U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,300.50
    +43.25 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,463.00
    +311.00 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,733.25
    +147.25 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,031.30
    +20.40 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.22
    +3.20 (+3.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.00
    -11.40 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    26.09
    -0.17 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1011
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.15
    -2.30 (-7.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3101
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.9240
    +0.7940 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,238.54
    +146.66 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    881.62
    +1.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,164.06
    +64.97 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Airsculpt Technologies, Inc.
·13 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AIRS
Airsculpt Technologies, Inc.
Airsculpt Technologies, Inc.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)(“AirSculpt” or the “Company”), a national provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter

  • Cases increased 43.8% from prior year period to 2,885 cases

  • Revenue increased 64.4% from prior year period to $37.6 million

    • Same-center revenue per case increased 13.1% from the prior year period

    • Same-center cases increased 19.6% from the prior year period

  • Net loss was $14.2 million as compared to the prior year period net income of $5.6 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $10.2 million, growth of 25.8% over the prior year period

Full Year

  • Cases increased 87.8% from prior year period to 11,050 cases

  • Revenue increased 112.4% from prior year period to $133.3 million

    • Same-center revenue per case increased 12.1% from the prior year period

    • Same-center cases increased 55.5% from the prior year period

  • Net income was $10.6 million as compared to the prior year period of $7.6 million

  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $46.1 million, growth of 163.5% over the prior year period

“We are very pleased with our financial performance for the quarter and for the full year 2021. We produced exceptional growth and are excited about the momentum we have moving into 2022,” said Dr. Aaron Rollins, Chief Executive Officer of AirSculpt Technologies. “Our performance for 2021 highlights the demand for our first class body contouring services as evidenced by our case and revenue per case growth rates. We continue to see strong demand for our services and since our IPO in October, we have opened new centers in Miami Beach, Salt Lake City and our newest center opened this week in Las Vegas.”

“While the quarter provided some challenges due to the omicron variant, we were able to exceed our revenue guidance which is significant, given the patient scheduling and staffing related challenges we had to address due to Covid related obstacles. The opening of two centers in the fourth quarter and our announcement today of our Las Vegas center opening continues to demonstrate our ability to execute on our de novo strategy,” said Ron Zelhof, Chief Operating Officer. “Our pipeline of de novo opportunities continues to be strong, and we look forward to delivering exceptional services to these new communities and others as we expand across the country.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Case volume was 2,885 for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing growth of 43.8% over the prior year period case volume of 2,006. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 64.4% to $37.6 million from $22.8 million in the prior year period. Same-center cases and revenue per case for the fourth quarter of 2021 were up 19.6% and 13.1%, respectively, over the prior year period. Net loss for the quarter was $14.2 million compared to net income of $5.6 million in the prior year period. For the fourth quarter 2021, the Company’s adjusted EBITDA grew 25.8% to $10.2 million as compared to $8.1 million for the prior year period.

Full Year 2021 Results

Case volume was 11,050 for the full year 2021, representing growth of 87.8% over the prior year period case volume of 5,885. Revenue for 2021 increased by 112.4% to $133.3 million from $62.8 million in the prior year period. Same-center cases and revenue per case for 2021 were up 55.5% and 12.1%, respectively, over the prior year period. Full year net income for 2021 grew to $10.6 million compared to $7.6 million from the prior year period. For full year 2021, the Company’s adjusted EBITDA grew 163.5% to $46.1 million as compared to $17.5 million for the prior year period.

2022 Outlook

The Company projects full year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA 2022 guidance as follows:

  • Revenues in the range of $172 million to $176 million representing growth of 29% to 32% over 2021

  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $58 million to $60 million representing growth of 26% to 30% over 2021

  • The addition of four new centers, one opening in the first quarter and three in the second half of the year

The guidance above assumes there will be no material negative impact in market conditions from any new COVID strains.

Liquidity

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $25.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $5.0 million of borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility.

The Company had $26.6 million and $14.0 million in operating cash flows for the full year 2021 and 2020, respectively. The increase is primarily driven by improved income from operations related to opening four new centers in the 12 months ended December 31, 2021 and an increase in same center volumes and revenue which were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the second and third quarters of 2020.

