U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,721.69
    -4.66 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,436.89
    +146.57 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,098.27
    -90.13 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,183.26
    +7.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.22
    -0.42 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    -10.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1460
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7360
    +0.0110 (+0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    +0.0027 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1220
    -0.5440 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,251.41
    -314.14 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,032.90
    -10.66 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.25
    -3.47 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
JOBS:

Another 230,000 Americans filed new jobless claims

Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped last week.

Airrosti Named Official Rapid Recovery Provider for Wodapalooza 2022

Airrosti
·2 min read

Fitness competitors will benefit from virtual treatments to reduce injury and boost performance

San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airrosti, a national healthcare provider of high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, was recently chosen to be the Official Rapid Recovery Partner of Wodapalooza, the world’s premier Functional Fitness Festival set for Jan. 13-16 in Miami. Airrosti will provide Athlete Services and injury prevention programs to give competitors the tools they need to lift and race at their best during the four-day event.

“We’re honored to be the rapid recovery partner for Wodapalooza and are excited to bring effective and efficient care to these world-class athletes to help keep them out of pain and competing at the highest level.” said Airrosti Chief Medical Officer Jason Garrett, DC. “With more than 17 years experience and over 1 million injuries treated, Airrosti has a proven track record of unparalleled results for our patients.”

Airrosti patients typically achieve 88.3% pain-free movement within the first few visits and are typically able to resume normal activity following the first visit. Patients unable to attend in-clinic appointments may access Airrosti Remote Recovery, Airrosti’s virtual musculoskeletal care solution. Airrosti Remote Recovery is available in 47 states and the District of Columbia and connects athletes with experienced musculoskeletal care providers for fast injury resolution.

About Airrosti

Airrosti Rehab Centers (Airrosti), is a national health care group that employs and trains skilled providers who specialize in delivering high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, both in person and virtually through their digital healthcare solution, Airrosti Remote Recovery (ARR). Airrosti Remote Recovery is the only virtual MSK solution supported by a provider group with over 1 million patient outcomes and 17 years of clinical experience. The company's strict adherence to quality care standards across its provider network significantly reduces costs and recovery times for patients and prevents unnecessary MRIs, pharmaceuticals, and surgeries. Many patients experience significant improvement in pain, range of motion, and a return to normal activity, often within only three visits (Based on patient-reported outcomes). Airrosti is currently available in 47 states including the District of Columbia and has over 200 brick-and-mortar locations across Texas, Virginia, Ohio, and Washington. To learn more, visit airrosti.com.

About Wodapalooza

What began as a grassroots one-day fitness competition with 145 athletes and 500 spectators in 2012, Wodapalooza (WZA) has since established itself as the world’s premier Functional Fitness Festival. The Wodapalooza descends on Miami’s Bayfront Park for 4-days in January and brings together thousands of athletes, spectators and fitness fanatics to celebrate fitness, community and life. To learn more, visit wodapalooza.com.

CONTACT: Jocelyn VerVelde Bloom Communications 9208896867 jocelyn@bloomcommunications.com


Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Continues Its Covid Makeover: What's Next For This Hot Stock?

    The pandemic accelerated a transformation Pfizer began years ago. Will Pfizer stock in 2022 continue to reflect the company's change?

  • Endo Announces Publication of New AVEED® (testosterone undecanoate) Data in Peer-Reviewed Journal of Clinical Pharmacology; Data Evaluates Dosing Flexibility in Men With Hypogonadism

    Pharmacokinetic simulation modeling study predicted more frequent administration with shorter dosing intervals (8 weeks vs. 10 weeks) would reduce serum testosterone fluctuations and elevate testosterone concentrations at the end of each maintenance dosing interval while maintaining acceptable levels of overall testosterone exposure

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • The Gene-Editing Industry Weighs In on Outlook at J.P. Morgan Conference

    Companies like Intellia Therapeutics and Editas Medicine are saying that this year will bring exciting developments.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As It Enters The CRISPR Field In A Big Way?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after inking a deal with Beam Therapeutics for its CRISPR technology, base editing? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Moderna Expects Covid Vaccine Data for Kids Aged 2-5 by March

    If data are promising, Moderna says it will proceed with regulatory filings for the vaccine for children aged 2 to 5.

  • What a Peninsula biotech company learned when its future was on the line

    Allogene is pioneering off-the-shelf cell therapy using gene editing, so when the FDA placed a clinical hold on its clinical trials in the fall, it went to work to find answers for itself and the emerging field.

