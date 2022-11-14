U.S. markets open in 8 hours 47 minutes

Airport Transit Baggage Vehicle Market to grow by USD 195.65 Mn, Market Segmentation by Technology and Geography - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the airport transit baggage vehicle market, operating under the industrial market. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 195.65 million, at an accelerating CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period. 37% of the growth originated from North America. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Airport Transit Baggage Vehicle Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Airport Transit Baggage Vehicle Market 2022-2026

Airport Transit Baggage Vehicle Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Technology

  • Geography

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Download a Free Sample Report.

Airport Transit Baggage Vehicle Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The airport transit baggage vehicle market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the collective pooling of airside equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the Airport Transit Baggage Vehicle Market growth during the next few years.

Airport Transit Baggage Vehicle Market 2022-2026: Vendor Offerings

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • FAYAT SAS: The company offers AV6 01, Goupil G2 Pick up and Goupil G4 pick up as airport transit baggage vehicles.

  • GOLDHOFER: The company offers cargo and baggage tow tractors such as Sherpa E and Sherpa D.

  • Harlan Global Manufacturing LLC: The company offers GSE tractors and vehicles such as Trans Con HTSB, service utility HTSBSUV, and others.

  • MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH U Co. KG: The company offers towing and baggage electric tractors such as Comet 3E, Comet 4E, and Comet 6E

  • Polaris Inc.: The company offers baggage movement vehicles such as MX 600, Taylor Dunn MX 1600, MX 1600, and others.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Free Sample Report.

Airport Transit Baggage Vehicle Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist airport transit baggage vehicle market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the airport transit baggage vehicle market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the airport transit baggage vehicle market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the airport transit baggage vehicle market, vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the small unmanned aerial vehicle (SUAV) market segmentation by application (civil and military), type (light fixed-wing SUAV, heavy fixed-wing SUAV, multi-rotor VTOL SUAV, and nano SUAV), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Military Camouflage Uniform Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the military camouflage uniform market segmentation by type (combat and operational) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Airport Transit Baggage Vehicle Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

$195.65 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.26

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alke s.r.l., ALVEST, FAYAT SAS, GOLDHOFER, Harlan Global Manufacturing LLC, John Bradshaw Ltd., MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG, Nandan GSE Pvt. Ltd., Polaris Inc., Sovam, Textron Inc., Toyota Industries Corp., Tronair Inc., VOLK Fahrzeugbau GmbH, and Zallys S.R.L

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Technology

  • 5.3 Electric transit baggage vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Diesel transit baggage vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Hybrid transit baggage vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ALVEST

  • 10.4 FAYAT SAS

  • 10.5 GOLDHOFER

  • 10.6 Harlan Global Manufacturing LLC

  • 10.7 John Bradshaw Ltd.

  • 10.8 MULAG Fahrzeugwerk GmBH u Co. KG

  • 10.9 Polaris Inc.

  • 10.10 Textron Inc.

  • 10.11 Toyota Industries Corp.

  • 10.12 Tronair Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Airport Transit Baggage Vehicle Market 2022-2026
Global Airport Transit Baggage Vehicle Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airport-transit-baggage-vehicle-market-to-grow-by-usd-195-65-mn-market-segmentation-by-technology-and-geography---technavio-301674659.html

SOURCE Technavio

