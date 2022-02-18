U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

AirSculpt Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Airsculpt Technologies, Inc.
·1 min read
MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (“AirSculpt”) (NASDAQ: AIRS) today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year results before market open on Friday, March 11, 2022, to be followed by a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-9716 or for international callers, 1-201-493-6779. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13726492. The replay will be available until March 18, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.elitebodysculpture.com/. The online replay will be available for one week following the call.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRS) is an experienced, fast-growing national provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, we provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt® method that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure, producing dramatic results. It is our mission to generate the best results for our patients.

Investor Contact

Dennis Dean
Chief Financial Officer
investors@elitebodysculpture.com