  • These Are the 3 Main Symptoms of the Omicron Variant

    The omicron coronavirus symptoms you should watch out for and how to know if you have the omicron variant.

  • Make sure your aging parents have the right health care—and that they don’t get scammed

    Many adults find themselves helping their aging parents with Medicare, a complex process with many steps and considerations. “You can’t go into it thinking it’s really easy,” says Melinda Caughill, co-founder of 65 Incorporated, which offers guidance on Medicare. “People should not make their first stop an insurance agent or an insurance company,” Caughill says.

  • KN95 and N95 masks: Which does the CDC recommend, and can you reuse them?

    The spread of the Omicron variant has sent federal authorities scrambling to clarify Covid safety guidance for the purposes of everyday life

  • Why Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sank 23% in 2021

    Despite having a billion-dollar drug in its portfolio, the potential for backdoor entry into the marijuana market, and being consistently profitable for years, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) was battered about the head by the stock market last year with its stock falling 22.8%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The decline started during the summer when Jazz reported second-quarter earnings that showed sales of its top sleep disorder drug, Xylem, plunged 25% from the prior year. While that's because patients were being transitioned over to its next-generation drug, Xywav, combined sales were only 3% higher.

  • Biogen Stock Tumbles As Medicare Delivers Another Obstacle To Its Alzheimer's Drug

    Biogen stock tumbled late Tuesday after U.S. regulators limited which patients can access the controversial Alzheimer's treatment, Aduhelm.

  • Heat Biologics Issues New PTX-35 Preclinical Data In Organ Transplantation, Update On HS-110

    Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) announced promising preclinical data regarding PTX-35. The data has been accepted for publication in the American Journal of Transplantation. A single dose of the preclinical version of PTX-35 (mPTX-35) expanded regulatory T cells (Tregs) and significantly improved disease and graft survival outcomes. Chemically induced pancreatic failure (a model for type-1 diabetes) could be partially reversed when mice were transplanted with beta-cell islet allografts and tre

  • Guggenheim downgrades Biogen to neutral from buy after U.S. proposes limiting access to Alzheimer's drug

    Shares of Biogen Inc. were down 0.9% in premarket trading on Thursday after Guggenheim analysts downgraded the stock to neutral, from buy. Analysts there cite the need to wait and see how the new rule proposing limited access to Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm (and other drugs in the same class of treatments) to clinical trials in order to receive federal reimbursement plays out. They want to know what the size and timing of the trials will be and what clinical data will be produced fo

  • This group of doctors wants to make COVID testing more accessible for Columbus residents

    Drive along Talbotton Road and you might notice a coronavirus testing clinic in the parking lot of Greater Ward Chapel AME Church. Here’s how and why it started.

  • EXPLAINER-Why you should still try to avoid catching Omicron

    A fast-spreading Omicron variant that causes milder illness compared with previous versions of the coronavirus has fueled the view that COVID-19 poses less of a risk than in the past. Research has indicated that Omicron may be more likely to lead to an asymptomatic case of COVID-19 https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/south-african-studies-suggest-omicron-has-higher-asymptomatic-carriage-2022-01-11 than prior variants. For those who do have symptoms, a higher proportion experience very mild illness, such as sore throat or runny nose, without the breathing difficulties typical of earlier infections.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Slipping Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sliding 5.1% lower as of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The decline appears to be the result of some profit-taking after Moderna's shares jumped on Monday after the company's CEO, Stéphane Bancel, said during an interview on CNBC that Moderna will soon begin clinical trials for a version of its COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the coronavirus omicron variant.

  • Could cannabis help fight Covid? New study reveals two chemicals that may block infection

    A non-psychoactive compound found in live cannabis plants could help sabotage the spike protein on coronaviruses, scientists have found

  • Why You Shouldn't Exercise to Lose Weight

    Many of us are lacing up our sneakers and starting (or restarting) exercise regimens in hopes of shedding unwanted pounds. For starters, exercise—at least the kind most of us do—is typically ineffective for weight loss. Studies overall show that doing moderate-intensity aerobic exercise such as walking for 30 minutes a day, five days a week—the amount recommended for good health—typically produces little or no weight loss by itself.

  • Why Veru Stock Triumphed on Tuesday

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology-focused biotech, saw its share price leap by over 20% on Tuesday, crushing not only the top stock market indexes, but also many peers in its sector. The reason why was clear: The company received an important regulatory nod for one of its key pipeline projects. In a press release published on Monday, Veru announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for the phase 3 registration program of its enobosarm.