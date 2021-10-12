U.S. markets open in 9 hours 2 minutes

AIRROBO pioneers smart home technologies with T10+ and T9

·4 min read

HONG KONG, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRROBO, the smart home appliance brand with a focus on AI-enabled technologies, supported by world-leading AI and humanoid robotic company, UBTECH Robotics, AIRROBO today launched its two new products — the AIRROBO Robot Vacuum T10+ and the AIRROBO Robot Vacuum T9.

Fast pace of life is quite common across urban cities. 1/3 of Americans work 45 hours or more a week, and 9.7 million work more than 60, according to reports. A very few relaxing hours can be the only time left before bed, yet, the cleanups still exist and it might take up the rest of your time. The way people perceive their household chores has been changed by the pandemic as well. We tend to care about hygienic standard more than we did before. So what if there's a solution that can greatly help with the situation those busy bees face or those who want to enjoy what smart home technologies bring?

With regard to the growing interest from those consumers who are pushing technology to innovate, AIRROBO redefines SLAM algorithm and AI technology application in household cleaning, bringing this futuristic life style closer to everyone.

The first product is the AIRROBO Robot Vacuum T10+, which is an intelligent and multifunctional flagship model in T-Series. It provides users with 45-day hands-free cleaning experience and allergy-friendly environment when it comes to cleaning. In contrast to the daily garbage tossing which is time-consuming and a potential air pollution source, the AIRROBO Robot Vacuum T10+ comes equipped with automatic dirt disposal charging base, which empties the robot's dustbin at 26KPa high suction level with over 98% efficiency. After it cleans, the 3.3L allergy-friendly disposable dust bag in the base stores dirt and dust for up to 45 days, which saves time and energy for those who are busy living or enjoying life every single day. In addition to the hands-free feature, it also provides all-in-one cleaning solution, T10+ is able to switch between vacuuming mode and mopping mode seamlessly and intelligently, being more cost-effective and more efficient for your needs.

AIRROBO Robot Vacuum T10+
AIRROBO Robot Vacuum T10+

The second product is the AIRROBO Robot Vacuum T9, which is a reliable and powerful robot vacuum cleaner designed for expert navigation and strong cleaning effect. AIRROBO features their slogan "Free as a breeze", symbolizing the freedom like a breeze and the household chores can be done with ease. In this regard, the AIRROBO Robot Vacuum T9 comes equipped with a leading LiDAR technology and strong suction power. It navigates itself to corners and edges with ease, and avoids large pieces of furniture while cleaning thoroughly from dust to large debris hiding in tile gaps, under furniture, and on carpets at 2700Pa.

AIRROBO Robot Vacuum T9
AIRROBO Robot Vacuum T9

USLAM Air 5.0™, derived from UBTECH Robotics, is the algorithm that empowers T10+ and T9 to spot and avoid objects while setting up map and cleaning route in its path simultaneously, which makes the robot maneuver and respond like a human. In practical applications, USLAM Air 5.0™ enables high quality mapping in large and small home scenarios, multi-sensor millimetre-level high-precision positioning, dynamic path planning and all-round autonomous obstacle avoidance.

"At UBTECH Robotics, We've witnessed the success of humanoid robots, industrial robots, and educational robots in the market. How the core technology of robotic products applies to usage scenarios with high frequency, high demand and difficult pain points is the background story which has inspired AIRROBO's establishment. By combining integrated supply chain with e-commerce business model, we aim to break the solid polarization in robot vacuum cleaner industry, introducing smart home appliances into every household with reasonable price and better user experience." said Tommy Zhang, general manager of AIRROBO.

For anyone who is ready to embrace smarter house cleaning style, the robot vacuum cleaners T10+ and T9 are available for purchase online on Amazon US, Amazon Italy, and Amazon Japan.

To get AIRROBO robot vacuums: https://linktr.ee/airrobo

About AIRROBO

AIRROBO is a smart home appliance brand with a focus on AI-enabled technologies. Supported by world-leading AI and humanoid robotic company, UBTECH Robotics, AIRROBO is aiming to bring the most cutting-edge technology to more and more households around the globe, making smart home a new norm of life.

Contact:
Johnny Liang
jianhao.liang@ubtrobot.com

SOURCE AIRROBO

