AIRROBO Robot Vacuum P20 Brings 99.2% Cleaning Efficiency into Global Households

·4 min read

HONG KONG, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRROBO, the smart home appliance brand with a focus on AI-enabled technologies, supported by the world-leading AI and humanoid robotic company, UBTECH Robotics, today is pleased to announce the launch of AIRROBO P20. This new and value-packed addition to the P-series lineup is AIRROBO's pinnacle of cost performance ratio coming with its high suction level at 2800Pa bringing 99.2% cleaning efficiency into global households.

AIRROBO Robot Vacuum P20
AIRROBO Robot Vacuum P20

"We're trying to alter the situation where the industry is too polarized. The fancy robot vacuum cleaners with redundant functions can only serve a limited number of people because of their price point. On the other hand, budget robot vacuum cleaners didn't actually help with "house chore freedom" because of their cleaning performance and quality. In doing so, we're excited to introduce the AIRROBO P20 - built upon the new design and completely improved features - to our global consumers for their daily floor cleaning," says Tommy Zhang, General Manager of AIRROBO.

More US consumers reported switching to different brands and retailers in 2022 than at any time since the beginning of the pandemic—and most of them say they intend to incorporate that behavior into their routines. With inflation at a record high, more people are looking for value; price is at the top of the list of consumers' motivations for switching. Almost all consumers—90 percent[1]—have noticed that prices are going up. And today's consumers are quite willing to abandon their once-preferred brands in favor of new ones that offer value or novelty. Moreover, increasing demand for efficient and more affordable robotic vacuum cleaners among consumers all over the world has been anticipated to propel thrust in the demand for Robotic Vacuum Cleaners in the future[2].

The P20 born during this post epidemic era stays on top of consumers' fast-changing attitudes and behaviors in home cleaning, as people focus more on whether the robot vacuum can bring any value helping with house chores and whether it's new and exceeds expectations.

The cleaning effect always speaks for itself

The P20 thoroughly picks up granular waste at high suction power 2800Pa with the pickup rate of  99.2%. It employs a unique cleaning mechanism called ScraperTM Technology empowered by elite teams of UBTECH Robotics, which is designed for ultimate dust extermination. Such design enables itself to sweep, vacuum, and scrape - in one go - specially for grout lines of hard floors even when caked with dust and dirt, as it is equipped with a floating scraper strip that allows the suction inlet to be a perfect fit for uneven floors, and its stable rolling brush housing and floor-protecting cushions collaboratively make sure they won't hurt the floors while cleaning. The air path inside of the robot is completely sealed, which solves the issues of dust spill and frequently required maintenance due to loss of suction.

All robots should be as beginner-friendly as P20

AIRROBO app solves the pain point that most robot vacuum users would meet when using their apps – the complicated pairing and connecting process wears people down even before they actually start using a robot vacuum cleaner. The AIRROBO app in this regard streamlines the process allowing users to connect their robot vacuum cleaner with app through 3 steps within just 7 seconds only the first time, optimizing the P20's productivity on cleaning floors at its finest. The app is now available for download in Google Play and App store.

More than just a robot

The P20 on the outside is polished with matte texture and a diamond pattern tailored by a top industrial design team in Europe, making its top cover free with smudge and fingerprints. Its flowing diamond luster also manifests the concept of modernism and functionalism that can integrate into all kinds of interior decoration styles – minimalist, contemporary design, traditional design, transitional design – that you name it, combining aesthetics, innovation and practicality into one.

The AIRROBO P20 is available now on official website and Amazon retailing at US$199.99. A time-limited discount code p20promo can be redeemed on official website and Amazon before 15th October, offering 40% off.

For more information

Please visit air-robo.com, and the press kit for the P20 can be found here.

About AIRROBO

AIRROBO is a smart home appliance brand with a focus on AI-enabled technologies. Supported by world-leading AI and humanoid robotic company, UBTECH Robotics, AIRROBO is aiming to bring the most cutting-edge technology to more and more households around the globe, making smart home a new norm of life. Find out more at us.air-robo.com.

References

[1] Kari Alldredge, Tamara Charm, Eric Falardeau, and Kelsey Robinson (2022). How US consumers are feeling, shopping, and spending—and what it means for companies

[2] Azoth Analytics (2022). Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market - Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)

Media Enquiries: 

Johnny Liang
jianhao.liang@ubtrobot.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airrobo-robot-vacuum-p20-brings-99-2-cleaning-efficiency-into-global-households-301632039.html

SOURCE AIRROBO

