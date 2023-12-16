Airport's new landing system means fewer canceled and diverted flights

Dec. 16—TRAVERSE CITY — One simple sentence can ruin the whole day: "Your connecting flight to Traverse City has been canceled due to poor visibility and/or bad weather conditions."

But Cherry Capital Airport officials promised fewer cancellations and diversions based on a $7.4 million Instrument Landing System unveiled Friday morning. The ILS provides precise navigational guidance to pilots in bad weather and low-visibility conditions.

To help pay for the ILS equipment and installation, TVC passengers will pay an additional $4.50 per flight "passenger facility charge" starting in April 2026 and lasting until August 2032 — pending approval of the charge by the Federal Aviation Administration.

"What this means to the public is clear — fewer canceled flights, fewer diverted flights and greater safety for travelers," said Steve Plamondon, chair of the Cherry Capital Airport Authority. "This project has been 16 years in the making and we are delighted to see it finally completed."

The ILS system passed the required testing phase on Nov. 30 and is now fully operational.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on the middle of runway 10 was led by U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-Michigan), FAA staffers and a host of local officials.

"TVC is one of the nation's fastest-growing airports and it's vital to the economic growth of northern Michigan," Peters said. "Working together with many others, we've cut through the red tape to get it completed. The community spirit up here is wonderful."

Peters serves on the Senate commerce, science and transportation committee, as well as the aviation and space subcommittee, which oversees funding for many travel-related infrastructure projects.

Traverse City (TVC) has the third busiest airport in Michigan, after Detroit and Grand Rapids, based on passenger volume. Airport officials expect to hit an all-time record of more than 700,000 passengers by year's end — a 20 percent increase over the last five years.

In 2022, about 100 flights headed to TVC had to be diverted to other airports, such as Green Bay and Grand Rapids, or canceled, forcing passengers to rebook a flight later or use ground transportation to get home.

That's not only a headache for travelers, it's also very costly to airlines, said airport CEO Kevin Klein.

"A canceled flight costs airlines about $35,000 from a wide variety of cost items. A diverted flight costs even more — another $10,000 — because those planes have to fly back the next day."

TVC is currently served by five commercial airlines: Allegiant, American, Delta, Sun Country and United. Typically, passengers departing from Traverse City fly to major hub airports such as Detroit, Minneapolis and Chicago, where they board longer-distance flights to other systems.

The economic impact of TVC on northern Michigan is enormous, said Eric Amend, FAA Great Lakes regional administrator.

"We estimate the annual impact at $1.3 billion with 8,500 jobs either directly or indirectly affected by airport operations," he said.

The impetus for installing ILS began 16 years ago when Pinnacle Airlines flight 4712 overshot the runway on landing due to powerful tailwinds. No one was injured but the subsequent investigation revealed the need for a much more precise navigation system, said Klein, especially given the unpredictable weather conditions in this area.

The previous navigation system at TVC, which used GPS signals, was far less precise, providing only 5 miles of visibility from the runway and a "decision height" of 1,400 feet. The ILS system uses specialized radio waves to provide visibility of just 0.75-mile and a decision height of 300 feet.

In simplified terms, the decision height is the minimum height at which a pilot must decide to continue the approach to the runway or abort the landing. With ILS, pilots can view their approach using a small display with crosshairs on it to determine their orientation to the runway.

If the crosshairs aren't on target, pilots can then make necessary adjustments to the plane's glide path. Because ILS is more precise, landing a plane in poor weather or bad visibility conditions is much safer.

One other thing sets the new system apart: TVC is only the second airport in the central United States to use an electronic "interlock" system that prevents conflicting signals from two ILS systems.

"We now have ILS transmission systems at the ends of runway 10 and runway 28," Klein said. "The interlock makes sure that only one of those signals goes to cockpit at a time to prevent possible confusion. It's a very important safety measure."