AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

To avoid investing in a business that's in decline, there's a few financial metrics that can provide early indications of aging. More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. Having said that, after a brief look, AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for AirSculpt Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.015 = US$2.8m ÷ (US$204m - US$20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, AirSculpt Technologies has an ROCE of 1.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 9.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AirSculpt Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For AirSculpt Technologies Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at AirSculpt Technologies. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 4.6% that they were earning three years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on AirSculpt Technologies becoming one if things continue as they have.

What We Can Learn From AirSculpt Technologies' ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. But investors must be expecting an improvement of sorts because over the last yearthe stock has delivered a respectable 59% return. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