Conference Call Information

AirSculpt will hold a conference call today, March 11, 2022 at 8:30 am (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-9716 or for international callers, 1-201-493-6779. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13726492. The replay will be available until March 18, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.elitebodysculpture.com/. The online replay will be available for one week following the call.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies is an experienced, fast-growing national provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, we provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt® method that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure, producing dramatic results. It is our mission to generate the best results for our patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance, our anticipated growth strategies, and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those factors discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Our future results could be affected by a variety of other factors, including, but not limited to, failure to open and operate new centers in a timely and cost-effective manner; shortages or quality control issues with third-party manufacturers or suppliers; competition for surgeons; litigation or medical malpractice claims; inability to protect the confidentiality of our proprietary information; changes in the laws governing the corporate practice of medicine or fee-splitting; changes in the regulatory, economic and other conditions of the states and jurisdictions where our facilities are located; and business disruption or other losses from war, pandemic, terrorist acts or political unrest.

The risk factors discussed in “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

There also may be other risks that are currently unknown to us or that we are unable to predict at this time.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), however, the Company believes the evaluation of ongoing operating results may be enhanced by a presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace financial performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Rather, they are presented as supplemental measures of the Company's performance that management believes may enhance the evaluation of the Company's ongoing operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP, and the Company’s computation of these non-GAAP financial measures may vary from similar measures used by other companies. These measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to revenue, net income, operating income, cash flows from operating activities, total indebtedness or any other measures of operating performance, liquidity or indebtedness derived in accordance with GAAP.



AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

37,556

$

22,843

$

133,315

$

62,766

Operating expenses:

Cost of service

13,074

7,618

44,536

23,471

Selling, general and administrative

34,806

7,503

65,732

23,621

Loss on debt modification

682

Depreciation and amortization

1,933

1,476

6,597

5,641

Total operating expenses

49,813

16,597

117,547

52,733

(Loss) Income from operations

(12,257

)

6,246

15,768

10,033

Interest expense, net

1,565

680

4,888

2,456

Pre-tax net (loss) income

(13,822

)

5,566

10,880

7,577

Income tax expense

329

329

Net (loss) income

$

(14,151

)

$

5,566

$

10,551

$

7,577


AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial and Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per case amounts)

December 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

Balance Sheet Data (at period end):

Cash and cash equivalents

$

25,347

$

10,379

Total current assets

29,440

11,563

Total assets

$

200,554

$

179,610

Current portion of long-term debt

$

850

$

400

Deferred revenue and patient deposits

2,810

3,233

Total current liabilities

16,415

9,457

Long-term debt, net

81,755

32,119

Total liabilities

$

117,026

$

55,934

Total member's / stockholders’ equity

$

83,528

$

123,676


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash Flow Data:

Net cash provided by (used in):

Operating activities

$

(5,706

)

$

7,200

$

26,633

$

13,957

Investing activities

(2,390

)

(1,146

)

(7,116

)

(3,689

)

Financing activities

12,705

(2,589

)

(4,549

)

(5,017

)


Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Other Data:

Number of centers as of the end of the period

18

14

18

14

Number of procedure rooms as of the end of the period

32

23

32

23

Cases

2,885

2,006

11,050

5,885

Revenue per case

$

13,018

$

11,387

$

12,065

$

10,665

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

10,212

$

8,120

$

46,111

$

17,493

Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)

27.2

%

35.5

%

34.6

%

27.9

%

(1) A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure appears below.

(2) Defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.


AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
(Dollars in thousands, except per case amounts)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Same-center Information (1):

Cases

2,388

1,997

8,851

5,692

Case growth

19.6

%

N/A

55.5

%

N/A

Revenue per case

$

12,884

$

11,394

$

11,917

$

10,630

Revenue per case growth

13.1

%

N/A

12.1

%

N/A

Number of facilities

13

13

11

11

Number of total procedure rooms

22

22

19

19

(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, we define same-center case and revenue growth as the growth in each of our cases and revenue at facilities that have been owned and operated since October 1, 2020. We define same-center facilities and procedure rooms as facilities and procedure rooms that have been owned or operated since October 1, 2020.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, we define same-center case and revenue growth as the growth in each of our cases and revenue at facilities that have been owned and operated since January 1, 2020. We define same-center facilities and procedure rooms as facilities and procedure rooms that have been owned or operated since January 1, 2020.


AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands)

We report our financial results in accordance with GAAP, however, management believes the evaluation of our ongoing operating results may be enhanced by a presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding loss on debt modification, initial public offering (“IPO”) related costs, sponsor management fee, pre-opening de novo and relocation costs, restructuring and related severance, equity-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net and income tax expense.

