Airport Transit Baggage Vehicle Market to grow by USD 195.65 Mn, Market Segmentation by Technology and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the airport transit baggage vehicle market, operating under the industrial market. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 195.65 million, at an accelerating CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period. 37% of the growth originated from North America. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Request a Free Sample Report.

Airport Transit Baggage Vehicle Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technology

Geography

Airport Transit Baggage Vehicle Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The airport transit baggage vehicle market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the collective pooling of airside equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the Airport Transit Baggage Vehicle Market growth during the next few years.

Airport Transit Baggage Vehicle Market 2022-2026: Vendor Offerings

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

FAYAT SAS: The company offers AV6 01, Goupil G2 Pick up and Goupil G4 pick up as airport transit baggage vehicles.

GOLDHOFER: The company offers cargo and baggage tow tractors such as Sherpa E and Sherpa D.

Harlan Global Manufacturing LLC: The company offers GSE tractors and vehicles such as Trans Con HTSB, service utility HTSBSUV, and others.

MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH U Co. KG: The company offers towing and baggage electric tractors such as Comet 3E, Comet 4E, and Comet 6E

Polaris Inc.: The company offers baggage movement vehicles such as MX 600, Taylor Dunn MX 1600, MX 1600, and others.

Airport Transit Baggage Vehicle Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist airport transit baggage vehicle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the airport transit baggage vehicle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the airport transit baggage vehicle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the airport transit baggage vehicle market, vendors

Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market segmentation by application (civil and military), type (light fixed-wing SUAV, heavy fixed-wing SUAV, multi-rotor VTOL SUAV, and nano SUAV), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Military Camouflage Uniform Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the military camouflage uniform market segmentation by type (combat and operational) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Airport Transit Baggage Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21% Market growth 2022-2026 $195.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.26 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alke s.r.l., ALVEST, FAYAT SAS, GOLDHOFER, Harlan Global Manufacturing LLC, John Bradshaw Ltd., MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG, Nandan GSE Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., Sovam, Textron Inc., Toyota Industries Corp., Tronair Inc., VOLK Fahrzeugbau GmbH, and Zallys S.R.L Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 Electric transit baggage vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Diesel transit baggage vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Hybrid transit baggage vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ALVEST

10.4 FAYAT SAS

10.5 GOLDHOFER

10.6 Harlan Global Manufacturing LLC

10.7 John Bradshaw Ltd.

10.8 MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG

10.9 Polaris Inc.

10.10 Textron Inc.

10.11 Toyota Industries Corp.

10.12 Tronair Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

