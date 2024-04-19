Airport tech park gains zoning board approval

Apr. 19—TRAVERSE CITY — Plans for a multimillion-dollar technology and logistics park on land owned by Cherry Capital Airport cleared their first administrative hurdle following a public hearing Thursday night.

The Northwest Regional Airport Authority Zoning Board recommended conditional approval of a proposal from Versa LLC for a long-term lease of airport land for a mixed-use development on nearly 20 acres of airport property east of Judson Street off West South Airport Road. The Zoning Board's recommendation will be forwarded to the full Airport Authority Board for review in May, when the Authority board could act on the Zoning Board's recommendation or schedule another public hearing on the project.

Versa, based in Royal Oak, wants to build a mixed-use development that could eventually include more than 200,000 square feet of distribution, warehousing, light industrial, research-and-development and related operations in multiple buildings on the site. The property is immediately east of the Costco store on airport land, and would be accessed by a service drive between the two properties.

Versa plans to start the project with a nearly 60,000-square-foot spec building at an approximate $9 million development cost. Future plans include additional buildings that could eventually consist of up to 230,000 square feet that will be determined according to development interest in the site, Versa Manager Todd Wyett said. He previously estimated the potential development cost for the site could near $50 million.

"It could be two buildings — it could be six buildings. We don't know until we know," Wyett said. "We want to build a building that we're proud of, and will draw everyone else in."

TVC Airport Engineer Bob Nelesen, who serves as the airport's zoning administrator, described the Zoning Board's approval as "conditional." Both the Zoning Board and Airport Authority board will still have to approve a building design and sign off on other details of the project, including a drainage plan and a traffic study coordinated through the Grand Traverse County Road Commission, before a construction permit is issued for the project.

According to the conceptual plans submitted to the airport authority, the site would include parking for more than 400 vehicles. The leased property would be buffered from residential property immediately east of the site by a 6-foot white vinyl fence and natural landscaping on a bermed area with evergreen trees, based on earlier discussions with airport officials.

Story continues

"We took your comments very seriously and came up with something that will enhance the boundary," Wyett said. "It's certainly going to better than what they're looking at (currently)."

The only public comment at the hearing was offered by neighboring resident Don Fox, who's lived near the airport for more than 30 years and urged the board to reject the proposal.

"Please don't industrialize our neighborhood," Fox said. "It's the wrong thing to go in that spot."

Fox said he'd like to see some type of affordable housing developed on the property, although airport officials clarified that residential housing is not permitted on the site under the airport's zoning ordinance.

But zoning board members called the plans a "very reasonable" use of the property that's consistent with the airport's plans for the site.

"We appreciate you taking the airport on as a partner," said the Zoning Board's Rob Hentschel, who serves on the Airport Authority Board and is also a Grand Traverse County commissioner.

Nelesen previously indicated that leasing costs for the nearly 800,000-square-foot parcel would come in at about 30 cents per square foot, generating some $240,000 to $250,000 in annual revenue for the airport. The plans will also need eventual approval from the State of Michigan and the Federal Aviation Commission to ensure building heights and other parts of the project don't interfere with aircraft movement. The FAA will also need to OK a 90-year lease being sought for the project, as the maximum lease the Airport Authority can approve is for 50 years.

Versa's been part of more than $200 million in various development projects in Michigan and Ohio, according to the company's website, including various housing and commercial projects across northern Michigan.