We include Adjusted EBITDA because it is an important measure on which our management assesses and believes investors should assess our operating performance. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an important measure because it helps illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool including: (i) Adjusted EBITDA does not include results from equity-based compensation and (ii) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments.

We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We included Adjusted EBITDA Margin because it is an important measure on which our management assesses and believes investors should assess our operating performance. We consider Adjusted EBITDA Margin to be an important measure because it helps illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income (loss)

$

(14,151

)

$

5,566

$

10,551

$

7,577

Plus

Sponsor management fee

969

125

1,636

500

Equity-based compensation

6,927

81

7,185

325

Loss on debt modification

682

IPO related costs

11,837

11,837

Pre-opening de novo and relocation costs

267

192

1,556

879

Restructuring and related severance costs

536

850

115

Depreciation and amortization

1,933

1,476

6,597

5,641

Interest expense, net

1,565

680

4,888

2,456

Income tax expense

329

329

Adjusted EBITDA

$

10,212

$

8,120

$

46,111

$

17,493

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

27.2

%

35.5

%

34.6

%

27.9

%


Investor Contact
Dennis Dean
Chief Financial Officer
investors@elitebodysculpture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Rivian stock falls after missing on both the top and bottom line

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details Rivian's miss on both the top and bottom line for Q4 earnings.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • It’s the Beginning of the End for Russian Gas in Europe. These Stocks Should Benefit.

    The European Union is planning to cut Russian gas imports. Its target may be aspirational but the political sign looks serious.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • SoFi's (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Just Bought Stock, But the Ownership Structure is a Mixed Bag

    Sometimes we can see more about the future of a young company based on what insiders do instead of what they say. That is why we will go through the ownership structure of SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI ), and see which insiders are serious about the long-term future of the company.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Got Crushed Thursday. Here’s Why.

    The SEC named Chinese companies that could face delisting under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • Rio Tinto's Response to Russia Fighting Hits Stock, but Don't Run Yet

    Rio Tinto produces raw materials including copper, iron ore, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals. On Thursday it was reported RIO was dropping its connection to Russian businesses. In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, we can see that prices gapped down below the 200-day and the 50-day averages.

  • The one thing markets aren't worried about isn't tied to Russia-Ukraine: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, March 11, 2022.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles as Earnings Outlook Again Falls Short

    It was the second quarter in a row that forecasts by the digital-signature company have fallen short of Street estimates and spurred a selloff in the stock.

  • China Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delisting Fears Alarm Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech shares slid, tracking overnight weakness in their U.S. peers, as renewed regulatory concerns unnerved investors still reeling from wild price swings this week.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delisting Fears Alarm TradersU.S. Slams China for

  • Amazon stock split isn't the tech giant's only important news

    Don't forget this nugget in the press release detailing Amazon's big 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Exclusive-Nokia set to replace Huawei gear in parts of Vodafone Idea's India network - sources

    Nokia is in talks to replace Huawei 4G radio equipment from parts of Vodafone Idea's telecom network in India, in one of the largest swap deals for the Finnish company, three sources familiar with the matter said. The deal will see Nokia deploying 12,000 5G-ready radio sites and 4,000 small cells in Vodafone Idea's network in India's capital Delhi, the sources said. Telecom operators in India have been reducing their dependence on Huawei after certain security concerns and Vodafone Idea's move is a blow to Huawei's prospects in the country, telecom experts said, adding more operators may choose to replace the Chinese company as supplier.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • Didi Stock Slumps on Report It Could Be Halting a Planned Hong Kong Listing

    U.S.-listed shares of Didi Global the Chinese ride-hailing giant, fell sharply early Friday on a report from Bloomberg that said the company suspended preparations for its planned stock listing in Hong Kong. Shares of Didi dropped 13% to $2.94 in premarket trading. Bloomberg reported that Didi was suspending work on its plans for a stock listing in Hong Kong after failing to fulfill Chinese regulators’ demands that it overhaul its systems to prevent security and data leaks.

  • Should You Buy DraftKings Stock?

    While online gambling has attracted a lot of interest and generated additional revenue for DraftKings , the stock remains a trade and not a long-term hold, says Real Money contributor Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle. DraftKings stock is down more than 35% so far this year. "Would I buy this dip?" Guilfoyle asked.

  • Why Nikola Stock Has Been Soaring This Week

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) may be down more than 20% so far in 2022, but that's much less of a year-to-date decline than shareholders saw just a week ago. As the market headed toward the close on Thursday, Nikola shares were up about 18% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nikola's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results were released on Feb. 24, and some of this week's momentum in the shares is still coming from that update.