Waag Aircraft

  • Semmco Ltd.

  • Wildeck, Inc.

Purchase Full Research Report Now at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2e8028376ca825c7872d3cd19fca9569

Similar Reports We Have on Airport Technology:

Airport Baggage Handling System Market by Airport Class (Class A, Class B and Class C), Service (Self-Service and Assisted Service), Type (Conveyor and Destination Coded Vehicle), and Technology (Barcode and RFID): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2030.

Airport Information Systems Market by Airport Size (Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D), Software (Passenger Systems, Non-Passenger Systems), Function (DCS, AOCC), Operation (Airside, Terminal side), Cost (Procurement, Integration, Operation) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2030.

Airport Ground Treatment Market by technique (Sand drain method, PVD method, Vibro compaction method, Pneumatic flow mixing method, Jet grouting, Ground freezing, Sand drain method & Pneumatic flow mixing method and Other techniques) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Airport Ground Handling Market by Application (Passenger Handling, Cargo Handling, and Aircraft Handling): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Airport Operations Market by Airport Category (Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D and Class E), Operation (Gate Management, Logistics, Security and Others), and Technology (Passenger Screening, Baggage Scanners, 5G Infrastructure, E-Kiosk and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Jet Bridge Market by Type (Movable Passenger Boarding Bridge and Fixed Passenger Boarding Bridge), Technology (Electro-mechanical and Hydraulic), Product (Apron Drive Bridge, Dual Boarding Bridge System, Commuter Bridge, Nose-loader Bridge, Over-the-wing Bridge, and T-bridge), Structure (Steel-walled and Glass-walled), and Application (Airport and Seaport): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Passenger Boarding Bridge Market by Type (Fixed and Movable), by Structure (Glass Walled and Steel Walled), by Model Drive (2 Tunnel and 3 Tunnel), and by Product Type (Apron Drive, Commuter, Nose-Loader, T-bridge, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Smart Airport Market by End Market (Implementation and Upgrade & Services), Application (Airside, Air Traffic Maintenance, Aircraft Maintenance, Passenger Screening, Digital Video Surveillance & Management, Passenger Experience, Building Management, Intelligent Advertising and Others), System (Wearables, LPWAN & WLAN, Sensors, Tags, Platforms, NFC, RFID & Bluetooth, Wireless, and Others), Type (Airport 2.0, Airport 3.0 and Airport 4.0), Size (Large, Medium and Small) and Operation (Aeronautical and Non-Aeronautical): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

